Best black bath towel

Black bath towels look sophisticated and, unlike white bath towels, don’t show stains, so they’re easy to keep looking fresh.

Which black bath towel is best?

When you want a touch of drama from your towels and need them to go with anything, black bath towels are an excellent choice. With a versatile hue and versatile size, all that’s left to do is pick the best towels from the many options available.

For the softest and most absorbent black bath towels, pay attention to the material and GSM. If you’re looking for a thick, luxurious option, American Soft Linen Luxury Turkish Cotton Bath Towels are the top choice.

What to know before you buy a black bath towel

Materials

When choosing your black bath towel, the material is key. Although you can find some decent bath towels made from bamboo or other natural materials, cotton bath towels still reign supreme, as cotton is soft and absorbent. High-quality bath towels often go further and state which types of cotton they use. Egyptian, Turkish and Pima cotton all have extra-long fibers that make them super-soft.

GSM

GSM stands for grams per square meter. This refers to the weight of the towel, with the inference that a weightier towel equals more densely packed fibers. The higher the GSM of a towel, the softer and more absorbent it is. GSM can range from under 300 to over 1,000. For home use, 500-700 GSM is the sweet spot. Anything under 500 GSM will feel too thin, while anything over 700 GSM will take longer to dry. Ideally, look for towels in the 600 to 700 GSM range.

Sets

Choosing a towel set is a great way to save money while ensuring all your towels match. You can buy bath towel sets that contain two or more bath towels or towel sets that contain a range of different types of towels. The latter isn’t a good choice if you only need standard bath towels, but if you also want bath sheets, hand towels and washcloths, it makes sense to buy this type of towel set.

What to look for in a quality black bath towel

100% cotton

Make sure your chosen black bath towels are listed as being made from 100% cotton. If they state “made with cotton” or “contains cotton,” they may also contain synthetic materials.

Quick-drying

It doesn’t make sense financially, environmentally or time-wise to wash your towels after every use. This means you want bath towels that are quick-drying enough to dry off completely before the next time you use them when you hang them on a towel rail.

Fade-resistant

While black bath towels look great when you first buy them, some quickly fade to gray. Look for fade-resistant options that will stay vibrant for longer.

How much you can expect to spend on a black bath towel

Black bath towels may be sold alone or in sets, but it’s easiest to compare the price per towel. Lower quality bath towels can cost as little as $5 each when sold in a set, while the highest quality options can cost as much as $50 per towel.

Black bath towel FAQ

How can you tell the quality of a bath towel?

The two main indicators of bath towel quality on paper are material and GSM. Quality bath towels should be made from 100% cotton or another natural material like bamboo if you prefer and ideally have a GSM of 600 or more. Sometimes, you can look at all the specs, but the quality won’t be apparent until you feel it. A quality bath towel will feel soft to the touch and heavier than you might expect due to a decent GSM. When buying online, opt for a retailer that makes returns easy if you aren’t happy with the quality once you receive your bath towel.

How many bath towels do I need?

The minimum number of bath towels you need is two per individual in your household. This means you always have one to use while the other is in the wash. However, you might prefer to own three to four bath towels or bath sheets per person so that you don’t need to worry if you get behind on the laundry and you have some spares for when guests come to stay or if you like to use a separate bath towel for your hair after washing it.

What’s the best black bath towel to buy?

Top black bath towel

American Soft Linen Luxury Turkish Cotton Bath Towels

What you need to know: At more than 600 GSM, this set of four towels is highly absorbent.

What you’ll love: These black bath towels feel incredibly soft and are nicely absorbent. They’re made from high-quality Turkish cotton and are double-stitched for durability. When washed correctly, the black hue doesn’t fade easily.

What you should consider: They shed a little the first few times you wash them.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black bath towel for the money

Glamburg Premium Cotton 4 Pack Bath Towel Set

What you need to know: An affordable set of black bath towels, but they’re a little thin for some buyers.

What you’ll love: These towels are made from 100% cotton and dyed a classic deep black. They offer excellent value for money and are decently absorbent, even if they aren’t the thickest of towels.

What you should consider: The GSM isn’t listed, so it’s hard to compare them to other towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BC Bare Cotton Luxury Hotel & Spa Quality Turkish Cotton Bath Towels

What you need to know: These are hotel-quality 700 GSM towels at a reasonable price that will make you long for bathtime.

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for highly soft and fluffy towels, these are an excellent choice. The black is vibrant and doesn’t fade quickly. You can choose between a set of two or four bath towels.

What you should consider: Because they’re thick, they’re relatively slow to dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

