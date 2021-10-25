Best Butter London nail polish

Loving your Butter London polish? The company has a variety of other cosmetic products for you to check out that are also ingredient-conscious and cruelty-free.

Which Butter London nail polishes are best?

Many consumers are on the lookout for cosmetic products that don’t use harsh ingredients and don’t test on animals, but these aren’t always easy to come by. Butter London is a brand that meets both of these criteria in all their cosmetics, allowing you to buy with your conscience at ease. For a show-stopping shade with long wear, consider Molly Coddled from the Patent Shine 10x collection.

What to know about Butter London nail polish

Clean Beauty

Butter London nail polishes stand out because of the policies they uphold with each and every product. They are conscious of both their ingredients and their practices.

Ingredients: Many nail polishes are made with toxic chemicals and loads of other artificial ingredients, but Butter London avoids these. Butter London also meets what is called the 3-free standard, meaning their products are free of three big chemicals that many nail polish brands use: toluene, dibutyl phthalate (DBP) and formaldehyde. Butter London products are also gluten-free and packed with natural ingredients.

Formulas

Butter London has a large line of nail polishes that come in a variety of different formulas, so you can choose the perfect polish for your needs.

Standard: Exactly what it sounds like, the standard formula is a typical nail polish formula that comes in a large variety of colors and finishes.

Patent Shine 10x: Specially designed to create an extremely shiny and glossy look, the Patent Shine 10x formula looks like it was just painted on even after days of wear.

Base coat and top coat: In addition to the typical colors and finishes, Butter London also offers top coats and base coats to give you the longest-lasting, most thorough nail polish experience.

Peel-off glitter: Butter London's peel-off glitter collection allows you to paint the glitter on and peel it off when you're done for a mess-free removal.

PureCure: Similar to a typical gel nail polish, Butter London's PureCure line sets under an LED light, creating a professional, long-lasting finish. Unlike most gel polishes, PureCure polishes set as a whole piece, allowing you to peel it off when you want to change polishes.

Nail treatments: In addition to all the unique formulas for their polishes, Butter London also offers a variety of treatments for nail strengthening and repair, moisturizing cuticles, and more.

Minis: If you want to test out a bunch of Butter London polishes, check out the miniature polishes which are budget-friendly, perfect for sampling and great for travel.

How much you can expect to spend on Butter London nail polish

If you’re used to drugstore nail polishes, Butter London products may feel pricey. However, it is important to remember that high-quality ingredients and cruelty-free products are more expensive to produce. Butter London polishes aren’t outlandishly priced, as the majority cost $15-$18, while the glitters and mini polishes cost around $12 each.

Butter London nail polish FAQ

Do I have to use a base coat and top coat?

A. Of course it isn’t absolutely necessary to use a top and base coat, but it definitely helps. A base coat primes your nails, allowing the polish to go on smoothly without mirroring the ridges in your nails. A top coat sets the polish so it doesn’t move, adds shine, and creates an extra layer of protection to keep your nails from chipping.

How does the lack of toxic chemicals affect the quality of the nail polish?

A. The harsh chemicals added to some polishes are designed to make the polish last longer, so polishes that don’t have those ingredients can fade quicker. However, Butter London replaces those chemicals with ingredients that achieve the same results.

What’s the best Butter London nail polish to buy?

Top Butter London nail polish

Butter London Patent Shine 10x Molly Coddled

What you need to know: Highly pigmented and beautiful, Molly Coddled is a great choice for first-time Butter London buyers and long-time lovers of the brand.

What you’ll love: Part of the Patent Shine collection, this versatile polish has a high-gloss finish and long wear. It is also chip-resistant and makes your nails healthier and stronger.

What you should consider: The bold pink may not be for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Butter London nail polish for the money

Butter London Patent Shine 10x Royal Appointment

What you need to know: If you want a go-to shade that will work for any occasion, Royal Appointment is a rich but neutral color that can be worn again and again.

What you’ll love: This shade will work with nearly any outfit and comes from the durable and chip resistant Patent Shine collection, so you can get the maximum use out of just one bottle. Royal Appointment is a great choice for new buyers.

What you should consider: If you’re interested in a matte finish, this isn’t for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Butter London Hardwear UV Top Coat

What you need to know: Specially designed to provide extra nail protection, Butter London’s top coat is a great choice for buyers who want to make the most of every manicure.

What you’ll love: In addition to providing extra shine and protection, this top coat is formulated with ultraviolet protection that locks in the nail color and prevents fading. It goes on smoothly and dries quickly for a brilliant, chip-resistant finish.

What you should consider: You will have to purchase a colored polish separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

