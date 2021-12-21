Best Fresh lip balm

If you’re using a Fresh lip balm with SPF, remember to reapply it every two hours when outdoors to ensure your lips are protected.

Which Fresh lip balm is best?

Fresh is a brand known for its natural, cutting-edge skin care products, but it’s really the moisturizing lip treatments that put the company on the map. Fresh lip balms are some of the most hydrating and comfortable lip products on the market, making them must-haves for cold winter weather.

From firm wax sticks to thinner, gel-like creams, Fresh lip balms come in several formulas, so it’s easy to find one that works for you. You can choose from multiple scents or flavors, and some formulas are tinted to give your lips a hint of color. If you’re looking for a highly moisturizing lip balm that can help soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles, Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm is your top option.

What to know before you buy a Fresh lip balm

Formula and packaging

A lip balm stick comes in a twist-up container like lipstick, so you can apply it directly from the tube. With a lip balm pot, you have to dip your finger into the balm and smooth it over your lips. Lip balm sticks are typically more convenient because you can apply them on the go without dirtying your finger. However, lip balm pots usually offer a more intensive hydrating treatment for your lips.

Fresh lip balm sticks have firm, wax-like consistencies that work well to prevent moisture loss. These are excellent options if you’re looking to keep your lips smooth and hydrated in cold or dry weather.

Fresh lip balm pots have a softer, cream-like consistency that provides intense hydration for your lips. Some formulas claim to offer up to 24 hours of moisture. They’re an ideal option if your lips are already dry, chapped or flaky.

Ingredients

Like most lip-treatment products, Fresh lip balms contain ingredients meant to add and lock moisture into the lips. The exact ingredients vary from formula to formula, but some common ingredients in Fresh lip balms include the following:

Sugar is a key ingredient in the Fresh Sugar lip balm line. It’s a natural humectant that draws moisture into your lips. It can prevent moisture loss, so it can help keep your lips stay smooth and hydrated.

is a key ingredient in the Fresh Sugar lip balm line. It’s a natural humectant that draws moisture into your lips. It can prevent moisture loss, so it can help keep your lips stay smooth and hydrated. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can protect your lips from free radical damage. It helps hydrate and soften the skin. It can have anti-inflammatory properties to soothe sore or chapped lips.

is an antioxidant that can protect your lips from free radical damage. It helps hydrate and soften the skin. It can have anti-inflammatory properties to soothe sore or chapped lips. Emollient oils such as rose flower oil, apricot kernel oil and grapeseed oil help hydrate and soften the lips.

such as rose flower oil, apricot kernel oil and grapeseed oil help hydrate and soften the lips. Beeswax is an especially common ingredient in Fresh stick lip balms because it helps give them a firm texture. The wax helps moisturize and condition the lips, and it can create a protective barrier between your skin and any stressors that might damage it.

What to look for in a quality Fresh lip balm

Flavor and fragrance

While some Fresh lip balms are unscented or unflavored, many formulas have natural flavors and fragrance to make them more appealing. Most feature fruit flavors, including watermelon, lemon, blood orange or peach, but you can find some with sweet flavors such as caramel or coconut.

Many people enjoy using lip balm with a flavor or fragrance. However, if you have sensitive skin, an unscented formula may be a better choice because even natural fragrances may irritate your lips and cause peeling and dryness.

Tinted

Many Fresh lip balms don’t have any color. However, some formulas are tinted, giving your lips a hint of color. These lip balms can be an excellent option if you want to look more polished but don’t like the heavy look and feel of traditional lipstick or gloss.

Fresh tinted lip balms are available in various colors, including rose, bright pink, rose nude, pink beige, caramel, pink-red, orange-red, fuchsia and berry. One swipe of the lip balm usually provides fairly sheer color, but you can apply multiple coats to get a deeper color.

SPF

Some Fresh lip balms contain SPF to help protect your lips from sun damage. These lip balms usually offer SPF 15 and feature titanium dioxide as a natural sunscreen. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, it’s a good idea to opt for a lip balm with SPF to prevent sunburn and damage.

How much you can expect to spend on a Fresh lip balm

Fresh lip balms typically cost $13-$26. Basic hydrating lip balms usually go for $13-$18, while formulas with SPF and a tint generally range from $18-$24. The most hydrating Fresh lip balms can cost as much as $26.

Fresh lip balm FAQ

Do Fresh lip balms work well for chapped lips?

A. All Fresh lip balms contain hydrating ingredients, but some formulas are better suited for dry, chapped lips than others. In most cases, the pot formulas offer the most intense hydration, so they work best for dry, chapped or flaky lips.

Are Fresh lip balms tested on animals?

A. Fresh doesn’t test its products or the ingredients used in their formulas on animals.

What are the best Fresh lip balms to buy?

Top Fresh lip balm

Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm

What you need to know: This super-hydrating lip balm provides up to 24 hours of moisturizing, making it an excellent option for chapped, damaged lips.

What you’ll love: It features hyaluronic acid spheres to help hydrate the lips and sea fennel extract for smoothing. It works especially well for dry, flaky lips. The formula can help your lips appear fuller.

What you should consider: Some users complained that a tube doesn’t last that long, which can be an issue, considering the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Fresh lip balm for money

Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15

What you need to know: This excellent smoothing lip balm is one of the brand’s cult-favorite products because it delivers hydration and a flattering tint of color.

What you’ll love: It can keep the lips hydrated for up to six hours. It’s available in 13 color options and two finishes. The tinted formula is customizable, allowing for both soft, sheer color and a richer application. It offers SPF for sun protection.

What you should consider: The stick can break somewhat easily.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Fresh Rose Petal-Soft Deep Hydration Lip Balm

What you need to know: This intensely hydrating rose-based lip balm leaves you with smooth, soft lips that stay moisturized all day.

What you’ll love: It contains rose-flower oil to help soothe and moisturize the lips. It features vitamin E to protect delicate skin. It works especially well for dry, chapped lips. It can keep the lips hydrated for up to 24 hours.

What you should consider: Some buyers found that the formula was somewhat thick and sticky.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

