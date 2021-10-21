The 6 most popular lip scrubs on Sephora

Lips have over a million nerve endings, making them among the most sensitive parts of the body.

Which popular lip scrub on Sephora is best?

The objective of an average lip scrub product from Sephora is to exfoliate dead skin from the lips, but the most popular products feature ingredients that also replenish the moisture your lips have lost. A good lip exfoliator lets the products used after this process be absorbed and go on more smoothly. It is important to use a lip scrub, particularly in winter, when the lips can get the most chapped.

When purchasing a lip scrub, consider the grain that is used to exfoliate and the emollient that brings moisture back to the lips. Make sure to purchase a lip balm with your lip scrub with an SPF rating high enough to protect your lips from the sun.

What to consider before buying a popular lip scrub on Sephora

Exfoliation

The most popular lip scrubs on Sephora feature all-natural exfoliating ingredients. Natural exfoliants include substances such as sea salt, ground coffee, sugar and cinnamon. Less-natural products use micro plastic beads to exfoliate the lips. These are less sustainable for the environment and have a greater possibility of drying out the lips. The natural graininess of an exfoliating mineral will gently break up dead skin on the lips to reveal fresh skin. This allows lip oils and moisturizers to soak in better, and makeup products will go on smoother.

Emollient

An emollient is a substance that brings moisture back to the skin. Popular lip emollients include jojoba oil, coconut oil and vitamin E. These vitamins and oils work to replenish any drying that occurred during the exfoliation process. No matter how gentle the process of exfoliation, removing dead skin requires moisture to be added back for the lips to look smooth. Once the dead skin is removed, these oils soak deeply into the lips for the best skin-perfecting results. The most popular lip scrubs on Sephora include an emollient in the scrub to balance the exfoliation process. Regardless of the emollient contents in a lip scrub, users should fight dryness by purchasing a sun-protecting balm to use after exfoliation.

Most popular lip scrub on Sephora prices

The most popular lip scrubs sold on Sephora will cost anywhere from $7-$25 depending on how many ounces are contained in the scrub, the ingredients and the brand.

Most popular lip scrub on Sephora FAQ

Can lip scrubs dry out my lips?

A. Any type of exfoliation can dry out the lips. Depending on your skin type, that dryness can cause irritation. This is why it is extremely important to follow up lip scrub exfoliation with a balm or oil that will fight dryness if it does occur.

How often can I use a lip scrub?

A. Constantly using a lip scrub can dry out the lips in the long run, so you should use most lip scrubs only once or twice a week. If you are purchasing a lip scrub on Sephora, check the instructions before purchase as some products are gentle enough to use daily. As a general rule of thumb, only use a lip scrub when absolutely needed and never more than the directions suggest.

Most popular lip scrubs on Sephora

The most popular lip scrub on Sephora is the Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator due to its moisturizing properties and quality ingredients. It remains a favorite due to the extent to which the lips are exfoliated to reveal polished looking lips.

Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator

This lip gloss exfoliates the lips with brown sugar while also bringing moisture back into the skin with jojoba oil and shea butter. It works to brighten and remedy extremely dry, cracked lips.

Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Bite Beauty Agave + Weekly Vegan Lip Scrub

This lip scrub is vegan and exfoliates rough patches on the lips to allow for a smoother application of makeup and a greater absorption of moisturizing elements. It uses fair-trade exfoliators to break up dead skin and popular emollients to bring in hydration.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Sephora Collection Lip Balm & Scrub

This lip scrub doubles as a balm and brings necessary moisture back into the lips after subtle exfoliation. It can be used as a prep for other makeup products and comes in various colors and styles, with each style featuring a different type of exfoliation and moisturizing element.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Kopari Exfoliating Lip Scrub with Fine Volcanic Sand and Brown Sugar

This lip scrub features volcanic sand, a unique exfoliator that works to even the tone of the lips and scrub away dead skin. This product is packaged in recycled packaging and the all-natural, vegan ingredients serve as a polish for the lips. The vanilla flavoring lingers on the lips after the product is removed for a sweet application.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Sephora Favorites Give Me Some Lip Balm Set

This lip scrub comes in a Sephora set. Included in this set are various Sephora lip-perfection products. The products include a gathering of Sephora’s highest rated lip products, including a scrub that works to buff away dead skin, letting the other products in the set work their magic.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Sephora Collection Clean Lip Balm and Scrub

This creamy, clean lip balm and scrub is formulated without the use of toxic, harmful ingredients and features coconut powder to perfect the skin. It comes in many colors and flavors, with each different balm and scrub using a different exfoliant and emollient property.

Sold by Sephora

