Blush goes in and out of fashion, but it never looks out of style to have that nice color and glow in your complexion.

Which blush palette is best?

Blush is one of those staple makeup items many people don’t think twice about. But if you’ve been getting bored of wearing the same shade every day and want to expand your options, a blush palette is a great way to go. A palette will have multiple shades, including mattes and shimmers, allowing you to enhance your creativity. Blush can be as varied and interesting as lipstick or eye shadow, which makes it fun to play around with. The best blush palette for natural looks is the Too Faced Natural Face Palette.

What to know before you buy a blush palette

Versatility

If you’re ready to invest in a blush palette, you’ll want it to work for most, if not all, your makeup needs. Whether that’s all-natural, glam or more editorial, a palette should be versatile enough to work for every occasion.

Shade Range

A makeup palette where the shades are hard to distinguish from each other is probably not going to meet your needs. You want to be able to tell the difference at a glance so there’s no confusion about which shade you want to use at a given moment, especially when you’re in a hurry. Plus, having a variety of shades will give you more options for different looks.

Undertone

Knowing your undertones will make it much easier to gauge how well a specific blush palette will suit you. Generally, people have warm, cool or olive undertones. This means that blush with similar undertones will look more natural. However, for more editorial or dramatic looks where you want the blush to stand out, finding a contrasting blush may actually be better.

Contour vs. blush

Many blush palettes will also feature some contour or bronzer shades. Depending on your skin tone, these shades can be excellent for blending with the blush shades for a deeper color, or great to use for contouring as intended. It’s good to consider whether you will need these shades or if you only want blushes in your palette.

What to look for in a quality blush palette

Pigmentation

Some blush palettes will have high pigmentation, meaning you don’t need to dip your brush very hard to get a lot of product. Other palettes will have low pigmentation and often require several layers to show up. Higher pigment usually feels softer and velvety when applied, while lower pigment will feel drier and chalky. Which one you choose ultimately depends on your personal preferences.

Matte and shimmer

Most quality blush palettes should have a mix of matte and shimmer shades. This makes them more versatile, as well as more fun to blend together. If you’re not wild about too much shimmer, add a little to a matte shade for a lovely glow.

Longevity

Good makeup should be able to withstand some wear and tear. That can mean long days at work, heat waves or a night out. Consider where you normally will be wearing blush, and look for blush palettes that are known for their longevity.

How much you can expect to spend on a blush palette

A good blush palette will cost about $20-$75, depending on what you’re looking for.

Blush palette FAQ

How do you find your undertone?

A. There is no easy answer. Some people can tell by looking at the shade of their veins, but that doesn’t work for everyone. Look at the makeup you already own and think about what shades you like best and use that to help you choose new products. Visit your local makeup counter and swatch different shades and see which ones you like the most and go from there.

How much blush is too much?

A. The limit does not exist. However much blush you feel good wearing is the right amount. Trends can give you an idea where to start or what to explore, but they don’t need to dictate your personal tastes. If you like wearing more or less blush than what is trending, that’s entirely your choice.

What’s the best blush palette to buy?

Top blush palette

Too Faced Natural Face Palette

What you need to know: Too Faced’s well-balanced palette is meant to be suitable for all skin tones.

What you’ll love: This palette is highly versatile, featuring a range of shades that can be mixed and matched for any occasion. It’s infused with a sweet scent and is highly pigmented. It also contains no sulfates, parabens or phthalates.

What you should consider: The scent may be uncomfortable for folks who are sensitive to scented cosmetics.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Top blush palette for the money

Sephora Collection Contour Blush Spice Market Blush Palette

What you need to know: Featuring both contour and blush, Sephora’s blush palette suits a variety of needs and complexions alike.

What you’ll love: This palette not only has a great neutral pink shade, it also has orange and mahogany shades. Between those options and the remaining shades, it’s easy to mix and blend your ideal blush color no matter your skin tone.

What you should consider: The mahogany shade is especially pigmented and needs a light hand on lighter complexions.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

Worth checking out

NARS Narsissist Cheek Studio Palette

What you need to know: Featuring a larger selection of shades, this cheek palette from NARS is both great quality and highly versatile.

What you’ll love: NARS’ cheek palette makes a big statement for those who love bold blush and prefer an all-in-one palette for blush, bronzer and highlight. The variety of shades makes it versatile and suitable for anyone looking for a solid, workhorse palette from a quality brand.

What you should consider: The price tag is steep, and the blush isn’t long-lasting for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

