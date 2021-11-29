Best Wayfair dining chair

In some Asian cultures, people do not sit on dining chairs and use a table; rather, they sit on the floor and eat at a low table.

Which Wayfair dining chair is best?

Dining chairs should be able to hold an extensive amount of weight while being easy to transport and assemble. Wayfair offers great quality chairs that provide the user some type of comfort while matching the aesthetic of the room. Before purchasing a dining chair from Wayfair, consider what the chair is made from, if it needs to be assembled, how many chairs ship for the cost and if the item is offered in multiple colors.

If you are looking for a sturdy, easily assembled dining room chair that is comfortable and can support a lot of weight, the Wade Logan Wareham Side Chair Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Wayfair dining chair

Material

Dining chairs are made of various materials. The most popular materials are wood and metal. If the chair provides any type of added cushion, it likely will be most covered with polyester, cotton canvas or velvet.

Assembly

Some chairs arrive assembled while others arrive in parts and require you to put them together. Checking the website’s description will tell you if the chair is shipped fully, partially or not assembled, and if the item includes the tools to put it together. The website also details how many people it takes to put a chair together.

Set

Dining chairs from Wayfair commonly come in sets of two or four.

Color

Before purchasing the chairs, consider the color scheme of the room where the chair will sit and if the color and material match the table. A product should have multiple color and style options.

What to look for in a quality Wayfair dining chair

Sturdiness

A quality Wayfair dining chair is sturdy and can support excessive amounts of weight. A sturdy chair will not wobble when a user sits on it.

Design

Dining chairs on Wayfair are available in many different designs that provide comfort and support. Some chairs feature sturdy cross-back designs that provide back support, while others are designed with extra fabric for the cushion. A quality chair has options for different designs.

Cushion

A quality Wayfair dining chair has a cushioned seat and often a cushioned back. A dining chair made with the user in mind has a cushion for the user to sit on while dining. Chairs that don’t have cushions may be uncomfortable to sit on.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wayfair dining chair

The best Wayfair dining chairs cost $190-$250 depending on what they are made with and how supportive and comfortable they are. Chairs made to provide comfort while supporting weight with high-quality material will be priced higher.

Wayfair dining chair FAQ

How do you find the bestselling dining chairs on Wayfair?

A. Search for the scroll box that allows you to sort all the dining chairs in order of bestselling products in the upper right-hand corner of the web page. These products will be the highest-rated items and are of the best quality. They also have more reviews than other products because more users have purchased them.

What are the benefits of slip leg pads?

A. Those looking to purchase a Wayfair dining chair should also purchase small leg pads to help slide the chair around when moving. These pads prevent the chair from scratching any surfaces it touches and makes it easier to move the chair if needed.

What’s the best Wayfair dining chair to buy?

Top Wayfair dining chair

Wade Logan Wareham Side Chair Set

What you need to know: This dining chair is sold in a set of four and is filled with foam for added comfort when sitting. It comes in many different colors and can hold up to 250 pounds.

What you’ll love: The material used to make the chair is recycled and the item is designed with durable wood, steel and upholstered polyester. The fabric is stain and scratch resistant. The small metal leg creates extra support for those sitting in the chair. This item provides back support and is designed to fit into a mid-century modern aesthetic.

What you should consider: The item arrives only partially assembled and takes multiple people to assemble. If not assembled correctly, some of the legs can be wobbly while the chair is in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top Wayfair dining chair for the money

Lilian Slat Back Stacking Side Chair

What you need to know: This dining chair comes in multiple colors and arrives in a set of four chairs. It can hold a substantial amount of weight and you can stack them for storage.

What you’ll love: This item is made with durable steel and provides great support. This product is easy to clean, and all tools and instructions are included for assembly.

What you should consider: This dining chair is not made with any extra padding and can be uncomfortable for some users. It can be heavy to transport and requires partial assembly. These chairs are easily scratched.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Cheryll Solid Wood Cross-Back Side Chair

What you need to know: These dining chairs come in a pair and are made from sturdy wood. They come in multiple colors, and Wayfair gives users the option to pay extra money for an expert to come and assemble the chair. They can hold up to 250 pounds.

What you’ll love: These chairs feature a distressed design and the seat is slightly imprinted for comfort purposes. It features a crossed wooden back for added support. This item is fire-resistant and comes with a 90-day warranty.

What you should consider: These chairs do not arrive assembled and are heavy to transport. They do not come with the tools required for assembly.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.