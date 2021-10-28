Best tree climbing harness

Experts recommend climbers get qualified instruction that includes having their safety equipment checked before every use.

Which tree-climbing harness is best?

Whenever you climb a tree, a safety harness is essential. Tree-climbing harnesses are even more important when you are trimming trees because you need to have your hands free while sawing limbs and pruning branches.

Comfort is another concern of people who wear climbing harnesses at work or play. If you are looking for a tree-climbing harness that is also great for mountaineering, rock climbing and caving, take a look at the Yxgood Tree Working Safety Harness.

What to know before you buy a tree-climbing harness

How does the tree-climbing harness fit?

When a tree-climbing harness is too loose, it is unsafe. When it is too tight, it is uncomfortable to wear. Climbing trees, rock walls and mountains requires a great deal of strength and flexibility through a wide range of motion, which makes a proper fit very important.

Support for your torso

Tree climbing harnesses do not go around the climber’s waist. What is commonly called a waist belt is really a belt that secures above the top of the climber’s hip bone. This belt supports the climber’s body weight.

Padding for your legs

Leg straps are the other parts of the harness that support the climber’s body weight. Leg loops that do not adjust are lighter but not as comfortable or as easy to put on and take off. For climbers who spend a fair amount of time resting, padded leg loops are a must.

Is the tree-climbing harness adjustable?

Hand in hand with buying the proper size tree climbing harness harness is choosing one that is adjustable. In warm weather you will adjust your tree-climbing harness differently than in cold weather when you are wearing more layers of clothing.

Is the tree-climbing harness comfortable?

People wear climbing harnesses for hours on end. They need cushioning and padding at all the appropriate places.

Will the tree-climbing harness be heavy to carry?

One way to add padding without adding a lot of extra weight is to buy a better-made, more-expensive tree-climbing harness.

How will you use it?

Most climbing safety harnesses are made to be used for all types of climbing, including trees, rock walls, mountains, etc. If you are planning on using your climbing harness primarily in trees, you will want one made to comfortably sit in for extended periods of time.

More loops and straps

Belay loops

Climbers who want extra safety because they are often in precarious positions look for what are called belay loops. The belay loop is a braking device that prevents a potential fall. Belay is from the nautical term meaning “to secure things and make them fast.”

Tie-in loops

Tie-in loops come in pairs. One connects the belay loop to the front of the waist belt and the other connects the belay loop to the leg loops.

Gear loops

Gear loops and slots attach to the waist loop so gear can dangle free as you climb. The best gear loops are completely adjustable so they can be moved to the best balance points on the waist belt for the easiest climb.

Haul loops

These are the guides that keep your climbing rope out of the way. They are found on the back side of the harness and can also be used as gear loops.

How much you can expect to spend on a tree-climbing harness

In most cases, the more expensive the tree-climbing harness, the safer it is, the better it fits, the more comfortable it is to wear and the easier it is for you to climb. Simple tree-climbing harnesses cost from $15 to $25. Harnesses with more padding cost from $25 to $50. The lightest-weight tree-climbing harnesses that allow the most mobility cost $50 and up.

Tree-climbing harness FAQ

How can I make sure I am wearing my tree-climbing harness safely?

A. When you hang loose and slack with just your tree-climbing harness bearing your weight, your body should naturally hang straight down. If you have to make any sort of effort to remain upright, you are not wearing your tree-climbing harness properly.

What measurements do I need to take for properly sizing my tree-climbing harness?

A. Waist and thigh. The waist measurement is really the measurement of the circumference of your trunk at the point just above the top of the hip bone. Measure your thigh at its widest point.

What are the best tree climbing harnesses to buy?

Top tree climbing harness

Yxgood Tree Working Safety Harness

What you need to know: This tree-climbing harness is also great for mountaineering, rock climbing and caving.

What you’ll love: The frame of this tree-climbing harness is constructed to provide excellent weight distribution for maximum comfort. It has a thicker, wider waist belt and leg loops with doubled straps. This tree-climbing harness, certified to meet European safety standards, is made of breathable foam fabric and comes with a storage bag.

What you should consider: This harness comes in one size with a wide range of adjustments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tree climbing harness for the money

Gonex Kids Full Body Climbing Harness

What you need to know: Climb trees and rocks, rappel, mountaineer or use a zip line with this professional grade full body harness.

What you’ll love: At 220 pounds, the weight limit of this climbing harness is more than enough for even the biggest child and most adults. The buckle is carbon steel and the two safety rings on the chest are aluminum alloy. The breathable pads in the leg loops, made of ethylene vinyl acetate foam, provide increased comfort, and it has an ISO9001 safety certification. This rig is easy to put on, take off and adjust.

What you should consider: This “kids” tree climbing harness may not fit smaller kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hunter Safety System X-1 Bow Hunter Harness

What you need to know: This lightweight tree-climbing harness is made for tree-stand hunters.

What you’ll love: There are no dangerous dangling straps or confusing weave-through buckles on this 2.5-pound tree climbing harness. It comes in three sizes: 100-175 pounds, 175-250 pounds and 250 to 300 pounds. Included are a primary tree strap, a suspension relief strap, instructions for safe use and a DVD.

What you should consider: This tree-climbing harness has no pockets and no strap for hanging your gear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

