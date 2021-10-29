How to prepare for a hurricane

After you make an emergency plan, walk through it with your family so everyone knows where to locate fuses and more.

Why you need to prepare for a hurricane before it hits

Coastal communities know that living in some of the nation’s most beautiful and inviting areas carries the risk of heavy weather, including hurricanes.

A hurricane is a massive storm system with winds that can rip homes apart and storm surges that can flood entire towns. Anything and anyone in the path of a hurricane could face serious peril. However, you can mitigate these risks somewhat by preparing yourself and your home before a hurricane arrives.

Facts about hurricanes

Hurricane winds can reach up to almost 200 miles per hour.

Hurricane storm surges can swell up to 20 feet high and extend over 90 miles inland.

In the Atlantic, hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. In the Pacific, it runs from May 15 to November 30. They are most common in September.

Florida sees the most hurricanes each year of any U.S. state.

Atlantic hurricanes can make landfall anywhere between Texas and Maine.

The span of a typical hurricane is about 300 miles across.

Hurricanes can leave floods and tornadoes in their wakes.

What to do before a hurricane occurs

The best time to prepare for a hurricane is long before it occurs. Here are some steps you and your family should take.

Buy a generator

Having a backup source of power in case of an outage is critical. The 4000-watt Durostar DS4000S Portable Generator is our top pick.

Create an emergency supply kit

The kit should include several days’ worth of food and water, extra clothing, flashlights, medication and anything else you might need. You should also make copies of important documents, like insurance policies, and store them in a waterproof container with your kit.

Know the evacuation plan

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation zone, possible evacuation routes and the locations of hurricane shelters in your area. Practice enacting your evacuation plan.

Safeguard your property

Install check valves to prevent water and sewage from backing up into your home during a hurricane. Consider installing storm shutters as well. Otherwise, cut plywood to fit in your windows when the storm comes.

Evaluate your insurance coverage

Make sure your current policy would be enough to cover you in the event of a total loss. You should also consider adding flood insurance, as floods are not covered under a traditional insurance policy. If you have a mortgage on your home, your lender may require it.

What to do when a hurricane occurs

When a hurricane is imminent, here’s what you need to do to stay safe.

Keep an eye on the weather reports. Watch or listen to your local news for important updates and evacuation information.

Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Have your emergency kit close at hand, and make sure your car is ready to go with a full tank of gas.

Secure items that could get picked up by the storm. Bring loose items like patio furniture inside. Secure items that would be unsafe or impossible to bring inside so they don’t get picked up by the wind.

Cover your home’s windows. If you have storm shutters, close them. Otherwise, board up your windows with plywood.

Turn your refrigerator and freezer down to the lowest setting. This will help preserve your food for longer if your power goes out during the storm.

Follow instructions from authorities. If you are advised to evacuate, do so following the recommended evacuation route. If advised to stay indoors, you should do so.

Go to a safe space. Try to reach a designated hurricane shelter if you can. If that’s not possible, a windowless room on the lowest level may be your next-best option.

Seek higher ground if there’s flooding. Go to the highest floor of the building that you’re in, but stay away from windows if you can.

What to do after a hurricane occurs

Just because the storm is over doesn’t mean the dangers have passed. Follow these guidelines in the storm’s aftermath as you set about putting your life back in order.

Don’t return to your home until it is safe to do so. If you had to evacuate, wait until the authorities tell you that it’s safe before you return home.

Tips

Don’t attempt to walk or drive through floodwater. Even 6 inches of moving water can float a vehicle and carry it off.

Don’t delay when told to evacuate. If you wait too long, the roads could become impassable and you could end up trapped in the path of the storm.

Don’t use a gas-powered generator indoors. This could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Don’t try to make too many phone calls. Phone lines are often down or busy after a disaster, and it can be difficult to get calls through. Only make calls if you have a genuine emergency. Otherwise, limit your communication to texts or social media.

Disaster preparedness FAQ

Does leaving storm-side windows open during a hurricane help equalize pressure?

A. No. This is a dangerous misconception that can make your home a target for greater water damage and flying debris. You should always keep windows closed and shuttered or boarded up to prevent debris from entering your home.

I live in a coastal state but not on the coast. Do I still need to prepare for hurricanes?

A. Hurricanes can travel hundreds of miles inland, so it’s good to have an emergency plan in place even if you don’t think you’re at risk. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Do you have to do anything special to make an older home safe?

A. Older homes may not be compliant with the latest building codes, which are designed to make homes more resistant to hurricane damage. If you’re concerned about this, you can hire someone to evaluate your property. This specialist can help determine if your home is in good enough condition to withstand a hurricane.

