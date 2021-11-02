Best Waterpik

Most dentists recommend using a water flosser in conjunction with traditional dental floss, but Waterpiks can clean those tight spaces that floss won’t reach.

Which Waterpik is best?

Everybody wants a perfect smile, but brushing your teeth is not enough to achieve pearly whites by itself. The American Dental Association recommends flossing to clean the spaces between teeth, and many dentists now recommend water flossers as an additional way to thoroughly clean the gums and other hard-to-reach places in your mouth.

As the leading manufacturer of water flossers, Waterpik has a number of effective products to choose from. For a device that’s comprehensive and easy to use, check out the Waterpik WP-662 Professional Water Flosser.

What to know before you buy a Waterpik

Waterpiks vs. flossing

Although many dentists recommend using a water flosser in conjunction with regular flossing, some users may wish to alternate or have physical limitations such as arthritis that prevent them from handling traditional dental floss.

Waterpiks and other oral irrigators work by shooting a stream of pressurized water drawn from a built-in reservoir. The water gets into hard-to-reach places between teeth and around the gum line that floss can’t reach on its own, particularly if you have braces or tightly spaced teeth.

Waterpiks are easy to use but relatively expensive, and operating one can make quite a mess if you’re not accustomed to it. Floss, on the other hand, is cheap and portable, but may not reach some areas of the mouth.

How to operate a Waterpik

Start by filling the reservoir with room-temperature water. Some users also add a bit of mouthwash or hydrogen peroxide for additional cleaning. Once the tip is in your mouth, lean over the sink so the used water will go down the drain and close your lips around the Waterpik’s tip, leaving them enough apart that water can still escape.

Start with your back teeth and work your way forward, aiming the water stream at the gumline and between the teeth until your mouth has been thoroughly cleaned.

What to look for in a quality Waterpik

Adjustable pressure

The stream of water produced by a Waterpik doesn’t need to be particularly powerful, but most offer at least three pressure settings so you can adjust the water pressure to your liking. This is particularly helpful for beginners since water-flosser manufacturers typically recommend starting with gentler pressure until you’ve grown accustomed to the device.

Portability

Most Waterpiks use a cable to connect the flosser component and reservoir, but some are completely handheld, making them convenient for people who travel frequently. However, these flossers usually hold less water.

Additional tips

All Waterpiks comes with a standard tip for general flossing, but many come with bonus tips designed for purposes such as deep pockets, tongue cleaning, and flossing around braces. Some even add a toothbrush tip that can be used to brush and water-floss simultaneously.

Timer

For most people, using a water flosser should only take about a minute. Most Waterpiks come with a built-in timer that alerts you when it’s time to switch to a different part of your mouth and when your minute of flossing is over. These alerts usually occur as a vibrating pulse.

How much you can expect to spend on a Waterpik

The cost of a Waterpik can vary depending on the model and included features. You can usually expect to pay around $75-$150 for a quality flossing device.

Waterpik FAQ

Should I brush before or after using my Waterpik?

A. It’s a matter of personal preference, and the American Dental Association says that either is acceptable, as long as you’re thorough.

How do I clean my Waterpik?

A. Run your Waterpik for a few seconds after each use to clear any remaining water, and run the reservoir through the dishwasher every month or two. You can wipe down the flosser tip with a mixture of vinegar and water or alcohol-based mouthwash.

What’s the best Waterpik to buy?

Top Waterpik

Waterpik WP-662 Professional Water Flosser

What you need to know: This powerful water flosser comes in five stylish colors and includes 10 adjustable pressure settings.

What you’ll love: The reservoir holds enough water to clean for 90 seconds, and the purchase comes with seven flosser tips, including bonus tips for periodontal pockets and orthodontic work. There’s also a hydro pulse massage mode for gentle cleaning.

What you should consider: This Waterpik is somewhat louder than other devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Waterpik for the money

Waterpik Nano Travel Water Flosser

What you need to know: This compact model delivers 1,400 pulses per minute and the reservoir can hold enough water to clean for a full 60 seconds.

What you’ll love: This Waterpik is affordable and half the size of the top pick model. It also comes with five adjustable pressure settings and four color-coded tips for specialized cleaning, including one for braces and one for crowns and other dental work.

What you should consider: The water reservoir doesn’t have a lid, which could cause a mess if you aren’t careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser

What you need to know: This portable handheld water flosser has a long battery life and comes in five different color options.

What you’ll love: The battery can charge in four hours, offering a full week of cleanings. There are also three pressure settings and the flosser comes with a travel bag with compartments for four included tips.

What you should consider: The built-in water reservoir only holds seven ounces of water, and some users say it’s difficult to refill.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

