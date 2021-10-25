Best straightening brush

There are so many different hair-straightening brushes and styling tools out there, and finding the right straightening brush for your particular hair type can be difficult

Which straightening brush is best?

If you have frizzy hair or simply want your hair to be smoother and straighter, there’s a simple solution. Hair-straightening brushes are a damage-free, efficient and easy way to style your hair while simultaneously adding shine to your locks.

That being said, there are so many different hair-straightening brushes and styling tools out there, and finding the right straightening brush for your particular hair type can be difficult. It’s important to know what to look for, as well as the top hair straightening brushes on the market.

What to know before you buy a straightening brush

Brush plate types

There are multiple different kinds of materials used for hair straightening brush plates, including tourmaline, ceramic and metal. The most basic and budget-friendly straightening brushes use metal plates, but these are also the most likely to scorch your hair.

Straightening brushes with ceramic plates are the most popular, since they are fairly inexpensive and heat evenly. Tourmaline plates are found on high-end straightening brushes, since the material conducts heat very well, which means you need less time to straighten your hair.

Shape

There are a few different shapes of straightening brushes on the market, including flat, round and double-clamp. Most brushes are flat, which allows you to brush in a natural motion, but round brushes will allow you to add a slight wave or bend to your hair. Double-clamp brushes enable you to straighten fine hair with little to no damage.

Temperature settings

The best straightening brushes have multiple temperature settings, which enables you to select the level of heat that works best with your hair type and style.

What to look for in a quality straightening brush

Cushioned handle

If you want to be as comfortable as possible while straightening your hair, then a cushioned handle is the perfect feature for you. Cushioned handles make your hair straightening brush much easier and more comfortable to hold while smoothing out your locks.

Anti-scald bristles

Many hair straightening brushes on the market feature protective guards around the bristles to decrease the chance of the bristles damaging or scorching your hair.

Ready indicator

Most of the hair straightening brushes available have some type of ready indicator or light that turns on once the brush has reached the desired temperature. This lets you know that the brush is set to the correct temperature and is ready to be used, taking the guesswork out of it.

How much you can expect to spend on a straightening brush

You can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$100 for a hair-straightening brush. Straightening brushes that cost between $30-$40 are usually the best choice, as you can get comfortable handling, reliable performance and desirable features at that price without overpaying. The most basic and inexpensive hair-straightening brushes are more likely to have metal or coated metal plates that could damage your hair or simply don’t heat evenly.

Straightening brush FAQ

How do you use a hair straightening brush?

A. It can take some time and practice to learn how to properly use a hair-straightening brush. First, you need to begin with clean hair to avoid dryness or dullness, then you should towel dry or air dry your hair. After drying your hair, apply a heat protectant spray and use a wide bristle comb to remove any large snarls or tangles in your hair. Next, you want to glide the straightening brush down your hair steadily and slowly, beginning with a small section of hair in the back. If your hair is on the thicker side, you can straighten the lower layers of your hair first before straightening the top layers to reduce frizz. You can work your way around towards the front of your head section by section.

After you have finished straightening your hair, allow your hair to cool for a few minutes, then apply a light mist of hairspray. Wait for your hair straightening brush to cool down, then wipe it down with a damp cloth to get rid of any product residue.

What’s the best straightening brush to buy?

Top straightening brush

MiroPure Two-in-One Ionic Hair Straightening Brush

What you need to know: This popular and versatile hair-straightening brush from MiroPure is considered the best of the best.

What you’ll love: This MiroPure ionic hair straightening brush comes with 16 heat settings for all hair types, an easy-to-use temperature control with a digital display and a temperature lock and a high-density nano comb that massages the scalp for healthier hair.

What you should consider: The heating time on this hair-straightening brush is longer than some competitors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top straightening brush for the money

Glamfields Hair-Straightening Brush

What you need to know: This hair-straightening brush from Glamfields is an excellent budget-friendly option with plenty of great features.

What you’ll love: This affordable hair-straightening brush features 12 heat settings that work well on all hair types, user-friendly temperature controls, an easy to read LCD display and universal voltage.

What you should consider: Some customers report that this hair-straightening brush malfunctions after just a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hiraliy Hair-Straightening Brush

What you need to know: The dual voltage on this straightening brush makes it an excellent travel companion.

What you’ll love: This dual-voltage hair-straightening brush automatically shuts down after 60 minutes and features a generous 8-foot cord with 360-degree rotation for hassle-free use, as well as ionic technology and a convenient LCD temperature display.

What you should consider: It can take awhile to entirely straighten longer hair with this straightening brush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

