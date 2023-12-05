Get the beauty and product lover in your life some Laneige

Whether you check the trending beauty products on TikTok or those with rave reviews on Amazon, you’ve likely come across Laneige’s skin care line. The South Korean skin care brand might be best known for its TikTok-viral Lip Sleeping Mask (which the BestReviews Testing Lab tried and loved!), but that’s far from its only must-try skin product.

After testing a range of the brand’s skin care products, we came away thoroughly impressed with their ability to hydrate our lips and skin immediately and over time. We especially love the overnight products, which gave us a luxurious feeling before bed and left us with still-moisturized faces and lips in the morning.

Why people love Laneige beauty products

Laneige is known for its focus on hydration, whether it’s in the form of a moisturizing lip mask, face cream or serum. In fact, the brand’s name comes from the French word “la neige,” which translates to “the snow.” The brand’s beloved lip products, which include our favorite Lip Sleeping Mask, are packed with hydrating ingredients, such as murumuru butter and shea butter.

But the products aren’t just functional — they’re really enjoyable to use. The lip products come in the most delicious scents including pink lemonade, peach, berry and gummy bear. The packaging is beautiful and colorful, drawing inspiration from the enclosed scent.

Much of the brand’s skin care lineup incorporates blue hyaluronic acid, which is the brand’s proprietary ingredient and is said to deliver longer-lasting hydration than standard hyaluronic acid. Further skin-loving and moisture-boosting ingredients include squalane, ceramides and glycerin.

Best Laneige skin care products

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The leave-on overnight lip mask delivers moisture and antioxidants while you slumber with nourishing murumuru seed butter, shea butter and coconut oil. In addition, Vitamin C protects against external aggressors. It’s available in a slew of mouthwatering flavors including vanilla, berry and pink lemonade.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Another bestselling lip product that’s better suited for daytime use is this lightweight moisture-coating balm. It’s formulated with murumuru butter and shea butter, which help provide hydration and lock in moisture. The balm, which is applied directly from the tube via an applicator tip, comes in delicious scents including berry, peach, grapefruit and gummy bear.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

To give your skin a boost of cooling hydration before bed, try this lightweight overnight moisturizer. Squalane, which works to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and boost brightness and clarity, is a key ingredient in this product. We love that it makes our skin feel quenched immediately and over time.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer

This luxe hydrating cream works to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and visibly firm the skin. It’s formulated with moisturizing squalane, ceramides and glycerin, in addition to blue hyaluronic acid, which delivers longer-lasting hydration. It can be used in the morning and evening.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Gel Moisturizer

If you prefer a cooler, more refreshing texture to your face cream, try this gel-based moisturizer, which delivers intense hydration without a sticky feeling. It’s formulated with the brand’s star ingredient — blue hyaluronic acid — to leave your skin feeling and looking moisturized longer.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum

Apply this serum before the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer to boost your skin’s hydration even further. Beyond that, the serum, which can be used morning and night, gently exfoliates and helps to improve skin’s firmness.

Laneige Retinol Firming Cream Treatment

Address the look of fine lines and wrinkles with this retinol treatment, which is gentle on skin. It contains a hyaluronic acid complex to replenish hydration. Meanwhile, madecasooside works to calm and soothe the skin.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cleansing Foam

This bubbly noncomedogenic cleanser provides a rich lather that’s strong enough to remove makeup residue from your skin. Meanwhile, cellulose capsules and papain enzymes help to visibly smooth and soften your skin while blue hyaluronic acid delivers powerful hydration.

Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer with Ceramides and Peptides

This hybrid product preps and softens skin like a toner while intensely hydrating like a moisturizer. The formula is infused with amino-acid-rich white tea leaf water to soothe and strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier.

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

After moisturizing, apply this lightweight, hydrating serum to prep your skin for application. It helps to balance the oil-to-water ratio in your skin, which gives a smoother complexion and helps makeup last longer. You can wear this over your SPF product as well.

Laneige Radian-C Cream

Rich in vitamin C and vitamin E, this gentle moisturizer helps address dullness in the skin and reduce the look of dark spots. The result is brighter skin that’s deeply hydrated.

