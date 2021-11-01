Best farmhouse shower curtain

Using a liner with a fabric shower curtain will protect the material and prevent mold and mildew.

Which farmhouse shower curtains are best?

Farmhouse is a style of interior design that is characterized by rustic materials, warm earthy colors and a mixture of vintage styling with modern elements and qualities. In a bathroom, this may include wooden floors, reclaimed furniture, clawfoot bathtubs and square victorian toilets. To add the finishing touches and complete the aesthetic, why not install one of these farmhouse shower curtains?

A high-quality shower curtain should be functional as well as fashionable and needs to be the correct style and size to keep bathrooms dry during showering. An excellent example is the Felisa Farmhouse Shower Curtain, which is made from a fine linen blend with natural coloring. It has a deep gathered ruffle along the bottom edge and has 12 rust-resistant metal grommets for hanging. Alternatively, there are many other curtains available with different styling and made from different materials.

What to know before you buy a farmhouse shower curtain

Designs

While plain colors and simple designs complement modern bathrooms, farmhouse designs tend to be more earthy and rustic. Thicker, heavier materials are often preferred and may include floral prints or patterns, images of the countryside or traditional phrases and lettering.

Materials

Cheaper shower curtains are often made from plastics or nylon, which is functional but lacks charm. Farmhouse shower curtains, on the other hand, are designed to be rustic and tend to be made from heavy cotton, linen or hemp. They often incorporate layers, ruffles, pleats or tassels and may use fabric loops rather than metal hooks for hanging.

Size

The main consideration when choosing a shower curtain is size, as one that is too small can fail in its primary task of keeping the floor dry. If you shower in the bathtub, then the curtain needs to be long enough to sit within the rim of the tub and should reach all the way around the sides. Shower curtains for use in a stall tend to be narrower and should finish approximately 2 inches from the floor.

What to look for in a quality farmhouse shower curtain

Hanging method

If you are replacing an existing shower curtain, try to find one that uses the same hanging method for easy installation. Some have metal hooks or hoops that slide on a rail, whereas others have metal grommets. Farmhouse shower curtains tend to use fabric loops, so be aware that these can add several inches to the overall length of the curtain once hung.

Cleaning

The material of the shower curtain will dictate if and how it can be cleaned. Some fabrics can be placed in a washing machine, whereas others must be washed by hand. Plastic and vinyl shower curtains usually only require wiping with a mild detergent. It is recommended to use a liner with a fabric shower curtain to protect it from water damage, mold and mildew.

Accessories

Many companies provide matching shower curtains and accessories, such as traditionally styled towel holders and soap dishes, wire or wicker baskets for storing toiletries, or curtains, rugs and mats with a similar design. To complete the look, these can often be paired with traditionally styled faucets and shower valves, toilet seats and lighting, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a farmhouse shower curtain

This really comes down to the material. Cheaper shower curtains made from nylon or polyester can be found for as little as $10, whereas one made from high-quality fabrics such as cotton or linen may be as much as $100.

Farmhouse shower curtain FAQ

Are farmhouse shower curtains as durable as regular shower curtains?

A. Durability is closely related to the materials and the hanging methods used. Since many farmhouse shower curtains are made from fabric, they should be highly durable. Look for a shower curtain with metal grommets or double-stitched hanging loops for peace of mind.

Is a new shower curtain difficult to install?

A. If you are replacing an existing curtain, then it should be a simple task. A new installation, however, may be more difficult. First, you will need to install a suitable rail, which may require drilling into the wall and tiles.

What’s the best farmhouse shower curtain to buy?

Top farmhouse shower curtain

Felisa Farmhouse Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This elegant shower curtain is made from a linen blend with a natural ivory color.

What you’ll love: It is suitable for use in a bathtub or a shower stall and has a deep, gathered ruffle along the bottom. It has durable metal grommets for hanging and is machine washable.

What you should consider: This curtain does not come with any hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top farmhouse shower curtain for the money

DiamondHome Shabby Chic Ruffled Sheer Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This durable shower curtain is made from polyester with a nylon reinforce header.

What you’ll love: It is decorated on the front with vertical ruffled layers that give a cascading wave effect. It is available in a few different colors.

What you should consider: The material is sheer and somewhat see-through.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LinenAndLetters French Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This high-quality curtain is made of heavy linen and is available in various sizes for bathtubs and shower stalls.

What you’ll love: It features pleated pintucks trimmed with white cotton lace and is finished with a personalized machine embroidered monogram on the front with your choice of letter.

What you should consider: The eyelets for hanging are not strengthened.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Chris Gillespie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.