The best antifungal soap

Fungal infections are notoriously stubborn. It is important to continue using the soap until all symptoms are fully cleared up. Otherwise, it can come back.

Best antifungal soap

Fungal infections are common and can range from mild to severe. They can also be found nearly anywhere on the body. If you are currently dealing with one, you know just how annoying it can be.

You can use many products to help rid yourself of a fungal infection, with soaps that you can use in the comfort of your own home being one of the most popular. These are specially formulated, either with medicinal drugs or natural ingredients, to combat many different infections. Our top choice, Purely Northwest Tea Tree Body Wash, is a gentle, skin-friendly option that relies on the former.

What to know before buying antifungal soap

If you are considering buying antifungal soap, there are a few things you should be aware of before making a purchase.

Common types of fungal infections

Not all fungal infections respond to the same active ingredients. Thus, it is essential to know what types you are dealing with before trying any product. According to Healthline, these are the most common types of fungal infections.

Ringworm: Despite the name, ringworm is caused by fungus and not a worm. It can take hold on nearly any part of the body and is most often diagnosed by its tell-tale ring-shaped rash.

Athlete's foot: Another infection with a misleading name, athlete's foot doesn't solely affect athletes. Anyone can wind up with an infection. It is characterized by itching, burning and cracking between the toes or on the feet' soles, though it can spread to other body areas. The skin may often appear inflamed or scaly.

Yeast infections: These are caused by some form of candida fungus and result from a pH imbalance. They occur in private areas in both women and men.

There are other common fungus infections too, but unlike the above, they often need to be treated with special creams or lotions rather than soaps.

The importance of early treatment

Many of the most common fungal infections are highly contagious and can quickly spread to other locations on the body or other members in a household or locker room. They are also easiest to cure when first taking hold, and the symptoms are still mild. This is why it is imperative to treat fungal infections as soon as possible.

Skin types

Everybody’s skin is different, and it is vital to choose an antifungal soap that fits your skin type. If you are prone to dry skin, you may want to pick a soap that contains moisturizing ingredients. Conversely, if you tend to suffer from acne, you should choose a non-comedogenic formula that won’t block pores.

What to look for in antifungal soap

Active ingredients

Most medicated soaps use ketoconazole, miconazole or clotrimazole. It is important to look at the active ingredients when choosing an antifungal soap, as not all fungus respond well to every treatment type. For example, tinea tends to respond more quickly to ketoconazole and miconazole, whereas candidiasis often responds faster to clotrimazole.

Another option is to choose a soap that utilizes natural ingredients. Tea tree and eucalyptus oil have both proven to be very effective at combating fungal infections.

Scent

Both the natural ingredients and medicinal drugs used to treat fungal infections tend to be pungent. If you are sensitive to smells, you should read user reviews to see if the product you’re considering has an overpowering odor.

Form

Antifungal soaps come in solid and liquid forms. They are equally effective, and the choice can be based on your personal preference.

How much does antifungal soap cost

Antifungal soaps generally cost anywhere from $5-$25. You can find both natural and medicated formulas, as well as bar and liquid options, at the high and low end of this spectrum.

Antifungal soap FAQs

Will antifungal soap get rid of a severe fungal infection?

A. While antifungal soaps can treat severe infections, they are best utilized when the symptoms are still mild. Those suffering from a severe infection or who aren’t seeing an improvement after using an antifungal soap should speak with a medical professional as soon as possible.

How often should antifungal soap be used?

A. It is generally advised to use the soap daily until the infection is fully cleared. Always follow the manufacturer’s recommended guidelines regarding frequency and location of use. If you are prone to frequent fungal infections, it can be a good idea to use the soap periodically as a preventative measure.

Can children use antifungal soap?

A. Always speak to a medical professional before using any antifungal soap or lotion on a child, even if it only contains natural ingredients.

What is the best antifungal soap to buy?

Top antifungal soap

Purely Northwest Tea Tree Body Wash

What you need to know: This gentle formula is highly effective on many types of infections and relies on natural ingredients like rosemary, eucalyptus and tea tree oil.

What you’ll love: It is made in the United States and doesn’t contain any artificial dyes or fragrances.

What you should consider: Some may find the scent overpowering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top antifungal soap for the money

Defense Soap Bar

What you need to know: A good option for those who are sensitive to strong smells, this bar has a pleasant fragrance that isn’t overpowering. It is a favorite of wrestlers and MMA fighters.

What you’ll love: The thick lather makes it easy to spread and leaves the skin feeling fresh and clean.

What you should consider: It’s not ideal for those with dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Antifungal soap worth checking out

Hibiclens Antimicrobial/Antiseptic Skin Cleanser

What you need to know: Despite containing powerful antibacterial agents, this soap is gentle enough for daily use and suitable for almost every skin type.

What you’ll love: It kills a wide range of bacteria and continues to work for up to 24 hours after application.

What you should consider: Because of its dark color, it can stain fabric and hard surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

