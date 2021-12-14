Which gray bedsheet is best?

Humans spend almost a third of their lives in bed, so you should at least be comfortable. Selecting the right set of sheets is not an easy task, as you might not have the opportunity to feel the material beforehand or you’re guessing on the color. You’ll need to consider size, thread count and other preferences like cooling or warming sheets. If you want a little help to push you in the right direction, consider the top pick for the best gray bedsheet, the Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets.

What to know before you buy a gray bedsheet

Thread count

Thread count is the standard in determining the quality and softness of the fabric. A thread count is the number of threads per square inch. A set of quality sheets will have a thread count of somewhere between 400-600. A higher thread count typically indicates a better quality, but manufacturers have been gaming the system to increase their thread count, so you can’t always rely on those numbers. However, if you see a very low thread count, you can be sure it’ll feel scratchy.

Size

Sheets are available in the standard sizes of twin, full, queen and king. You may have trouble finding certain other sizes in regular retail stores, like twin XL or Eastern king sizes. If you’re using a mattress pad or other pillow topper, deep-pocket sheets will ensure that the sheets stay on the bed, even with the added depth.

What to look for in a quality gray bedsheet

Cotton

Cotton is the most popular material for sheets. Cotton sheets also become softer with repeated washing. Most of the sheets on the market are some variation of cotton blended with other fibers. Cotton is very durable, easy to clean and maintains its color.

Jersey

Think about the most comfortable T-shirt you own. Now imagine sheets made of the same material and you’ve got jersey sheets. Also known as T-shirt sheets, jersey sheets are made from cotton weaved in a jersey pattern. While they are very soft, jersey sheets aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing and tend to stretch over time.

Satin

Satin sheets look elegant and feel soft and smooth. Satin sheets are great for your hair and skin, as the synthetic material doesn’t tug, pull or retain moisture. The sheets don’t harbor dust or bacteria like cotton sheets, so satin is a great sheet option for those with allergies or skin conditions like eczema. Not all satin sheets are safe for washing machines, and some need to be hand washed.

Bamboo

Bamboo sheets are environmentally friendly, comfortable and hypoallergenic. They look and feel very similar to cotton sheets. Bamboo sheets cost slightly more than most cotton sheets but are not as pricey as silk.

Flannel

If you’re looking to outfit a winter cabin or you live in a very cold climate, flannel sheets are perfect. They retain heat well and are wool and other synthetic fibers. Easy to wash and dry, they won’t wrinkle, but they tend to pill.

Silk

Silk sheets are woven with silk thread from a silkworm. Naturally breathable, these sheets help regulate body temperature for a better night’s sleep. Silk sheets are the most expensive sheets and must be hand washed or dry cleaned.

How much you can expect to spend on a gray bedsheet

Sheets can range from as little as $20 a set to as much as several hundred dollars a set depending on the material, size and thread-count. For a decent quality set of sheets that will last a few years, expect to spend $30-$50 for a twin, full or queen and at least $50 for a king.

Gray bedsheet FAQ

Should sheets and the comforter be the same color?

A. While you could match the two for a nice monochromatic look, you don’t necessarily need to match. If you have a plain comforter, a contrasting sheet set or a sheet with a pattern might really liven up your bedroom.

Do you have to buy a set, or can you just use a single sheet?

A. A set ensures you have matching pillowcases, a top sheet and a bottom sheet. Some people prefer to sleep with a bottom sheet only, while others like both. You can buy sheets and pillowcases individually, but it is often cheaper to purchase the set, even if you don’t intend to use the top sheet.

What’s the best gray bedsheet to buy?

Top gray bedsheet

Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets

What you need to know: It’s a deep pocket bamboo sheet set that feels extra cool against your skin.

What you’ll love: These moisture-wicking sheets come with an elastic band, ensuring a snug fit on the mattress. Don’t worry about picking the wrong color. The photos show the sheet color against different lights like bright white or natural light. The pillowcases are envelope-style, meaning the ends are tucked in for a more elegant look.

What you should consider: Some users could not remove stains from the fabric.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gray bedsheet for the money

Utopia Bedding Jersey Knit Sheets

What you need to know: This is a basic gray sheet set at a very budget-friendly price.

What you’ll love: Jersey sheets are known for their softness, and this sheet set is no exception. Made with a cotton and polyester blend, the fabric is breathable yet durable and very reasonably priced for a four-piece set.

What you should consider: Several reviewers mentioned pilling after a few washes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Treely Six Piece Satin Sheet Set

What you need to know: This six-piece silky-smooth sheet set includes four pillowcases.

What you’ll love: Rest easy on these luxurious satin sheets. The satin fabric keeps you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The sheets feature deep pockets to accommodate any mattress depth.

What you should consider: These sheets will snag on dry or cracked skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

