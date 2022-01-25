Which moose call is best?

The moose might be one of the biggest animals hunted annually, but that doesn’t mean that they are easy to spot. In fact, a giant specimen could be standing a few yards from you and you’d find it difficult to fully view it.

To bring the largest of all the deer species closer for a clean shot, you are going to need some help. That is why the Quaker Boy Moose Mate Moose Call should be in every hunter’s equipment bag. It is versatile, easy to use and designed to fit comfortably in your hand.

What to know before you buy a moose call

The right time to use a moose call

As with most things, there is a right time and a wrong time to use a moose call. Make sure that you know when the best time during the hunt will be, and how to get the reaction from the moose you desire. There are also several different calls that can attract either a bull or a cow. Knowing which one to use is incredibly important.

A moose call is an important part of your hunting arsenal

Moose might be large, but you certainly can’t rely on vision and surrounding audio to detect or even lure them in. For any moose hunter, a high-quality call is a vital part of their hunting arsenal. As with calling at the right time, it is a good idea to have different kinds of calls handy, just in case you need to switch tactics. Another important piece of equipment is a hunting blind.

Don’t overuse a moose call

The success of a moose call, or any call for wild animals, is reliant on it sounding as natural as possible. Animals are excellent at distinguishing between human-made sounds and those of real animals. One of the biggest mistakes novice hunters can make is overdoing the call. For a more realistic call, study the calling patterns of moose and adapt your own calling to sound like theirs.

What to look for in a quality moose call

Versatility in the calling

Any call used on a hunt is excellent if it can replicate multiple sounds made by the animal. There aren’t many calls that can do that, as you usually need separate devices for a bugle or a throaty “moo.” There are some calls, however, that can also simulate the sound of a moose urinating, which is often the fastest way to attract a curious male.

Easy to store and carry

There are plenty of things that you need to carry with you when you go hunting. Between your backpack, rifles and accessories, you will need to find a place for your various calls. A good-quality moose call will be easy to store in a bag or on a lanyard and won’t weigh too much.

Easy to clean

A big part about hunting is making sure that your equipment is regularly taken apart and cleaned. If your moose call isn’t cleaned after each hunt, foreign particles can remain and harden, which can alter the sound on the next field trip. A good-quality moose call will be easy to rinse, take apart and thoroughly clean.

How much you can expect to spend on a moose call

The average price of a moose call will depend on the complexity and functionality of the device. Simple calls that you blow into can retail for between $15-$20. Moose calls with a bit more features can retail for between $50-$70.

Moose call FAQ

Can you make your own moose call in the field?

A. If you realize that you didn’t pack your trusty moose call, you can definitely make one in the field. One of the easiest ways to do that is by rolling up a strip of birch bark into a cone. It becomes an instant megaphone and, with some technique, can accurately mimic the moose sound.

What can you use with a moose caller?

A. For authenticity and realism, it is best to use a moose caller in conjunction with different scents. Just make sure you produce the sounds that correspond with the scent or the moose will be more confused than curious.

What are the best moose calls to buy?

Top moose call

Quaker Boy Moose Mate Moose Call

What you need to know: An easy-to-use call that works all year round.

What you’ll love: This moose call from Quaker Boy is effective in replicating the bawl of mating cows and the call of a lost calf. The dual-function cap is responsible for this versatility. The body of the call has been contoured to fit comfortably in your hand, and it also comes with a lanyard.

What you should consider: While it does include an instructional CD, the sounds can be rather difficult to mimic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top moose call for the money

Quaker Boy Mama Moose

What you need to know: An affordable and effective caller that attracts all kinds of moose.

What you’ll love: Easily stored in a bag or pocket, this open-reed caller is mainly used to attract bulls, cows or calves into shooting range. The soft reed on the caller is designed so that you can manipulate the end to produce different sounds.

What you should consider: Some users have found it difficult to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cass Creek Mega Amp 20X Moose Call

What you need to know: An electronic solution that can produce a variety of calls.

What you’ll love: If you are not up for reproducing the moose sounds with a blowing call, then this electronic call is right for you. Through the high-powered speaker, you can electronically produce up to 20 different moose sounds. The sound options include cow moan, urinating, mating call and agitation.

What you should consider: It is powered by rechargeable batteries, so you need to make sure that you always have a fresh pair on hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

