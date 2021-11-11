You can usually get the best money-back trial periods by buying directly from the manufacturer, but you’ll need to keep your mattress in pristine condition if you want a refund.

Black Friday mattress deals

A quality mattress helps you sleep better and longer and wake feeling refreshed, but high-end mattresses can be expensive. Searching out the best Black Friday mattress deals can save you hundreds of dollars so your bank balance will be as healthy as your sleep.

Researching ahead of time can help you find the best Black Friday savings on mattresses, as many mattress manufacturers start their deals early in the run-up to Thanksgiving.

When will Black Friday mattress deals start?

Black Friday is the Friday after Thanksgiving in the U.S. — in 2021, that’s Nov. 26. However, you’ll often find Black Friday mattress deals from popular mattress manufacturers starting in Thanksgiving week, so check on your top choices from around Nov. 22 to catch deals as they go live.

Should you wait until Black Friday to buy a new mattress?

Unless you’re desperate for a new mattress, wait to buy until Black Friday sale events start. You’ll find the best deals on mattresses at this time of year, so it’s worth holding out to save some money if Black Friday is a month or two away. That said, the same deals are sometimes repeated during other national holidays, such as Presidents’ Day in February or Memorial Day in May. If you miss the Black Friday sales, keep an eye out for other sales around these holidays.

Which mattresses will go on sale on Black Friday?

Although nobody can be 100% sure which mattresses will be offered at a hefty discount during the Black Friday sales until they happen, it’s possible to make solid predictions based on previous years. Almost all big-name mattress manufacturers have Black Friday deals — and plenty of smaller manufacturers, too. Since great deals can sell out quickly, you might want to add your mattress of choice to your online shopping basket ahead of time so you can check out as soon as it goes on sale. You can also sign up to the BestReviews mailing list for information on the best deals during Black Friday and the rest of the year.

Best Black Friday mattress deals

Puffy The Puffy Mattress

Puffy by name, puffy by nature, this memory foam mattress is luxuriously soft yet offers plenty of support. It’s a great choice for all sleeping styles, whether you snooze on your front, back or side.

Sold by Puffy

GhostBed Classic Mattress

Made from a combination of gel-infused memory foam and latex foam, this mattress offers the comfort of standard memory foam without causing sleepers to feel too hot at night. The medium-firm feel blends comfort with support so that users continue sleeping well over time and don’t experience joint pain from lack of support.

Sold by GhostBed and Amazon

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

This memory foam mattress adapts to your shape to provide ample support and avoid pressure points that can lead to joint pain on waking. Thanks to the layer of gel-infused memory foam, this mattress is ideal for anyone who tends to overheat on a standard foam mattress.

Sold by Nectar and Amazon

Level Sleep Mattress

Thanks to its patented TriSupport design, this mattress is firm in areas where you most need support and soft where you want comfort. It features three zones of firmness that are specially developed to help achieve a neutral sleeping position and proper spinal alignment, whether you’re a front, side or back sleeper.

Sold by Level Sleep

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze

Known for exceptionally comfortable and supportive mattresses, if you can get a good deal on a Tempur-Pedic mattress, it’s well worth buying. This model has the same comfort and support as the company’s other memory foam mattresses but with cooling technology to avoid sleeping hot.

Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Helix Midnight Luxe

The Midnight Luxe is a hybrid mattress that features a supportive base made up of 1,000 individually wrapped coils, combined with a memory foam upper layer. This way, you get the bounce and support you expect from an innerspring mattress plus the plush feeling that memory foam brings. The base features different zones of firmness for a balance of support and comfort.

Sold by Helix

Birch by Helix Natural Mattress

Made using natural materials, such as latex from rubber trees, this is the perfect choice for anyone who likes the feeling of a foam mattress but would prefer natural materials to synthetics. Latex has the added bonus of breathability so users shouldn’t feel too hot while they sleep.

Sold by Helix

Leesa Original Mattress

This mattress is designed to be supportive and comfortable for all body types and sleeping positions. Although it feels a little firmer to sleep on than some memory foam mattresses, it offers excellent support while adapting to your shape to help avoid pressure points.

Sold by Leesa and Amazon

LUCID Memory Foam Gel Infusion Mattress

An affordable mattress with a medium-plush feel for anyone who prefers their mattresses on the softer side. It features gel-infused memory foam to regulate body temperature while you rest.

Sold by Amazon

Saatva Classic Mattress

With its hybrid design, this mattress combines the benefits of innerspring mattresses and foam mattresses. It’s great for anyone who loves the plush feel of memory foam but misses the bounce of a traditional sprung mattress.

Sold by Saatva

Casper Original Mattress

Not only does this foam mattress naturally adapt to the contours of your body, it offers zoned support for better spinal alignment and a more comfortable sleep overall. The perforated top layer increases breathability so sleepers don’t overheat or feel uncomfortably warm at night.

Sold by Casper and Amazon

ZINUS Cloud Memory Foam Mattress

With a plush feeling, this mattress is extremely comfortable but still offers plenty of support. The green tea and charcoal-infused memory foam layer helps keep the mattress fresh, plus it’s CertiPUR U.S. Certified.

Sold by Amazon

