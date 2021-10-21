If your cake carrier is dishwasher safe, it will save on cleanup time — though we’d recommend only using the top rack of the dishwasher to avoid warping.

Which cake carrier is best?

Whether you bake professionally or you’re always the one asked to bring cake to family gatherings and friends’ birthday parties, a cake carrier lets you easily transport your precious baked goods so they arrive in one piece.

Finding the best cake carrier can seem overwhelming as you might be wondering which features are necessary and which get in the way. If you want a strong, reliable cake carrier for round cakes up to 12 inches, the Sterilite Cake Server is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a cake carrier

Size

The size of a cake carrier is important — too big and it will be impractical to carry and will take up a lot of storage space when not in use, too small and it won’t fit all of the cakes you need to carry. Consider the size of your most commonly-used cake pans or cake rings, as this should give you an idea of what size cake carrier you require. Allow a little clearance room for frosting and decoration, so if a cake carrier measures 10.5-11 inches across, it should fit a 10-inch cake.

Height

In addition to the size of a cake carrier in width, you should also consider its height. An average cake carrier measures somewhere between 4 and 6 inches tall, so it will fit an average two-layer cake, frosted an average amount. If you want to accommodate three- or four-layer cakes or two-layer cakes with an extra inch or two of decoration, then you’ll need to look for a taller-than-average cake carrier.

Locking capabilities

The lid of a cake carrier must lock securely to the base to keep it from falling off and send your cake sailing to the floor. Cake carriers have 2-4 clips that lock the lid and base together, but we’d recommend models with at least 2 so that the base should stay in place even if one clip fails while you’re carrying it.

What to look for in a quality cake carrier

Shape

Most cake carriers are circular, to accommodate standard round cakes. You can also find square cake carriers that are a better option if you sometimes make square cakes and sometimes make round cakes as they more easily hold both. Of course, you can put a square cake in a round carrier, but it limits the size of cake it can take. For instance, if the carrier holds round cakes of up to 9 inches, it will only hold square cakes of 7 to 8 inches across.

Cupcake insert

Some cake carriers come with cupcake inserts to securely hold a batch of 12 cupcakes. You can even find some models with tiered cupcake inserts to hold up to 24 cupcakes. If you regularly bake cupcakes, as well as large cakes, it makes sense to buy a holder that can easily transport both.

Clear lid

Cake carriers often have clear lids that let you see the cake inside. However, you can also find some cake carriers with opaque lids, which is a better choice if you want the cake to stay secret until you unveil it.

How much you can expect to spend on a cake carrier

Expect to pay between $15-$30 for a cake carrier that accommodates 10 to 13 inch round cakes.

Cake carrier FAQ

What’s the difference between a cake carrier and a cake keeper?

A. A cake carrier is designed for transporting cake, so it has a lid that locks onto the base and a handle on top of the lid to lift it more easily. Cake keepers are designed to keep cake fresh — the lid simply sits on top of the base rather than locking to it so you can’t lift it from the top. You can use a cake carrier as a cake keeper, but a cake keeper makes an impractical cake carrier.

How long can a cake stay out at room temperature?

A. Unless your cake uses fresh whipped cream as a frosting or filling, it’s safe to leave at room temperature for four to five days — after that point it will start to go stale. The high sugar content in buttercream and similar frostings act as a preservative, keeping the butter in it fresh. If you want to keep your cake for longer, you can freeze both frosted and unfrosted cake.

What are the best cake carriers to buy?

Top cake carrier

Sterilite Cake Server

What you need to know: An excellent heavy-duty cake carrier that’s great for regular use with a strong handle and securely locking lid.

What you’ll love: This cake carrier is freezer-safe if you want to freeze your cake whole and top rack dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. It’s big enough to fit cakes of up to 12 inches in diameter.

What you should consider: Not tall enough to accommodate three-layer cakes.

Top cake carrier for the money

Flixeno Sturdy Cake Carrier

What you need to know: This affordable cake carrier is suitable for cakes of up to 10 inches in diameter.

What you’ll love: With three locking clips, the lid stays securely in place. The base can be flipped over and the underside is segmented to carry cupcakes more securely or use as a serving dish.

What you should consider: It has some issues with durability, so it’s fine for occasional use but not for regular use.

Worth checking out

Prepworks by Progressive Collapsible Cupcake and Cake Carrier

What you need to know: Great for anyone who needs the option to transport either layered cakes or cupcakes.

What you’ll love: Comes with a cupcake insert to hold up to 24 cupcakes. Accommodates round layer cakes of up to 10 inches across and square layer lakes of up to 9 inches across. Convenient collapsible lid.

What you should consider: Some users find this cake carrier too large.

