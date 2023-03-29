Everything you need to know before going in a tanning bed

From preparation to aftercare, here are some essential tips for safe, full-body tanning

Darkened or tan skin naturally occurs after exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays. However, lying under the sun can be time-consuming and result in inconsistent coloring. Because of this, more and more people have turned to tanning beds to get summery, dark skin without any hassle.

Using tanning beds can seem intimidating, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the equipment. However, with some of the right products, you can tan safer and more efficiently.

What steps should you take before using a tanning bed?

First, make sure to identify your skin type. Depending on the shade of your skin, your skin may tan differently compared to somebody else’s and react differently to skin care products.

Shave all your body hair a few days before your appointment to keep a long-lasting shade. This will reduce barriers to your skin for a more even tan. Try using an exfoliating body wash or a loofah to clear out your pores for even more smoothness.

UV rays can cause premature skin aging, so make sure to protect it. Luckily, several specialized tanning lotions are on the market designed to keep your skin moisturized while on the bed.

Tanning beds require exposed skin, so dress your comfort level. It’s also important to keep skin that you don’t want to be exposed covered, such as your lips and eyes. To do so, try purchasing some tanning goggles or lip balm with SPF protection.

Tans from professional tanning beds typically last for seven to 10 days. If you want to keep your skin dark for longer, you can attend sun bed sessions for repeated exposure or use specialized tan sealers to retain the hue. Some tanners also choose to touch up afterward using a spray tan.

Best tanning bed products for your skin

Millennium Solid Black Indoor Tanning Lotion

This beginner-friendly tanning lotion works with sunlit skies and indoor beds. Infused with sunflower oil and fruit extracts, it’ll deepen the bronze in your skin while keeping it soft and moisturized.

Sold by Amazon

Braun Silk-epil Epilator & Shaver

The unique Braun epilator arrives with multiple caps, including a trimmer and shaver head, to remove thin and thick body hair. Versatile and effortless to use, this is an excellent choice for those wanting a quick, full-body shave before their tanning bed appointment.

Sold by Amazon

Norvell Venetian Tanning Extender

Keep your color in place through the Norvell Lotion, which can be applied daily to deepen your preexisting tanning. It doubles as a moisturizer and instant bronzer so that tanners can enjoy fast-acting results no matter the season.

Sold by Amazon

Australian Gold Rapid Tanning Intensifier Lotion

Apply this tanning lotion before your appointment for a deeper, more even shade. It’s integrated with vitamin E and tea tree oil, which cleanses your pores without causing any sources of skin irritation.

Sold by Amazon

Remington All-in-One Grooming Kit

Enjoy the multifunction perks of this electric shaver, which features washable attachments and an hourlong battery life. It has specialized heads for touch-ups, straight edges and stubble so users can enjoy an even tan.

Sold by Amazon

Chapstick Lip Balm

Though it may seem basic, Chapstick is a must if you don’t want cracked or dry lips after your visit. It contains SPF, so it’ll protect your skin. The package is also available in fun and pleasant flavors like cherry, spearmint and cake batter.

Sold by Amazon

Devoted Creations Yes Way Rose Tanning Lotion

The Yes Way Rose tanning lotion is ideal for those with tattoos as it has built-in color protection. It’s effortless to apply and smells like a perfumed sparkling wine, so users can enjoy its pleasant scent after their trip to the salon.

Sold by Amazon

Maui Island Secret After-Sun Tan Sealer

The combination of aloe and rose oil smells sweet and soothing, making this lotion the ideal aftercare after your salon visit. It calms irritation from UV rays, deepens the tan and is safe to apply regularly.

Sold by Amazon

Elizabeth Arden Lip Protectant Stick

If you’re searching to add a bit of glam to your tanning bed experience, look no further than the Elizabeth Arden lipstick. Its sheer tint gives your lips a glossy shine and simultaneously protects against extreme UV rays.

Sold by Amazon

