MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — School districts in Alabama will soon have an easier way to keep track of what children eat at the cafeteria and when.

According to Dr. Kevin Culpepper with the Alabama Department of Education’s Child Nutrition Program, a new software agreement with North Carolina-based Linq will end up saving thousands every year for participating districts and taxpayers.

“(Because of) gas rates, because of employment, because of all these different factors that have happened the last two years, so many (districts) are almost to the point of working in the red,” Culpepper said.

According to Culpepper, some of those expenses can be attributed to using too many different management software at the same time between administrators and students and their parents.

“It can get real expensive because you have the licensing issues, you have the software applications that you have to purchase, (and) the hardware you have to purchase,” he said.

But Culpepper says the Titan software from Linq eliminates that, making Alabama one of the first states to convert to just one system.

“With the Linq system or with Titan, it’s a whole one-stop-shop platform so that they can do all of those things. The parent portal, they can do the menus, they can do the nutrient analysis. They can do everything,” Culpepper said.

In the next five school years, any public school district in the state can choose to opt-in if they want at no charge. The state department of education gets funding from a recent USDA grant.

Several school districts in north Alabama already use the software for their nutrition programs. So far, Madison City Schools will be the biggest district in the area to convert. Other local districts to already implement the software plan include Morgan County, Decatur City, Arab City, and Scottsboro City Schools.

Culpepper says the statewide eligibility plan allows districts to make better use of their budget and make taxpayer money more effective in the long run.

“It’s a lot more affordable,” he said. “They can reinvest into their child nutrition program. They can hire more workers potentially. And so we just thought it would be a great attribute.”