Best California king bed frame

There are varying reports regarding when the California king bed was invented, but most agree it garnered the name because of its popularity in the state, especially with celebrities.

Which California king bed frames are best?

Those who really like to stretch out when sleeping and those who sleep with a partner and want to ensure each person has plenty of room probably already know they should choose a king bed. However, for tall individuals, even king beds might not be quite long enough. Thankfully, those individuals have another option in the California king. While not quite as wide as regular king beds, a California king is four inches longer.

When choosing a frame for your California king bed, there are several things to consider in addition to the size. Aesthetics are essential, as are the height and any additional features they include. Some models, such as the Edenbrook Johnson Upholstered Bed, feature draws and include a stylish headboard. You can also find models with under-bed illumination and USB charging ports. There are basic frames on the opposite end of the spectrum with no decorative elements or added features.

What to know before you buy a California king bed frame

Types of bed frames

The most popular types of bed frames are box springs, platform, floating and adjustable.

Bed frames for box springs either have no slats or very widely-spaced slats. They can get away with this type of design because the box spring is the necessary support for the mattress. Most bed frames for box springs tend to be low to accommodate the extra height the box spring will add.

On platform beds, you place the mattress directly on top of the frame itself. These feature closely-spaced wooden slats, metal grates or a solid surface to support the mattress. Many people prefer to opt for the slatted or grated designs, as these offer better airflow for the mattress and can help you stay cooler while sleeping.

Floating bed frames are becoming more and more popular. They are technically platform beds, but they look notably different due to the recessed legs that make it look like the bed is floating over the floor.

Adjustable bed frames have a motorized component that allows you to raise the head or feet sections to various inclinations to suit your preference. These can help reduce snoring, improve sleep quality and make reading a book or watching TV in bed more comfortable. You do not need a box spring to support the mattress in adjustable bed frames, as you do with platform beds.

Mattress compatibility

When choosing a bed frame, it is essential to consider the type of mattress you will use, as they are not all cross-compatible. For example, you cannot use all innerspring mattresses with adjustable beds. Some mattresses are only intended for use with box springs. This information should be specified somewhere in the product details or manual of your mattress.

Components of a bed frame

At the most basic level, a bed frame is simply a support for your mattress. However, there are also bed frames that include a decorative frame around the support, a headboard and sometimes a footboard.

What to look for in a quality California king bed frame

Aesthetics

If you choose a bed frame that includes more than simply the support for the mattress, they come in a wide range of styles and build materials, both of which play a role in their aesthetics. If the bed frame is the first piece of furniture you are buying for your room, feel free to choose any style you want. If you already have a dresser, armoire and other furniture in your room, you may want to look for a bed frame with a similar style.

Height

The height of a bed frame generally refers to how high above the ground the mattress support is. Most commonly, this is between 11 and 16 inches. Those who plan on using a box spring should opt for lower bed frames, so the mattress is still a comfortable height to enter and exit. If you are using a thin mattress, opt for a taller frame. There are also height-adjustable bed frames that allow you to alter the height as needed.

Storage

Some bed frames feature pull-out drawers beneath the mattress or small cabinets in the headboard. These are ideal for those with limited storage space in their room or simply need to add more.

Weight capacity

Every bed frame has a set weight capacity that you should not exceed for both safety and maintaining the frame in good condition. You can find this information in the product details of most bed frames. If it is missing, consider contacting the manufacturer before purchasing it to ensure it will fit your needs.

How much you can expect to spend on a California king bed frame

The most basic California king bed frames cost around $100. However, you can easily spend well over $1,000 on higher-end models.

California king bed frame FAQ

Do all bed frames require assembly?

A. All bed frames require some assembly, but this shouldn’t be too difficult. That said, some models are more time-consuming than others. You can usually make the process quicker if using an electric screw gun.

Is it better to buy the frame or the mattress first?

A. Most people opt to choose the mattress first simply because they are more expensive and can take longer to find one that offers the ideal comfort level. If you choose a bed frame first, you may be limited in which mattresses you can buy.

What are the best California king bed frames to buy?

Top California king bed frame

Edenbrook Johnson Upholstered Bed

What you need to know: With a channel-tufted headboard and two pull-out under-bed drawers, this frame is both practical and stylish.

What you’ll love: It is available in three neutral colors and comes partially pre-assembled to make setting it up a bit easier.

What you should consider: The drawers can stick a bit when opening them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top California king bed frame for the money

Linenspa Contemporary Platform Bed

What you need to know: This bed frame is one of the most affordable models you can find that still has a bit of elegance to the design.

What you’ll love: It is compatible with various headboards and doesn’t require the use of a box spring. Plus, the 500-pound weight capacity should be more than enough for most users.

What you should consider: It can make noise under restless sleepers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Zinus Gerard Faux Leather Upholstered Platform Bed Frame

What you need to know: This faux leather-upholstered bed frame will fit in well with various decor schemes and has an understated style that is eye-catching without being overly flashy.

What you’ll love: Nearly 10 inches of under-bed clearance provides plenty of room for storage, and the closely-spaced roll-out slats not only make for easy setup but also provide plenty of support for a mattress.

What you should consider: It lacks a border, resulting in the mattress shifting around on top of it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

