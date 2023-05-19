Top-rated body sunscreens at Sephora

IN THIS ARTICLE:

Summer is just around the corner, so it’ll soon be time to put on your favorite bathing suit for a beach or pool day. Going to the beach or a pool on a hot summer day is fun, but it can turn into a dreadful experience if you don’t wear sunscreen to protect yourself.

To avoid getting a nasty sunburn, using an effective sunscreen is a must, and Sephora has got you covered with plenty of terrific products.

What to look for in quality sunscreen at Sephora

Sephora offers high-quality beauty and personal care products, so you can rest assured that almost any sunscreen in their catalog is safe and effective. Nevertheless, it’s best to consider a few things before you run out and buy sunscreen.

Broad-spectrum

The sun’s rays are classified as either Ultraviolet A or Ultraviolet B. UVB rays cause sunburns, but UVA rays penetrate the skin and affect deeper tissue, which can cause long-term health issues. Look for a sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection to get complete protection.

Sun protection factor

SPF relates directly to UVB ray protection and indicates how long you can stay in direct sunlight before getting sunburned. For example, if you can sit under the sun for 15 minutes before getting sunburned, wearing a layer of sunscreen with an SPF rating of 30 would provide 450 minutes of protection.

It’s the consensus that a 30 SPF sunscreen is adequate for most skin types. However, it’s important to note that although it can protect you for several hours, sunscreen tends to wear off quickly due to skin cells constantly shedding and other external factors. For that reason, experts recommend applying sunscreen every two to three hours.

Water-resistance

You’ll most likely wear sunscreen when on vacation or for a pool day, so there’s a good chance you’ll get wet at some point. Even if you wear it on a typical summer day, the heat from the sun will cause you to sweat, which will wash away the layer of sunscreen you’ve applied.

That’s why it’s crucial to get a water-resistant body sunscreen, so you don’t have to reapply it every time you get wet. When you’re on vacation or at the beach, you don’t want the hassle of having to have it close by because it washed off.

Application method

Body sunscreens are usually available in squeeze tubes or pumps, but some come in spray bottles. Spray-on sunscreens are convenient and easy to apply, but tubes and pumps let you use the right amount.

Ingredients

Many body sunscreens use natural ingredients to make them suitable for those with sensitive skin. You don’t have to worry about harmful toxins with products offered at Sephora, but it’s still a good idea to check the label before buying. Also, many body sunscreens are fortified with minerals and botanicals that can be beneficial, so look around and see what catches your eye.

Price

Most sunscreens are inexpensive and, on average, cost anywhere between $8 to $15, but it depends on the size of the bottle. So, be mindful of how much sunscreen you’re getting at a specific price point.

Sephora offers some high-end lotions, usually formulated with quality ingredients, that can cost up to $60 for a standard-size bottle. However, if you’re working with a budget, you can find an effective and suitable sunscreen for under $20.

8 most popular sunscreens at Sephora

Top sunscreens with 50 SPF or higher

Supergoop! Play Everyday Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 PA

This hydrating sunscreen is made with a vegan formula and is both fast-absorbing and non-greasy. It can be used on the body and face and is suitable for various skin types, including normal, dry and oily.

Sold by Sephora

Supergoop! Mini Glow Oil Body Sunscreen SPF 50 PA

This oil-based body sunscreen has a radiant finish, but it isn’t greasy and gives the skin a vibrant glow. It’s made with ingredients that leave the skin nourished, such as meadowfoam seed oil, marigold extract and grape seed oil.

Sold by Sephora

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion SPF 50 Sunscreen

If you want to stay well-protected under intense heat and sunlight, this sunscreen is what you want. It is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and it uses HeatForce and WetForce technology to get stronger when exposed to heat and moisture.

Sold by Sephora

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA

This newer product is already a customer favorite, thanks to its high SPF rating and quality ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. It is hydrating with a smooth, silky texture and is also reef-friendly.

Sold by Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

This sunscreen boasts a matte finish and a hypoallergenic zinc-oxide formula, and it is best suited for normal, combo and dry skin types. It is a thorough cream but still lightweight and also fragrance-free, which is a plus for those with sensitive skin.

Sold by Sephora

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Sunscreen SPF 50

This sunscreen incorporates several minerals — including vitamins A, C and E — into its formula to create a hydrating and gentle product. It uses quality ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, aloe and niacinamide, to soothe and nourish the skin over time.

Sold by Sephora

Top sunscreens under 50 SPF

Biossance Squalane and Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA

This sunscreen is ideal for sensitive skin types and incorporates an effective anti-aging formula that’s great for treating fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles around the eyes. It’s lightweight, and the water lily creates a soothing effect on the skin.

Sold by Sephora

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 36

It’s not as expensive as other products, but this sunscreen offers adequate broad-spectrum protection with its 36 SPF rating. It’s a lightweight cream suitable for normal, dry and combo skin types.

Sold by Sephora

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.