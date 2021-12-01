Best satin bed sheets

Satin sheets come in a variety of materials, from cotton to polyester. Understanding the fiber will help you with laundering.

Which satin bed sheets are best?

Picking the right sheets means the difference between a good night’s sleep and a great night’s sleep. When it comes down to picking the right material, nothing beats the luxurious feel of satin. Smooth as silk, satin is the perfect way to take your bed sheets to a new level.

To slip into satin sheets that are high quality at an affordable price, try the Vonty Satin Sheets Silky Soft Satin Bed Sheets. Easy to care for and machine washable, these are a great alternative to silk and will keep you sleeping comfortably.

What to know before you buy a satin bed sheet

The characteristic feel of satin comes from the combination of high thread count and synthetic materials. Primarily a mix of nylon, silk, polyester and acetate, these are woven or knit tightly together to create the smooth finish with woven satin sheets being the superior option.

There are several different types of satin that you can buy:

True Satin: Made of silk, polyester and wool.

Duchesse: Heavier and more luxurious.

Sateen: Made of cotton.

Canton: Two layers of fabric with different fibers.

Baronet: Silky on one side and cotton backing on the other.

Charmeuse: A lightweight option.

Faconne: A jacquard weave featuring intricate designs

Gattar: A cotton weft and silk warp.

Farmer’s: Woven with mercerized cotton thread.

Messaline: Lightweight with a loose weave.

Sultan: Woven using worsted fibers combed until silky.

Supper: Heavier with a stiff texture.

Surf: Looks like taffeta and mostly used for costumes.

Before purchasing your satin bed sheets, keep these considerations in the back of your mind.

Fibers

Certain fibers will feel differently than others. Some are softer while others create a stiff texture. The fibers of your bed sheets will also determine the ease of care and laundering. On top of that, certain fibers are more breathable than others. A good option is true satin or sateen, which is made with cotton fibers.

Thread count

The number of threads woven together in a square inch is the thread count. The higher the thread count, the softer and silkier your satin bed sheets. This also typically correlates with a higher price. For a soft, silky satin bed sheet at a reasonable price, aim for a thread count between 200 and 800.

Woven versus knit

Satin bed sheets are either woven or knit. You should try to get a set that’s woven. These are smoother and softer and tend to be more breathable. While knit satin sheets will give you a similar feel, nothing will beat the feel of woven satin bed sheets.

What to look for in a quality satin bed sheet

Fade resistant

After several washes, you don’t want your sheets to fade in color. As they do, they’ll look old, worn and drab. To make sure your sheets look better for longer, make sure to find a set that is fade resistant.

Wrinkle resistant

When you make your bed, your room instantly looks better. That is, unless your bed is covered in wrinkles. To make sure your bed and room always look the best, choose a satin bed sheet set that is wrinkle resistant.

Machine washable

It’s recommended to wash your sheets once every week or every other week. If laundering your satin bed sheets is time consuming or difficult, you’ll be less likely to stick to this schedule. Choosing a set that’s machine washable will make your life easier and keep your sheets cleaner.

Deep pockets

Particularly important if you have a thick mattress is a satin bed sheet set with deep pockets. This will make sure it fits properly and keep your fitted sheet from slipping up at the corners.

How much you can expect to spend on satin bed sheets

To get a quality set of satin bed sheets, you could spend anywhere from $20-$500 dollars, depending on the fibers, quality of materials and thread count.

Satin bed sheets FAQ

What’s a good thread count for satin sheets?

A. Your best bet for a smooth, soft set of satin bed sheets is a thread count between 200-800. More isn’t necessary for a soft feel and less than 200 will leave you with rough or stiff bed sheets.

How do you wash satin sheets?

A. To properly launder your satin bed sheets, always use a gentle detergent and cold water. If possible, hang them to dry as many sets can become damaged in the dryer.

How can you tell quality satin?

A. A quality satin bed sheet will have a shiny front and usually a dull back. They should be soft and flexible. A good rule of thumb is to stick with woven satin bed sheets.

What’s the best satin bed sheets to buy?

Top satin bed sheets

Vonty Satin Sheets Silky Soft Satin Bed Sheets

What you need to know: The silky soft, smooth texture of these bed sheets will feel great on your body and your hair.

What you’ll love: Made of 100-percent polyester, your hair will thank you as these sheets help prevent breakage. They are machine washable, making care as easy as throwing them in the washing machine.

What you should consider: Excessively rough or dry skin can wear on these sheets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top satin bed sheets for the money

Pure Bedding Satin Sheets

What you need to know: You can have king-sized satin bed sheets for less than $30 dollars with this set.

What you’ll love: 100% microfiber, these sheets aren’t just soft, they are durable as well. They are resistant to fades, stains, wrinkles and shrinkage. And featuring deep pockets, these are sure to fit any mattress.

What you should consider: Some reviewers report these catching on hairs or dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

THXSILK Silk Sheet Set

What you need to know: For a luxury option, try this sheet set that features natural materials.

What you’ll love: This set is super soft thanks to the natural protein fibers, which are actually great for your skin. It can minimize temperature irregularities so you always sleep comfortably. It also has deep pockets for a great fit.

What you should consider: Be careful with laundering or these will start to pill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kasey Van Dyke writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.