Best Burt’s Bees lip balm

To date, the Burt’s Bees Foundation has pledged $3.5 million in grants to promote biodiversity and honeybee health. The grants have funded major projects for Habitat for Humanity, Triangle Land Conservancy and the Half-Earth Project.

Which Burt’s Bees lip balms are best?

If you’re looking for ways to soothe dry, parched lips, it’s time to invest in lip balm. While hundreds of formulas are available, Burt’s Bees lip balm remains a top choice for its buttery texture and high-quality formulation.

Burt’s Bees lip balms have nourishing formulas that keep lips soft and protected. They’re available in over a dozen flavors and scents, which makes wearing them even more enjoyable. If you’d like to sample a few varieties, pick up Burt’s Bees All-Natural Lip Balms, which is the brand’s top-selling four-pack.

What to know before you buy Burt’s Bees lip balm

What is Burt’s Bees lip balm?

Burt’s Bees lip balms have naturally-derived formulas that soothe lips with ingredients, namely beeswax and shea butter. The balms are all-ages friendly, and the formulas are gentle enough for individuals with dry or sensitive lips. Best of all, Burt’s Bees lip balms are affordably-priced and compete with many leading lip balm brands.

Why you should use lip balm

According to Cleveland Clinic, one of the top reasons to wear lip balm is to counteract chapped or cracking lips, which are especially prevalent in extreme weather. That’s not the only reason, though. Lip balms may protect lips from UV exposure, pollutants and the friction of drinking from glasses or using straws. Lip balm is also a natural alternative to heavier lip products, particularly lipstick and lip liner, which may dry out or irritate lips.

Responsible sourcing

Burt’s Bees prides itself in eco-friendly products, responsible sourcing and recyclable packaging. The brand is Leaping Bunny Certified, meaning its products are produced without new animal testing. In 2015, Burt’s Bees earned Carbonneutral Certification because they offset their carbon footprint to reach a net-zero output. Burt’s Bees also utilizes landfill-free operations.

What to look for in a quality Burt’s Bees lip balm

Ingredients

Burt’s Bees lip balms are 100% naturally-derived ingredients, including honey, beeswax, shea butter, willow bark, sunflower extract and aloe, just to name a few. Many of these ingredients are rich in vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants. The lip balms are free of harsh ingredients and heavy chemicals like petroleum, phthalates, parabens and SLS.

Classic moisturizing lip balm

Burt’s Bees’ classic moisturizing lip balm is available in dozens of varieties, including best-selling flavors like vanilla and pomegranate, as well as seasonal releases like pumpkin spice and mint cocoa. Beeswax and shea butter are core ingredients, and certain varieties are infused with additional nutrients like vitamins C and E.

Specialty formulas

Some of the newest arrivals to the Burt’s Bees lip balm collection include specialty formulas, including the Rescue Balm line that manages specific lip conditions. These include medicated formulas that relieve dry, damaged lips with ingredients like menthol, turmeric and eucalyptus. Ultra conditioning varieties soothe and protect extremely dry lips with a high concentration of shea and cocoa butter and nourishing oils. Some Burt’s Bees lip balms are antioxidant-rich with ingredients like elderberry, which may minimize inflammation and protect sensitive lips.

Variety packs

Although you can purchase Burt’s Bees lip balms individually, many people invest in variety packs containing two or more balms. Not only do they offer more bang for the buck, but the sets also let you try a mix of new and classic flavors. Superfruit and Freshly Picked Moisturizing Lip Balms are two of the brand’s top-selling four-packs.

How much you can expect to spend on Burt’s Bees lip balm

Burt’s Bees’ classic moisturizing lip balms start at $3, whereas specialty and medicated formulas cost closer to $5. Variety packs that include two or more Burt’s Bees lip products cost $7-$14.

Burt’s Bees lip balm FAQ

What other Burt’s Bees lip products should I buy?

A. Burt’s Bees offers a few lip scrubs, some of which have conditioning or intense hydration formulas. They’re presented as gentle exfoliators infused that nourish and soothe lips while sloughing away dead skin. Burt’s Bees Hydrating Lip Oils are ideal if you’re looking for a lightweight alternative to lip balm. Besides leaving a subtle shine, they help lock in moisture for up to eight hours.

What are Burt’s Bees PopGrips?

A. PopSockets and Burt’s Bees have recently collaborated to create PopGrips that have built-in lip balm. The PopGrips are currently available in six design varieties, including honeycomb and sunflower fields. Each Burt’s Bees PopGrip comes with two balm refill pans.

What are the best Burt’s Bees lip balms to buy?

Top Burt’s Bees lip balm

Burt’s Bees All-Natural Lip Balm Four Pack

What you need to know: This variety pack features four of the brand’s most popular flavors in the best-selling moisturizing formula.

What you’ll love: Besides three fruity flavors, the pack includes a plain beeswax balm infused with vitamin E and peppermint. All the balms are infused with shea butter and other nourishing ingredients to coat and protect lips. Flavors are noticeable, but they aren’t overwhelming.

What you should consider: Some people had mixed feelings about the strawberry flavor, including reports of irritations and strong smells.

Top Burt’s Bees lip balm for the money

Burt’s Bees Moisturizing Lip Balm

What you need to know: If you want to invest in a single Burt’s Bees lip balm, this classic formula is available in over 10 scents and flavors.

What you’ll love: There’s a flavor for everyone, ranging from refreshing cucumber mint to creamy salted caramel. Most varieties go on clear and won’t leave a noticeable residue on lips. A little goes a long way. The formula is effective at keeping dry, chapped lips soft and moisturized.

What you should consider: A few people stated these lip balms have a new formula, which isn’t as flavorful as the old one.

Worth checking out

Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm

What you need to know: Not only does this Burt’s Bees lip balm keep lips soft, it offers a sheer tint that has a natural look.

What you’ll love: The formula is infused with shea butter to soothe chapped lips and seal in moisture. It’s available in four shades that emphasize lips’ natural color. The balm doesn’t require too much reapplication throughout the day compared to other tinted balms.

What you should consider: The balm is slightly sticky and wears much differently than the classic formula.

