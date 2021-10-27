If you’re looking for the ideal pillow for you, consider first whether you like to sleep on your back (firm pillows), your front (soft pillows) or on your side (medium firmness). Each pillow is tailored to a specific type of sleep, so be sure to check the firmness before making a purchase.

Which Amazon pillows are best?

Never underestimate the importance of a high-quality pillow! We spend one-third of our lives sleeping, so it only makes sense to invest in a pillow designed to give you the most comfortable sleep possible. On Amazon, there are a variety of pillows to choose from.

The best Amazon pillow we found was the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping – Queen Size. A fitting name as the pillow offers a luxurious level of softness that you’d expect from four or five-star hotels.

What to know before you buy an Amazon pillow

Different types of filling

Pillows vary in how they are filled. Some may have feathers, others may have memory foam. There are even some pillows that use alternative filling, such as buckwheat hulls or millet. Each one has its own feel, heat retention and comfort level. If possible, consider trying each one before you make a purchase.

Queen, King and other sizes

Pillows come in all shapes and sizes. The most traditional is a queen rectangular pillow, but you may find ergonomically shaped pillows for your neck and shoulders. You may also opt to buy much larger body pillows for hugging during sleep or a smaller travel-size pillow for bringing on your trips. Size and shape can play a significant factor in your pillow’s price point.

Firm vs. soft pillows

Some people like resting their heads on firm pillows, as it gives them more sturdy neck support. Others may prefer soft pillows for comfort. In the end, it all comes down to personal preference. Buckwheat and memory foam pillows tend to be on the medium-firm to firm side, whereas down, feather and latex pillows tend to be on the softer side. Once again, we recommend you try out different pillows to determine the firmness that you prefer.

What to look for in a quality Amazon pillow

Durability

You’ll want a pillow that you can rest on and that lasts a significant amount of time. Though pillows are made of only a few materials, that doesn’t mean they can’t be built to last. Look into the quality of materials, the construction of the pillow case and whether it’s prone to any wear and tear from simple use.

Support

The whole purpose of a pillow is to provide support for your head while laying down. Without it, you can develop severe neck pain or migraines. Regardless of whether you get a soft or firm pillow, the pillow should be able to reliably lift your head up from the mattress. The more support a pillow can provide, the better your overall sleep quality will be.

Moldability

Everyone has a unique head and neck shape. That’s why it’s important to find a pillow that adapts to your specific needs. This can be accomplished a few different ways with memory foam, beads and more. If a pillow isn’t moldable, it may feel like you’re sleeping on a rock.

Portability

While not strictly a necessity, portable pillows can come in handy. You may want to bring a pillow on vacation, on a camping trip or at a sleepover. Consider picking up a pillow that’s lightweight, travel-sized (or at least not bulky) and can be packed down so that you may bring it with you wherever you need.

Heat dissipation

As you toss and turn at night, you may generate heat on your pillow which may be uncomfortable, particularly in hot summers. For example, memory foam is known to generate a lot of heat. Consider looking into pillows with gel or ones that use alternative fillings.

How much you can expect to spend on an Amazon pillow

The most affordable pillows start at around $20 and are made with typical construction methods and feather fillings. More expensive pillows can reach $100, employing more unique and luxurious materials.

Amazon Pillow FAQ

How do I clean a pillow?

A. Most pillows are machine-washable. For pillows with unique fillings, you may need to replace the fill and wash the cover separately. Always check the details of your product based on manufacturer recommendations.

Which pillow is best for side sleepers?

A. Side sleepers will need a firmer pillow, as the gap between their head and the mattress must be filled without being too compressed. Memory foam or filled pillows may also help make sleep more comfortable.

What are the best Amazon pillows to buy?

Top Amazon pillow

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping

What you need to know: A 250-thread count cover filled with a soft down alternative. A traditional pillow that offers modern conveniences like gel and a plush bounce-back design.

What you’ll love: Unlike most pillows, this one offers a gel design that can keep you cool during the hot nights.

What you should consider: This pillow manufacturer has received some reports of customers finding mold on their pillows.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Amazon pillow for the money

Coop Home Goods – Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow

What you need to know: Coop Home Goods offers a highly adjustable memory foam fill pillow, allowing you to sleep comfortably according to your needs.

What you’ll love: Memory foam fill ensures that the pillow is not only breathable, but highly customizable (add or reduce depending on your needs).

What you should consider: Some reviewers have reported a gassy smell from some of these pillows.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beans72 Organic Buckwheat Pillow

What you need to know: If you’re looking for an alternative to feathered or memory foam pillows, consider a buckwheat pillow such as this one from Beans72.

What you’ll love: The buckwheat hull filling makes this pillow firm while pliable at the same time. It also makes the pillow highly breathable which can lead to cooler sleep.

What you should consider: The buckwheat hull can be noisier than other pillows, similar to a shifting bag of rice or oats.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Leo Herrera-Lim writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.