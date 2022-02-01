Which sateen sheets are best?

There are many different types of bedsheets on the market, but few are as luxurious as sateen. Usually made from cotton, sateen sheets are known for being silky smooth, durable and wrinkle-resistant.

When shopping for sateen sheets, you’ll need to settle on a thread count, fit and material. If you want a set of deep pocket sheets that are made from 100% organic cotton, the Fabdreams Organic Cotton Sateen Weave Sheet Set is the top pick.

What to know before you buy sateen sheets

Materials

Contrary to popular belief, sateen is actually a type of weave, not a material. It’s typically made the same way that satin is made, but with spun yarns instead of filament fibers like silk, polyester or nylon. This means that sateen bed sheets can be made from a number of different materials, each with its own advantages and disadvantages.

Cotton: The vast majority of sateen sheets are made of cotton. This material is durable, soft and breathable, and the sheets can come in a variety of vibrant colors and patterns. Cotton typically undergoes a lot of processing, so if you’re looking for an eco-friendly option, opt for 100% organic cotton.

Benefits of sateen sheets

There are many good reasons to try sateen sheets. The weave makes the material naturally soft and silky to the touch, and the sheets are almost completely wrinkle-proof. Sateen sheets have an attractive shine that looks luxurious on a well-made bed, and most of the sheets are durable enough to last for years. Unlike satin and silk, they can also be washed and dried alongside regular loads of laundry.

What to look for in quality sateen sheets

Thread count

The thread count refers to the amount of vertical and horizontal threads woven into every square inch of the sheet. While some manufacturers boast over-the-top thread counts of 800 or more, most sleepers will be satisfied with sateen sheets that have a count of around 400 to 600. Any higher than that and the sheets may feel heavy and less breathable.

Sheet sets

Most sateen sheets are sold in bedding sets that also contain matching pillowcases and bottom sheets. If you find bedding that’s surprisingly cheap, inspect the product listing closely to make sure that you aren’t looking at a single sheet being sold with unclear language.

Deep pockets

Do you ever have trouble fitting the bottom sheet around your mattress? Then you may benefit from deep pocket sheets. Regular fitted sheets are designed for mattresses that are around 6 to 11 inches deep, while deep pocket sheets can fit mattresses that are 13 inches or deeper.

Eco-friendly

If you’re interested in buying environmentally-friendly bedding, look for sheets that are made from 100% organic bamboo or cotton. Some manufacturers may even have organic certifications from third-party organizations.

Fit

Whether you sleep on a queen, king, full-size or twin bed, don’t forget to choose sateen sheets that are going to fit on your mattress.

How much you can expect to spend on sateen sheets

The cost of sateen sheets will usually depend on the fit, thread count and material. Most people can expect to spend around $60-$100 for a set of high-quality sateen sheets.

Sateen sheets FAQ

Are sateen or satin sheets better?

A. Although they feature the same type of weave, there are some key differences between sateen and satin. Sateen is more durable and easier to wash, but satin may be better for hot sleepers. Ultimately, the decision between sateen and satin should come down to lifestyle and personal preference.

How do I care for sateen sheets?

A. Unlike satin, sateen sheets can usually be placed in the washing machine like regular laundry. That being said, always check the provided care instructions to be sure.

What are the best sateen sheets to buy?

Top sateen sheets

Fabdreams Organic Cotton Sateen Weave Sheet Set

What you need to know: These popular sateen sheets are made from 100% certified organic cotton.

What you’ll love: These organic sateen sheets feature a thread count of 400 and deep pockets that can fit any mattress up to 17 inches. The sheet set comes in a decorative gift box and recyclable packaging.

What you should consider: A few people have experienced pilling on these sheets after long-term use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sateen sheets for the money

Boston Linen Cotton Sateen White Full Sheet Set

What you need to know: These affordable sateen sheets use pure long-staple combed cotton to create a soft and luxurious feel.

What you’ll love: These sheets boast a glossy shine like silk, deep pockets and a thread count of 400. The sets are available in a number of attractive colors including lavender and midnight blue.

What you should consider: This bedding isn’t quite as soft as some other high-end sateen sheets, and the seams near the bottom sheet’s elastic may wear down after repeated washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Linenwalas Organic Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set

What you need to know: If you want sateen sheets made of 100% organic bamboo, these might be the top pick.

What you’ll love: The bamboo sateen sheets are naturally hypoallergenic and extremely durable, and the deep pockets can fit mattresses up to 16 inches. The durable elastic bands sewn into the fitted sheet are specially designed to last for years.

What you should consider: Unlike most sateen sheets, these sheets are prone to wrinkling, particularly after being washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

