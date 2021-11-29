Best spa gift sets for that person who loves to pamper themselves

Do you want to make your spa gift set even more special? Consider adding a bright bow or a few of your own favorite self-care products.

Which spa gift set is best?

If you’re looking for a gift that’s both luxurious and practical, consider a spa gift set. Often sold in the form of a basket, these gifts come with an assortment of relaxing or decadent items in a decorative package.

Whether you’re a fan of bath salts or are a scented candle connoisseur, there are spa gift sets for nearly every type of person. For a set that includes a variety of vegan beauty products with a luscious coconut scent, check out the Lovery Vanilla Coconut Home Spa Gift Set.

What to know before you buy a spa gift set

Choosing a spa gift set

When shopping for a spa gift set, start by thinking about the person who will be receiving it. Does this person use scented lotions? Do they often enjoy bubble baths? In addition to classic beauty products like body lotions and scented soaps, a spa gift set can contain items like candles, manicure tools, loofahs, face masks and even high-quality coffees and teas. The main priority is to provide an assortment of items with an emphasis on relaxation and self-care.

Themes

Spa gift sets usually feature some kind of scent or color theme so the products look aesthetically pleasing and can be used in conjunction with each other. For example, the contents of a gift set could have a lavender scent and come with an assortment of products in light purple packaging. Other themes may have a focus on flavors, such as chocolate, and come with cocoa butter scrubs or pieces of chocolate to enjoy.

The ornate box or basket that holds the home spa products is usually decorated to match whichever theme you choose. The theme also gives you an opportunity to be creative and match the look of the spa gift set with the personality of the recipient. Does this person love going to the beach? Try a spa gift set with an ocean theme.

What to look for in a quality spa gift set

Packaging

Alongside the theme, one of the key things to look for in a spa gift set is a product with attractive or useful packaging. Many of the sets come with decorative baskets or cases that can be reused later on. This results in a gift that continues to reward the recipient long after the contents are used up. Depending on whether you want a basket or a box, the packaging can be crafted from high-quality materials such as wicker, wood, metal or even ceramic.

Customizable

Some spa gift sets let you customize the contents or add written inscriptions to the packaging. This feature adds a personal touch that can show the recipient just how much you care. Certain sets will also let you customize the appearance to match the person’s favorite colors.

Vegan or cruelty-free

If the person receiving the gift set follows a vegan or cruelty-free lifestyle, look closely at the contents to make sure that the ingredients are going to be acceptable. Most sets will clearly indicate whether or not their products are vegan or cruelty-free. Organic and GMO-free home spa products are also commonly found in these gift sets.

How much you can expect to spend on a spa gift set

The cost of a spa gift set can vary dramatically depending on the contents and the quality of the packaging. Most consumers can expect to spend $20-$100 for a high-quality gift.

Spa gift set FAQ

How do you verify the size of a spa gift set?

A. Read the product description closely, and check for a section that details the set’s dimensions. The number of spa products included may also indicate the size of a gift set. Any product with more than five items is usually considered a medium to large gift set.

How can you make a spa gift set better?

A. If you feel that the contents of your set aren’t good enough for the special occasion, consider adding a few extra luxury items, such as a bottle of wine or a bathrobe.

What’s the best spa gift set to buy?

Top spa gift set

Lovery Vanilla Coconut Home Spa Gift Set

What you need to know: This popular spa gift basket comes with nine luxurious products with a delicious scent.

What you’ll love: Perfect for coconut or vanilla lovers, this basket has an elegant white and brown color theme and comes with two bath bombs, a body scrub, a small towel and more. The purchase also comes with a customizable gift note card.

What you should consider: A few users felt the coconut scent was too strong.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top spa gift set for the money

Body & Earth Ocean Scented Gift Box

What you need to know: Stylish and affordable, this spa gift box comes with durable packaging and a unique theme.

What you’ll love: If you’re shopping for someone who lives near the beach, this might be a top contender. The decorative box includes scented hand cream, hand soap, body butter and a bath bomb. There is also a candle with a pleasant ocean scent.

What you should consider: The ocean scent is too subtle, according to a couple of users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lovery Lavender and Jasmine Body Care Gift Set

What you need to know: The main selling points for this spa gift set are the two floral scents and the attractive metal basket.

What you’ll love: This ten-piece gift basket features stylish, gold metal packaging and tons of high-quality bath products, including a body scrub, bubble bath, shower gel and a loofah. All of the contents’ ingredients are vegan and GMO-free

What you should consider: Like the top pick, the products have a scent that could be deemed too strong by some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews.