The best sunscreen for face

Apply face sunscreen 30 minutes before you go outside and make sure to reapply every 2 hours after swimming or excessive sweating.

Sunscreens for face

If you must choose one skincare product for your face, make it sunscreen. Dermatologists say that it is one of the best ways to protect your skin from premature aging, sunburn and risk of skin cancer. Regular use of sunscreen can also reverse signs of photodamage, reduce dark spots and improve skin texture.

With countless types of sunscreen in the market, it can be confusing to find the right one for you. Many face sunscreens contain ingredients like antioxidants to brighten the skin, or some are non-irritating made for sensitive skin. If you are ready to find a face sunscreen, keep reading to find the one for you.

Good face sunscreens

Mineral vs. chemical sunscreen

Mineral sunscreens contain ingredients like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to reflect the UV rays off the skin. Chemical sunscreens contain active ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone that absorb UV light.

Broad-spectrum protection

UVA rays cause aging, and UVB rays cause burning, and broad-spectrum sunscreen protects you from both. Sunscreen not labeled ‘broad spectrum’ only protects you from burning.

Skin type

Dry skin will benefit from sunscreen that has a creamy formula and has hyaluronic acid. Oily and acne-prone skin should choose non-comedogenic formulas to prevent clogged pores.

Tint

For an even skin tone, you can choose a tinted sunscreen that is available in various shades.

How much you can expect to spend on a face sunscreen

You can expect to pay from about $10-$50 and up for a face sunscreen. Drugstore brands make them in the $10-$19 range, or you can find premium brands for $20-$49. If you don’t mind splurging on one, you can spend $50 or higher.

Face sunscreen FAQs

Should I wear sunscreen every day?

A. Yes, you should wear sunscreen every day whether you are indoors or outdoors.

Who needs to wear sunscreen?

A. Everyone should wear sunscreen to protect themselves from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays.

Is skin cancer common?

A. It is estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer, and regular use of sunscreen can reduce your chances of getting skin cancer.

The best daily face sunscreens

Best overall

La Roche-Posay Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation, the velvety texture absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving a white cast. It works for all skin tones and skin types.

Where to buy: Amazon and Ulta

Best for oily skin

COOLA Full Spectrum 360° Mineral Sun Silk Crème SPF 30

This oil-free sunscreen glides smoothly over the skin and protects you from UV rays, blue light and pollution. It also works well under makeup.

Where to buy: Amazon and Ulta

Best for acne-prone skin

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen SPF 46

Designed for acne, this oil-free sunscreen has 5% niacinamide to reduce inflammation and discoloration. It also helps future signs of aging and reduces dark spots.

Where to buy: Amazon, Dermstore and SkinStore

Best for dry skin

CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30

Developed by dermatologists, this formula has hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate your skin and ceramides to maintain the skin’s natural barrier.

Where to buy: Amazon and Ulta

Best for sensitive skin

Dermalogica Prisma Protect SPF 30

Intelligent drone technology helps to boost skin’s natural glow while SPF protects skin from UV rays. Skin stays hydrated all day, and bio-ferment sage evens your skin tone.

Where to buy: Amazon, Dermalogica, LovelySkin, Sephora, SkinStore and Ulta

Best for combination skin

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30

While protecting you from UVA/UVB rays, this sunscreen also improves the skin’s moisture barrier. It also has vitamin C to brighten your skin.

Where to buy: Amazon, LovelySkin, Murad, SpaceNK and Ulta

Best for normal skin

Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30

This rejuvenating cream improves the quality of your skin as you age while protecting you from the sun. It can help diminish fine lines and wrinkles, reduce pore size and brighten your skin.

Where to buy: Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Best tinted sunscreen

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50

This antioxidant-rich mineral sunscreen can hydrate and protect your skin. It is hypoallergenic and available in three tints.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best sheer sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

This sunscreen dries completely clear and works on all skin tones, especially if you have darker skin. It works well under makeup and keeps you moisturized with avocado and jojoba oil.

Where to buy: Ulta

Best during pregnancy

Acure Radically Rejuvenating SPF Day Cream

This reef-safe mineral sunscreen is gentle and safe to use during pregnancy. It also has turmeric, ferulic acid and vitamin C to hydrate and protect your skin.

Where to buy: Amazon and Credo Beauty

Best K-Beauty sunscreen

A’pieu Pure Block Natural Daily Sun Cream SPF45

In addition to providing broad-spectrum protection, it has vitamin E from sunflower oil for antioxidants and aloe vera to soothe the skin.

Where to buy: Amazon

Best splurge

Dr. Barbara Sturm Sun Drops SPF 50

This pricey yet effective sunscreen can protect against premature signs of aging and sunburn. A blend of cassia extract and beta-glucan boosts skin regeneration.

Where to buy: Space NK and Violet Grey

Best budget

Sun Bum Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 30

This affordable face sunscreen has vitamin E and protects you from UVA/UVB rays. Available in a stick, it is convenient to reapply.

Where to buy: Amazon and Ulta

Best powder sunscreen

Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

This 100% mineral sunscreen powder smooths your skin and reduces shine. It is convenient to carry around for reapplication and available in four shades.

Where to buy: Sephora and Supergoop

Best clean sunscreen

Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen Zinc Oxide SPF 32

This sunscreen is 100% mineral and works on blemish-prone skin too. It is gentle and protects you from UVA/UVB rays and blue light.

Where to buy: Credo Beauty and Ulta

