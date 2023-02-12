Which Neutrogena moisturizer is best?

A good moisturizer can go a long way in keeping your skin healthy. Moisturizing daily plumps up the skin and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It also helps balance the skin’s natural oil production and evens out the skin tone.

Neutrogena has a wide range of moisturizers that cater to all skin types and concerns. The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel has a lightweight formula that locks in moisture and keeps your skin supple and hydrated all day without feeling greasy.

What to know before you buy a Neutrogena moisturizer

Skin type

It’s essential to understand your skin type and its needs to choose the right moisturizer for your skin.

Oily skin: Light lotions tend to work well for oily skin. If you’re prone to acne, you’ll also want to look for a noncomedogenic formula that won’t clog your pores.

Light lotions tend to work well for oily skin. If you’re prone to acne, you’ll also want to look for a noncomedogenic formula that won’t clog your pores. Dry skin: Dry skin often lacks natural oils. It needs a heavier moisturizer, such as a cream or an oil-based formula.

Dry skin often lacks natural oils. It needs a heavier moisturizer, such as a cream or an oil-based formula. Normal or combination skin: Normal skin is neither too dry nor too oily. Pick a hydrating lotion, gel, serum or cream with a light texture.

Normal skin is neither too dry nor too oily. Pick a hydrating lotion, gel, serum or cream with a light texture. Sensitive skin: A hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formula is an ideal choice for sensitive skin.

Formula

Moisturizers come in three types.

Humectants: Humectants help your skin draw in and retain moisture. They include water-based gel creams, oil-free moisturizers and hydro-gels. These absorb quickly and are generally on the thin side when it comes to texture.

Humectants help your skin draw in and retain moisture. They include water-based gel creams, oil-free moisturizers and hydro-gels. These absorb quickly and are generally on the thin side when it comes to texture. Emollients: Emollients are richer creams and balms. These are ideal for dry skin because they are a bit thicker. Common emollients include shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil and dimethicone.

Emollients are richer creams and balms. These are ideal for dry skin because they are a bit thicker. Common emollients include shea butter, cocoa butter, olive oil and dimethicone. Occlusives: Occlusives work by forming a protective layer on your skin’s surface and creating a barrier to prevent moisture loss. They have a thick, heavy consistency and are great for those with dry or dehydrated skin.

What to look for in a quality Neutrogena moisturizer

Ingredients

You don’t need a lot of ingredients in your moisturizer; you just need ones that work for your skin. Neutrogena moisturizers contain a blend of ingredients that help soothe, nourish and repair the skin. The most common ones include hyaluronic acid, retinol, salicylic acid and alpha hydroxy acids or AHAs.

Hyaluronic acid works to hydrate and plump up the skin, plus it increases the skin’s elasticity. Retinol boosts the production of collagen and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. Salicylic acid helps clear acne and blemishes by clearing out clogged pores. AHAs act as exfoliants and are great for improving the skin’s overall texture.

Noncomedogenic

Neutrogena moisturizers are non-comedogenic, which means they won’t clog your pores or cause breakouts. If you have sensitive or acne-prone skin, it’s best to pick a formula that is specially created to prevent these issues. You’ll find many Neutrogena moisturizers that are formulated for sensitive skin and are free of harsh chemicals that may irritate the skin.

SPF

Several Neutrogena moisturizers offer broad-spectrum protection and come with a sun protection factor. Based on the formula, it ranges between SPF 15 and 50. Opting for a moisturizer with SPF helps streamline your routine. Plus, you get the best of both worlds: skin-loving ingredients and protection from the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

How much you can expect to spend on a Neutrogena moisturizer

Neutrogena moisturizers cost $5-$35. They typically vary in price based on their formulations and ingredients.

Neutrogena moisturizer FAQ

How often should you moisturize your face?

A. Generally, you should moisturize your face twice daily: once in the morning and once at night. This allows your skin’s moisture levels to remain constant both throughout the day and while you sleep, so you can always wake up with soft, healthy skin.

Do you need a separate day and night moisturizer?

A. It depends on the type of moisturizer and the ingredients. While your skin always requires moisture and balance, it needs protection during the day and repair in the evening. A moisturizer with SPF is ideal for use during the day, while a moisturizer with active ingredients such as retinol, glycolic acid and AHAs is great for nighttime use.

What’s the best Neutrogena moisturizer to buy?

Top Neutrogena moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel

What you need to know: This award-winning moisturizer is packed with hyaluronic acid to deliver intense hydration to the skin.

What you’ll love: It feels super light and absorbs fast. It helps plump up the skin and adds a fresh glow. It dries with a slightly matte finish and goes well under makeup. It’s oil-free and won’t clog your pores. It works well for all skin types.

What you should consider: Some users may not like its scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top Neutrogena moisturizer for the money

Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturizer

What you need to know: This affordable water-based moisturizer is perfect for sensitive skin and won’t leave your face feeling greasy.

What you’ll love: It’s free of oil, alcohol and fragrance. It won’t dry out your skin and wears well under makeup. A little goes a long way. It absorbs quickly and won’t clog pores.

What you should consider: Some users experienced mild irritation after using this formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle-Repair Regenerating Cream

What you need to know: An excellent product for aging skin, it contains retinol and hyaluronic acid to help smooth out wrinkles and hydrate the skin.

What you’ll love: It improves the skin’s texture. It helps reduce the appearance of fine lines. It deeply nourishes and plumps up the skin. It helps revitalize dull skin. It also works to eliminate dark spots and blemishes. It’s free of fragrance.

What you should consider: It’s a bit pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

