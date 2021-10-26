6 products to learn sign language

Different countries have their own versions of sign language, as do American Indian tribes, depending on their alphabet.

Which products to learn sign language are best?

Sign language features its own structure. It is one of the most popular languages in the United States and varies in structure across the world. There are many products on the market that allow those curious about sign language to learn it. If you want to learn sign language, consider products with complete sign-language lessons that are detailed, and products that are easy to transport when you travel.

What to look for when searching for products to learn sign language

Contents

Some products simply teach the alphabet, while others feature complete lessons on words and phrases. Books or learning tools that teach entire lessons cost more but are more effective than just learning the alphabet. Before purchasing a product, use the website photos and descriptions to see how the product breaks down each lesson and if this learning style correlates best with the way you prefer to learn. For example, if you do not like to take quizzes, purchase a book that features photos and interactive learning activities rather than evaluations.

Style

The style of lesson you purchase will determine where and how you learn sign language. You can purchase sign language lessons in the form of an audiobook. You can listen to sign language lessons through headphones on a number of devices. This is the most convenient way to learn sign language. Those wanting to learn how to sign also can purchase books and posters. If the book is small and compact, you can transport it for learning on the go, or use it in an office, classroom or specific place of study.

How much you can expect to spend on quality products to learn sign language

Products that help you learn sign language range in price depending on the contents of the lesson and its form. The best products that allow you to learn sign language cost $9-$45.

Products that help you learn sign language FAQ

Does sign language only involve the use of hands and fingers?

A. Sign language is very intricate; it also involves facial expressions. Those who practice signing use different facial expressions and gestures to communicate efficiently.

Do you have to spell out each letter of every word when signing?

A. You do not have to spell out each letter when signing. There are singular signs that stand for an entire word or phrase. For example, to say “hello” in sign language, you do not need to spell out the entire word; there is one gesture that means “hello.” Some phrases, such as “I love you,” are abbreviated with letters to stand for the entire phrase.

Best products to help you learn sign language

My First Book of Sign Language

This paperback book is for children and those just beginning to learn sign language. It makes users familiar with words that start with a signed letter of the alphabet. It teaches users to sign by breaking down each letter of the alphabet and using associated words.

Gerard Aflague Collection American Sign Language Alphabet Poster

This poster is made with durable material and serves as an educational tool. It clearly features the hand positions required to sign each letter of the alphabet. It is coated with a matte finish to reduce glare and is safely packaged to prevent tearing or damage.

500 Flash Cards of American Sign Language

These flash cards feature colored descriptions of popular sign phrases to help you learn sign language at your own pace. Each photo of how to sign includes directions of hand movements, beginners and intermediate learners can use this set. It teaches users how to sign sentences.

American Sign Language for Beginners: Learn Signing Essentials in 30 Days

You can purchase this book in the form of an audiobook, a paperback book or a spiral-bound book. It features a complete 30-day signing lesson that is perfect for those just starting out. It features letters, words and phrases in an easy, follow-along guide. This book is very inexpensive for the information it details.

Learn American Sign Language: Everything You Need To Start Signing

This spiral-bound book is a complete beginner’s guide to American sign language and features more than 800 different signs. It teaches storytelling through sign language, with photos of popular deaf American actors and a thorough breakdown of each phrase. There is an index in the back that allows for easy location of specific words and phrases.

Signing Made Easy: A Complete Program for Learning Sign Language

This book features more than 3,000 different signs through descriptions and photos. It features different spelling guides and an index to easily locate various words or phrases.

