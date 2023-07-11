BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

During big sales events like Prime Day, it’s easy to focus on the big-ticket items, such as TVs and kitchen appliances. However, if you do that, you miss out on some of the best buys of the sale. For instance, this year, hair care products are turning out to be one of the more popular categories. If you’d like to save on the things you need to look and feel your best, check out these deals.

Best discounts on hair tools during Prime Day 2023

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush 52% OFF

This version of the popular one-step hair dryer has a slimmer and sleeker handle, plus a smaller, more versatile 2.4-inch head size. This allows for more styling options and getting closer to the root. The ceramic-titanium-tourmaline-coated barrel helps protect against heat damage, while the charcoal-activated bristles are great for second-day hair freshness.

Xcozu Hair Straightener Curling lron 3-in-1 71% OFF

This combination tool includes a hair-straightening flat iron, curling iron and straightener comb in one to save you space in your bathroom, your vanity or while traveling. At less than 1 pound, it’s lightweight, yet it can heat up to 446 degrees.

Bestope Pro Waver Curling Iron 52% OFF

You can achieve salon-grade curls or waves with this multiuse tool, which combines four different-sized curling irons and a wave wand into one. The barrels are extra long to evenly heat longer hair and create tighter, deeper and longer-lasting beach waves. Two sectioning clips and a safety glove are included.

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush 40% OFF

Not just for brushing out tangles in the shower, this waterproof brush is also great for giving your scalp a soothing massage. The lightweight ergonomic design is easy to hold thanks to a nonskid grip.

Tymo Ionic Hair Blow Dryer Brush and Volumizer 50% OFF

This versatile hot air brush can be used as a volumizer, straightener, blow dryer and even a curler. The nano-titanium-coated barrel protects hair by providing even heat, and the powerful motor dries hair quickly.

Wavytalk Professional Ionic Hair Dryer 42% OFF

Small but mighty, this compact ceramic hair dryer uses 1,875 watts of power to dry hair two times faster than the average dryer. Providing even heat to protect hair from damage, it locks in moisture to give you shiny, hydrated tresses.

Conair Double Ceramic Hair Dryer 43% OFF

Featuring double ceramic technology plus frizz-fighting conditioning ions, this hair dryer is gentle on hair and adds more shine. It provides infrared and uniform heat for fast drying. A concentrator nozzle is included for focused airflow to make hair look smooth and sleek.

Coidak Hair Waver 33% OFF

Create beachy, mermaid-like waves with this 1-inch ceramic tourmaline wave wand. Able to heat up in less than a minute, this three-barrel iron features plates with ceramic coating and ceramic ion technology that’s gentle on hair.

Landot Hair Straightener and Curler 2 in 1 55% OFF

With one convenient tool, you can add beautiful curls or waves to your hair or style it straight. Suitable for all hair types, this 1-inch multi-styler features twisted plates to make it even easier to give your hair a new look. It features a dozen temperature settings, ranging from 250 to 450 degrees, and heats up in about 30 seconds.

Lily England Detangling Brush and Wide-Tooth Comb Set 40% OFF

This detangling brush features an innovative design with over 400 flexible bristles that make getting rid of tangles less painful. The set comes with a durable wide-tooth comb.

Goiple Three-piece Hair Styling Comb Set 62% OFF

This three-piece brush and comb set includes a 6.9-inch double-sided edge brush, an 8.7-inch bristle brush and a 9.2-inch pin tail comb. The set can easily handle a number of tasks, from straightening bangs to parting hair to combing eyebrows, making it a grooming essential.

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush 44% OFF

This detangling brush comes in over 40 colors. Use it in the shower to evenly distribute hair products in wet hair or use it to detangle your strands post-shower.

Bed Head Tourmaline Wave Artist Deep Waver 36% OFF

Beach waves are a popular summer hairstyle, and this hot tool makes it easier than ever to get the look. The wave wand’s tourmaline ceramic technology allows for effortless waves without the frizz.

Conair Double Ceramic 1.5-Inch Curling Iron 14% OFF

Designed to create large and beautiful soft waves, this 1.5-inch curling iron features higher ceramic content for even heat and long-lasting styles with less frizz. It has 30 heat settings with instant heat up to 375 degrees.

More hair tool deals we love

