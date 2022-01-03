Best glitter nail polish

You can thank the automobile for the first colored nail polish, created by Revlon in 1932. The brightly colored paint adorning new "modern" cars inspired the colored lacquer we put on our nails today.

Which glitter nail polishes are best?

From head to toe, the holiday season is a time to shine, and your fingers are no exception. From the bling in your ring to the polish on your nails, glitter is the way to brighten your holiday look, whether you’re dressing up or dressing down.

All that glitters isn’t gold. Nail polishes come in a variety of colors blinged out with glitter that sparkles and shines. OPI is a top nail polish brand, and if you’re looking for a glitter nail polish to give your hands a chance to shine, the best is OPI Holiday Celebration Collection 2021 In Confetti Ready.

What to know before you buy a glitter nail polish

Color

Are you dressing up an outfit, or are you doing up your nails for an everyday look? Think about what you will wear and what color nail polish will match the look. Glitter nail polish comes in multiple colors, from silver and gold to holiday reds and greens to baby pinks and blues. There is sure to be a color to match your outfit or the look you are trying to achieve.

Type

Glitter polish comes in several types:

Basic nail polish or nail varnish is the most common type of polish that comes with glitter. It’s easy to apply and dries naturally, but it’s not long-lasting.

or nail varnish is the most common type of polish that comes with glitter. It’s easy to apply and dries naturally, but it’s not long-lasting. Gel nail polish has become popular in recent years, and glitter versions are available. The application process is slightly different and it needs to be dried under ultraviolet light. Gel polish is stronger and longer-lasting.

has become popular in recent years, and glitter versions are available. The application process is slightly different and it needs to be dried under ultraviolet light. Gel polish is stronger and longer-lasting. Other types of nail polish may require a trip to the nail salon.

Removal

How easily you want the polish to come off when you are ready is also something to consider. If you aren’t a daily nail polish wearer, you may want a basic polish that’s easily removed using acetone, commonly called nail polish remover. Gel polish can be removed with acetone as well, but it may take longer, requiring some soaking.

What to look for in a quality glitter nail polish

Glitter size

Glitter particles in better cosmetic-grade polish are typically finer and won’t irritate or damage your skin. If you are looking for a bolder, more concentrated glitter look, you can dab the polish on your nails with a sponge rather than painting it on with a brush.

Pigments

Better glitter polishes use pigments that create vibrant color. Liquid pigments mix easily in nail polishes, and they spread smoothly over the nail for a clean finish, creating the perfect look.

Polymers

Polymers are the glue that holds the polish to your nail. Better glitter polishes use higher-quality polymers that provide a longer-lasting hold. If you like to change your nail look often, a less expensive polish will do.

Applicators

The tools you use to apply glitter polish set better polishes apart from less expensive brands. The thickness of the brush will depend on what you are doing to decorate your nails. A thinner, tapered brush is excellent for detailed work. A shorter brush with wider, thicker bristles and an easy-to-hold handle does the job best for general nail-polish application.

How much you can expect to spend on glitter nail polish

You can buy glitter polish for as little as $1 in some convenience stores, while at higher-end pharmacies, department stores and beauty stores that carry better-known brands, bottles can cost between $8-$12.

Glitter nail polish FAQ

How do you get the most glittered look from glitter nail polish?

A. Start with a nail polish loaded with glitter, not one with speckles of it. Make sure the brush or applicator is saturated with polish, and apply a second coat if needed.

For a longer-lasting manicure, are glitter nail polishes better?

A. Glitter nail polishes last longer than a basic or gel polish with none. Because of the strength of glitter nail polish, you can use it to touch up a chipped manicure to save you the trouble of having to remove and redo it before you are ready.

What are the best glitter nail polishes to buy?

Top glitter nail polish

OPI Holiday Celebration Collection 2021 In Confetti Ready

What you need to know: A high concentration of glitter in shades of gold, silver, pink and blue combine to create this festive confetti polish that sparkles and shines.

What you’ll love: The finish is shimmery, adding to the glamor. The quality of the polish and polymers gives it staying power. Your manicure can last up to seven days.

What you should consider: Although there is a high concentration of glitter in this nail polish, it may take more than one coat to get the look you are trying to achieve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glitter nail polish for the money

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish, 288 Confetti Pop

What you need to know: This polish goes on in a single swipe with the wide contoured brush applicator and dries in about 60 seconds, limiting the chances of smudging.

What you’ll love: The polish’s formula includes a base and top coat, eliminating the need to buy additional products and making manicure time short and sweet.

What you should consider: The volume of glitter may be insufficient to coat the nail in the single swipe that the applicator and quick-drying features intend to achieve.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ILNP Confetti Multi-Colored Metallic Flake Topper Nail Polish

What you need to know: This is a glitter polish overcoat designed to go over the top of an existing manicure to give it sparkle and flair.

What you’ll love: The festive colors in this glitter topcoat will brighten any existing coat of polish, matching the base colors rather than clashing with them. It provides added strength, minimizing the potential for chipping.

What you should consider: The high quality of its ingredients makes it one of the more costly options, and it requires an existing manicure to achieve the right look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

