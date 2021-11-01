Waterpik vs. Oral-B water flosser: Which is better?

A water flosser is a convenient way to clean between the teeth when you have sensitive gums, allowing you to remove plaque that leads to gum disease and cavities.

Are Waterpik or Oral-B water flossers better?

Flossing between your teeth is a chore that many find challenging. However, it produces some serious benefits to your overall health. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people should floss daily to remove plaque, which leads to cavities and gum disease.

Using a water flosser can make the process of cleaning between teeth much simpler, ensuring that users are more likely to keep up with this daily chore. Waterpik and Oral-B are two popular name brands, but the Waterpik water flossers have more variety and customization.

Waterpik water flossers

When it comes to purchasing a new water flosser, the Waterpik name brand comes up quite often in consumer research. The company has been producing quality products since 1962. Their water flossers are one of their most popular product categories.

This brand has numerous styles and products, giving you plenty of options to choose from. All claim to loosen the plaque that builds up between teeth and help to rinse and eliminate bacteria.

Waterpik water flossers pros

One of the major benefits of choosing a Waterpik model is customization. Not only can you choose from several different models, but each comes with several features for personalized use.

Most models have various nozzles and tips as well as different pressure settings. You can tailor your cleaning experience to your preferences with these tools.

Other benefits of the Waterpik include:

Lightweight and portable cordless options for traveling

Long handles to reach to the back of the mouth

Solid oral hygiene maintenance with dental appliances, such as braces or implants

They are also great for those who have sensitive gums that may bleed easily with traditional string floss. Even the most powerful settings will still be gentler on the gums.

Many of the Waterpik models also have a rather large reservoir. The cordless models will have smaller reservoirs that need to be refilled more often. In contrast, the countertop versions will last you quite a while before a refill is required.

Waterpik water flossers cons

While Waterpik products do have many benefits, it is also essential to consider the disadvantages of this particular brand. These powerful water flossers are not well-suited for young children. They can make quite a mess, especially initially, if you have never used a water flosser before.

The cost is also a bit prohibitive when it comes to this brand. Most models range from $50-$170, which can be quite an investment for most people.

In addition to the initial investment in the product itself, you must also replace the tips every three to six months, depending on which tip you use. Those with bristles must be replaced more frequently than those without, such as the Classic Jet Tip or Implant Denture Tip.

Best Waterpik models

Deciding which Waterpik to purchase can be a bit of a challenge. Fortunately, there are plenty of lists out there covering the best water flossers available on the market. Waterpik holds three of the top positions with these models:

Waterpik CC-01 Complete Care 9.0

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser Professional WP-663

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser WP-562

Sold by Amazon

Each model is ADA-accepted and comes with multiple tips. This will allow you to customize your experience, share the device with other users or replace tips after a few months of use.

The first option, the CC-01 model, is ideal for users who want to use an electric toothbrush. This combination kit allows you to brush and floss to get rid of as much cavity-causing plaque as possible.

Oral-B water flossers

Much like Waterpik, Oral-B is a well-known producer of products that serve to improve oral hygiene. They are a dentist-recommended electric toothbrush provider, but they also help clean the teeth via a water flosser.

Unlike Waterpik, Oral-B makes just one water flosser known as the Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced. This product is available through Amazon for around $75.

Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced pros

If you are considering the purchase of this model, you should know the areas where it shines. This product boasts many features that will help you to keep your teeth sparkling.

First, it offers three different flossing modes to help you get into all of the cracks and crevices between your teeth. Each model incorporates Oxyjet technology to help minimize plaque and other bacteria that live in the mouth. It works by infusing the water with tiny bubbles of air for a more effective clean.

Other advantages to choosing this model include:

Flexibility to use with implants or braces

An on-demand button to help you control your water stream

Cordless for easier portability

Rechargeable battery

Many users are also quick to point out that it comes with two replacement nozzles as well.

Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced cons

Despite the many benefits of the Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced, there are still some areas of improvement. Many users wish they had more models to choose from that may be slightly more effective than the Advanced model.

The major complaint is that this water flosser does not have the same power as other brands. The reservoir on this product is also relatively small, which can make using it a hassle.

Should you get a Waterpik or an Oral-B water flosser?

When it comes to making a final decision, should you get a Waterpik or the Oral-B water flosser? For most people, the Waterpik tends to be the better choice. You can customize it with several different tips and settings, whereas the Oral-B flosser only has three settings.

However, you will have to come to terms with the higher price tag on some Waterpik models. If you can afford the investment into this product, you are likely to be much happier with it overall. Waterpik has more power which means cleaner spaces between the teeth and around the gums.

