Best bunk bed with a desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission requires that guardrails on the upper bunk be a minimum of 5 inches above the top of the mattress.

Which bunk bed with a desk is best?

Bunk beds are an ideal sleeping solution for shared rooms without a lot of space to accommodate two beds. Bunk beds with desks take the space-saving design even further by incorporating a workstation. Some even include shelves and drawers to provide children additional storage space for their belongings, making them truly an all-in-one solution for several needs.

When choosing a bunk bed with a desk, consider several things to ensure you make the right choice. Aesthetics are important, as children can be notoriously fussy about how their room looks, as is the size of the beds. After all, you want your kids to have enough space to sleep comfortably.

The Sand & Stable Cavallo Twin Over Full stands out as a top choice because it combines a sturdy build with an attractive design and plenty of storage space. Plus, it features stairs rather than a ladder, so any child can easily ascend to the top bunk.

What to know before you buy a bunk bed with a desk

What is a bunk bed with a desk?

If you do a quick search on Amazon or another e-commerce website for bunk beds with a desk, you’ll see many results, some of which only have a single raised bed above a desk, and it should be noted that these aren’t technically bunk beds. Instead, they are loft beds with a desk, which are perfectly suitable pieces of furniture for one sleeper. However, if you want something that two or more people can sleep in, you need a true bunk bed. These are stacked beds, with at least one on the bottom and one on the top.

Bed size

Bunk beds with desks are generally only available in two sizes: fulls and twins. Many may feature a full on the bottom and twin on the top, making them ideal for two children of different ages. The younger child can sleep on the smaller bed on the top, and the older child can sleep on the bottom. There are also a select few available with a queen-size bed on the base; however, your style selections in these will be much more limited.

Ladder vs. stairs

Bunk beds with a desk are available with a ladder or stairs. Each of these has its own benefits. Ladders take up less space than stairs, especially straight vertical ones, which can be very important in small bedrooms. However, stairs are potentially safer since there is less chance of falling from them. They are also easier for some kids to ascend and descend.

Features to look for in a quality bunk bed with a desk

Storage

Most people purchase bunk beds to save space. To that end, many manufacturers incorporate drawers or shelves somewhere in the bunk bed frame to provide your children with extra space for their belongings.

Workspace

Generally speaking, bunk beds with desks offer less workspace than standalone desks. However, some models do offer significantly more room to work than others. Make sure to pay close attention to the width and length dimensions of the desktop and how much headroom it has.

Adjustable ladder placement

Not every room works well with the ladder or the stairs on the same side. You or your children may decide to rearrange the room in the future and find that the bed would work better with the ladder or stairs on the opposite side with the new setup. Choosing a model with an adjustable ladder or stairs placement gives you the ability to reverse the position as needed.

Weight capacity

Every bunk bed has a weight capacity that must be adhered to for safe use. Often, the upper and lower bunk may have different individual weight capacities too. On some models, this may be as low as 200 pounds on each sleeping surface, while others can support 400 pounds or more.

How much can you expect to spend on a bunk bed with a desk

You should expect to pay at least $300 for the most affordable bunk bed with a desk and upwards of $2,000 or more for premium options.

Bunk bed with a desk FAQs

How much space is needed between the bunk bed and the ceiling?

A. It is generally recommended to have a minimum of 33 inches of clearance between the mattress and the ceiling. This should give anyone sleeping in the bed enough room to sit up without having to worry about hitting their head in the dark.

Do bunk beds need box springs?

A. The majority of bunk beds do not require box springs. Instead, they have closely spaced slats in the frame that provide the necessary support for the mattress.

What is the best bunk bed with a desk to buy?

Top bunk bed with a desk

Sand & Stable Cavallo Twin Over Full

What you need to know: This attractive reversible option can be set up with the desk on either side and features stairs for easy access to the upper bunk.

What you’ll love: Every step is also a large drawer to provide children with extra storage space for their belongings. It is available in several finishes too, to fit in with a variety of decor.

What you should consider: Its high price tag may put it out of reach for some consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top bunk bed with a desk for the money

VOGU Metal L-Shaped Bunk Bed with Loft

What you need to know: Even siblings who share a room often have a friend sleepover, and this triple bed option from VOGU is the perfect model to accommodate that.

What you’ll love: Despite having several sleeping surfaces and a desk, it is reasonably priced. Also, there are two ladders, one of which is angled for easier climbing.

What you should consider: Some may find the minimalist metal pipe frame to lack character.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Harriet Bee Ethaniel

What you need to know: This stylish option is crafted from solid New Zealand pine wood and has conditions for 2 children to study. It also includes a bookcase.

What you’ll love: It has a low-VOC finish, so you don’t have to worry about it releasing unhealthy toxins into the air. Additionally, the bottom bed is freestanding, which means you can move it to other positions in the room.

What you should consider: The bunk bed does not include mattresses and some customers complain that the bed arrives with some parts missing.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.