Best California king bed sheet

When picking out sheets for your California king mattress, make sure you know the depth of your mattress, so you can get sheets that properly fit. Most California king mattresses are between 8 and 12 inches deep.

Which California king bed sheets are best?

If you own a California king bed, you appreciate the extra length and luxurious feel that comes from sleeping in a big bed. It only makes sense that you have a set of sheets to match that make you feel comfortable year-round.

Not all brands and types of sheets come available in California king sizes. So, your selection might be somewhat limited when it comes to style and design compared to the traditional king and queen-size beds, but there are great options out there if you know where to look. The top pick is Mellanni California King Sheet Set.

What to know before you buy California king bed sheets

What is a California king

Most people make the incorrect assumption that a California king is even bigger than a traditional king, but that isn’t quite the case. A California king is longer than a classic king, but it’s also narrower. The standard California king mattress is 72 inches wide and 84 inches long, while the standard king is 76 inches wide and 80 inches long.

Material

When selecting sheets for any type of bed, the first and one of the most critical decisions you want to make is what type of material you want.

Cotton: This popular material is soft and breathable. Cotton sheets are good year-round. There are different forms of cotton sheets, but it’s durable and versatile.

Sheets also come available in silk and satin, which aren’t as popular as they once were, and also now bamboo, which is becoming a luxurious (and somewhat costly) alternative to cotton.

What to look for in California king bed sheets

Thread count

This goes far in determining the quality of your sheets. The number of threads per square inch of fabric determines the thread count. A good range for luxurious sheets is between 400 and 500. Sheets with higher thread counts can feel stiff, while those with lower thread counts tend to be thin.

Depth of pockets

When buying sheets, many people consider the length and width of their mattress but often forget about the depth. This can be a costly mistake, especially if you have a very thick mattress. If you have a mattress over 16 inches deep, you want to make sure you find extra deep sheets, or else they won’t properly fit.

How much you can expect to spend on California king bed sheets

California king bed sheets are the largest you can buy, so they will automatically be on the higher end of the price spectrum. The material and quality also contribute to the price, but on the low end, you can find a complete set for $20 and easily spend over $100. However, you can find a good quality set of California sheets for $30-$40.

California king bed sheets FAQ

Will my California king bed sheets fit a regular king bed?

A. No. A California king has different dimensions than a king, which actually has more surface area. The sheets would be much too long and not wide enough. It’s best to purchase sheets designed specifically for the size of the bed you have.

How often should I wash my sheets?

A. It can vary, but it’s recommended that you wash your sheets once a week to remove any allergens, dead skin, sweat and bacteria that may build up over time. However, different material requires different care, so make sure to follow the specific washing instructions for your sheets

What are the best California king bed sheets to buy?

Top California king bed sheets

Mellanni California King Sheet Set

What you need to know: These quality microfiber sheets are soft, luxurious and extremely popular. They come in a four-piece set that comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

What you’ll love: Available in over 45 colors and designs, you’re bound to find an option that fits your style. They have a deep pocket that will snugly fit a mattress up to 16 inches. They are machine washable and also fade, shrink, stain and even wrinkle resistant. These sheets last and come with a lifetime promise, which means a full refund at any time if you aren’t happy.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the material too thin for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top California king bed sheets for the money

Dreamcare Deep Pocket Microfiber Sheets

What you need to know: These 100% fine-brushed microfiber sheets are wrinkle and fade resistant. They are also very affordable.

What you’ll love: Available in over 12 colors and designs, these four-piece, deep-pocket sheet sets are easy to clean. They even have a side pocket on the fitted sheet that can hold a remote, magazines, books or eyeglasses. The elasticized bottom and corner strap help ensure a snug fit so they won’t bunch on the bed.

What you should consider: Some customers feel that these sheets aren’t as cool as advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

California Design Den Premium 600-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set

What you need to know: Soft, comfortable and luxurious, these premium cotton sheets are breathable and good year-round. They feel like hotel sheets.

What you’ll love: Certified as Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, they were not made with any harmful chemicals. They are also easy to wash and quick to dry. They don’t wrinkle or shrink, and they even get softer after every wash. These sheets come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: These quality sheets are more expensive than most other sets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

