Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

Did you know Ulta sells both drugstore and premium beauty brands? The retailer’s huge selection and great sale prices will help you check off numerous names on your holiday shopping list.

If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money.

In addition to must-have makeup for creating everyday and dramatic looks, you’ll also find hair products including shampoos, conditions and styling tools such as flat irons on sale. Read on to discover our favorite Ulta items priced to make the gift-giving season a bit merrier for you and the beauty lovers in your life.

Top Ulta deals of the day

Revlon One-Step Hair Hair Dryer and Volumizing Hot Air Brush: $15 discount

The One-Step is a dryer and styler in one convenient beauty tool. In addition to drying hair in minutes, the flexible bristles and round barrel create large curls, waves and blowouts with attention-grabbing volume.

Makeup Revolution Ultra Contour Palette: $4 discount

Eight pans of pigmented baked highlighter at a 40% discount makes the Makeup Revolution Ultra Contour Palette a great deal. The powder is smooth and easy to apply, so even first-time users will look great.

Morphe James Charles Palette: $19.50 discount

From the lightest neutrals to the boldest jewel tones, the James Charles Palette by Morphe is packed with every color you can imagine to create a wide range of looks. Grab one today and save half off the usual price.

T3 Convertible Base: $24 discount

Start with the T3 Convertible Base, add the brand’s hairstyling barrels, and the salon-quality looks that can be created are endless. The base features proprietary Single-Pass technology that delivers powerful, even heat for looks any beauty enthusiast will love.

PMD Personal Microderm Classic: $60 discount

Exfoliate dead, dull cells from your skin’s surface with spinning discs and vacuum suction to reveal the youthful, glowing skin beneath. It’s easy to use, so you can get great results in just a few minutes a week.

CHI Temperature Control Hairstyling Flat Iron: $24.99 discount

With ceramic plates that help prevent moisture loss and produce smooth locks, this Chi flat iron is great for producing soft, smooth styles. It heats up quickly, too, and has a variable temperature control for different hair types and styling goals.

ColourPop Such a Wonderful Brush Set: $31 discount

A brush set like this 6-piece collection from ColourPop will help achieve beautiful results when applying foundation, blush, liners, eyeshadow and more. We love that the brushes are cruelty-free and come with a cup for storage and display.

Mario Badescu Best of Body Set: $19.25 discount

This Mario Badescu set comes with a little something for all-over pampering. It includes a body scrub, body butter, hand cream and lip balm, all formulated with quality ingredients that hydrate and nourish skin.

More Ulta deals to check out

