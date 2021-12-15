Best California-king mattress topper

Because traditional memory foam tends to retain heat, many brands are turning to gel memory foam or graphite memory foam, which is better at transferring heat away from your body rather than letting it build up around you.

Which California-king mattress topper is best?

You’ve finally reached the ultimate in mattresses: the California-king mattress. There’s plenty of room for you, a partner or your pets to spread out. But if you want to take your California-king mattress to the next level, you need the best mattress topper to add support and comfort.

With three options for materials — graphite, latex and foam — the Saatva Mattress Topper is the best mattress topper you can get.

What to know before you buy a California-king mattress topper

A mattress topper refers to the thicker mattress additions on the market. These are usually between 1-4 inches thick and sit on top of your mattress. The goal of a mattress topper is to make your bed more comfortable and supportive. They have varying options for firmness and come in several types of materials including memory foam, latex, down and fiberfill.

Thickness

Most mattress toppers are 1-4 inches thick. In general, the thicker the mattress topper, the more support it will offer. A thinner mattress topper will contribute more comfort. Take into account your personal preference and whether you need comfort or support.

Certifications

Every quality mattress topper will have some certifications, ensuring the materials don’t have harmful chemicals and showing how they were sourced.

The CertiPUR-US certification is for foam mattress toppers. It tells you the mattress topper has no ozone depleter, no harmful flame retardants, no formaldehyde, no phthalates (as regulated by the Consumer Product Safety Commission) and that it has low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions for indoor air quality (less than 0.5 parts per million).

For mattress toppers that have down, the Responsible Down Standard (RDS) is important to look for. It shows that respect for the animal welfare of the birds used has been shown from the moment they are hatched. It also ensures the animals from which the down is sourced aren’t subjected to unnecessary harm or pain. In general, it is used to incentivize the industry to maintain respectful, humane practices.

Firmness

The proper firmness of your mattress topper will be a huge factor in whether or not it creates a comfortable sleeping surface for you. There are several options for firmness and you should base your decision on your existing California-king mattress. If the existing mattress is too hard, go with a softer topper to balance it out. If your mattress is too soft or squishy, go with a firmer topper for better support.

What to look for in a quality California-king mattress topper

Temperature regulation

Some mattress toppers naturally retain heat, especially latex and memory foam. To combat this, variations on memory foam were developed. Gel memory foam is created by infusing memory foam with gel beads that cool it down and remove heat from your body as you sleep, creating a comfortable temperature without sacrificing support. Graphite memory foam pulls heat away from your body, as well, but is a natural material that relies on natural ventilation to create better airflow.

High-density foam

The bed memory foam mattress toppers will at least in part use high-density foam. It creates a medium-firm sleep surface and contours better to the body. With this contouring, you’ll experience better support and reactivity from your mattress topper, meaning a better night’s sleep.

Limited motion transfer

When you sleep with a partner, your slumber can greatly depend on theirs. If they are tossing and turning or getting up frequently, you could find yourself losing out on precious moments of sleep. With a quality mattress topper, you should enjoy limited motion transfer, where the movements from one side of the bed don’t ripple throughout the entire surface. It will keep both of you sleeping soundly.

Machine-washable cover

Every good mattress topper will have a cover. This protects your topper from spills, dirt and stains. Ideally, it should be removable and easy to clean, meaning you can simply throw it in the washing machine. Being able to clean it easily means you’ll be more likely to clean it, which is better for your hygiene and especially good for allergy sufferers.

Customizable

Many brands are now offering more options for your mattress topper. With ways to customize your topper’s thickness, firmness and even materials, you can get exactly the mattress topper you need for your best night of sleep.

How much you can expect to spend on a California-king mattress topper

Plan on spending $70-$1,360. The price will depend on the firmness, thickness and materials of the mattress topper. The average price is $355-$400.

California-king mattress topper FAQ

Will a mattress topper really make a difference?

A. No matter what, a mattress topper can definitely improve your sleep surface. The one caveat is your existing mattress can’t be sagging or full of dents. If the existing mattress has structural issues like these, you should focus on investing in a new mattress. However, if those aren’t an issue, a mattress topper is an affordable, easy way to upgrade your mattress and customize it to your needs or extend the life of an older mattress.

How thick should a mattress topper be?

A. For most sleepers without health issues, a 2-inch-thick mattress topper is a great option. It will provide enough of a change to improve your sleep environment by adding more support. However, your personal preference should be a part of the decision. If you’re looking for more support, go with a thicker mattress topper. For more comfort, go with a thinner one.

What’s the best California-king mattress topper to buy?

Top California-king mattress topper

Saatva Mattress Topper

What you need to know: Whether you want more support or a little extra comfort, there’s a material option for you through Saatva.

What you’ll love: You can customize the feel of your mattress topper thanks to the three options for materials: graphite, latex or foam. Offering 3 inches of support, it’s a great option for most sleepers and perfect for those who want better support.

What you should consider: You can’t customize the thickness — only the material.

Where to buy: Sold by Saatva

Top California-king mattress for the money

Lucid 5-Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper

What you need to know: With five comfort zones dedicated to the different parts of your body, you’ll enjoy comfort head to toe.

What you’ll love: This mattress topper offers specific comfort zones designed to hug each section of your body. Each has a unique build to cradle your body, all with the gentle scent of lavender to lull you to sleep.

What you should consider: This topper reportedly cracks easily and should be treated gently.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Home Depot and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR Supreme

What you need to know: The Tempur material is patented to be durable and hug your body for a great night’s sleep.

What you’ll love: Featuring 3 inches of proprietary Tempur material that’s more durable than traditional memory foam, this mattress topper is breathable and designed to reduce heat retention so you stay comfortable all night.

What you should consider: You can’t customize the thickness or firmness of this topper.

Where to buy: Sold by Tempur-Pedic, Amazon and Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kasey Van Dyke writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.