Best peppermint oil for hair

Add a few drops of peppermint essential oil to your shampoo or get a diluted peppermint oil extract for the most benefits to your hair and scalp.

Which peppermint oil for hair is best?

For many people, essential oils are great additions to their hair and skin care routine. When it comes to the hair, peppermint oil is a good option since it has many benefits that can make both the hair and scalp feel and look healthier. If you’re looking for high-quality peppermint oil that leaves your hair refreshed and smelling great, check out Maple Holistics’ 100% Pure Peppermint Oil for Hair Care.

What to know before you buy peppermint oil for hair

Uses and application

Peppermint comes in several forms, including essential oil. In this form, it tends to be very potent, so you may need to dilute it before applying it to your hair or skin. Direct application of 100% pure peppermint oil may result in a slight burning or uncomfortable tingling sensation. If this happens, rinse it off immediately and it should go away.

Instead of using a 100% pure product, consider getting a peppermint oil extract. Extracts are usually diluted and are safer for those with more sensitive skin.

If you choose to go for a higher concentration, say 99% or 100%, dilute the oil before using it. To do this, consider getting a carrier oil that complements the peppermint. Coconut oil is a great option since it also has scalp and hair benefits. Another option is to add a few drops of the pure peppermint oil to your shampoo or conditioner. Use the shampoo or conditioner as you normally would.

Hair and scalp benefits

When applied topically, peppermint oil can have an antimicrobial or anti-inflammatory effect. This can help fight itchy or dry scalp and prevent dandruff.

Some people who use peppermint oil on their hair claim to have improved blood circulation, which may promote hair growth or prevent hair loss. However, more research is needed to verify this.

Side effects

There are a few potential side effects of using it in its purest form. These include:

Skin rash or irritation

Mild burning sensation that may last if not rinsed off

Headache

Indigestion (if accidentally swallowed)

That said, most peppermint oil for hair products are safe and do not have negative side effects.

What to look for in a quality peppermint oil for hair

Grade and label

Make sure the product comes from a trustworthy brand. If you don’t recognize it, check customer reviews to make sure it works as intended. Check the ingredients for other chemicals or oils the manufacturer may have added. Some brands use synthetic chemicals in their products, which may not have the desired effect.

Check the color of the peppermint oil. It should be light yellow or green in color. If other ingredients have been added to the formula, it may alter the color.

Look for a USDA label on the product. The highest quality peppermint oils for hair will have this. It may also say something like “100% organic” on the label.

If you’re not entirely set on getting peppermint oil in its base or extract form, consider a peppermint oil shampoo or other hair care product instead.

Smell

Peppermint has a minty, refreshing aroma that’s slightly sweet. In its purest form, this aroma can be quite potent, especially for those with more sensitive noses. Products that smell faintly alcoholic may have other chemicals or additives in them.

Oiliness

As you might expect, peppermint oil is oily to the touch. However, it tends to dry easily and doesn’t typically leave behind any residue. If it does leave behind an oily residue, it may have other ingredients in it. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing when it comes to hair care, though.

Size

Typically, peppermint essential oil comes in a small bottle that’s around 1 fluid ounce. For the purpose of hair treatment, this should be enough to last you for weeks or even months.

Applicator type

Like many other essential oils, peppermint oil typically comes with a dropper or roller for application. The dropper is a great option if you want to add the oil to a shampoo bottle or dilute it with a carrier oil. The roller may be better if you plan to apply a small amount directly to your scalp.

How much you can expect to spend on a peppermint oil for hair

A fluid ounce of pure peppermint oil costs around $5-$8.

Peppermint oil for hair FAQ

What should you know about carrier oils?

A. Many carrier oils have their own benefits and work great with essential oils like peppermint oil. Carrier oils absorb quickly into the skin, work well on different skin types and have their own scents. Some carrier oils may agitate certain skin types or conditions, so keep that in mind when choosing one.

Can peppermint oil help hair regrow?

A. Although some people have reported that it does, there isn’t enough evidence to verify the claim.

What’s the best peppermint oil for hair to buy?

Top peppermint oil for hair

Maple Holistics’ 100% Pure Peppermint Oil for Hair Care

What you need to know: This 100% pure peppermint oil is great for the hair, skin, aromatherapy and more.

What you’ll love: Combined with shampoo, conditioner or a carrier oil such as jojoba or coconut oil, this essential oil can help treat oily hair and dry scalp. It has a pleasant scent and is easy to apply.

What you should consider: Since it’s undiluted, you need to add it to something before using it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top peppermint oil for hair for the money

Difeel 99% Natural Premium Hair Oil

What you need to know: This hair oil contains a high amount of peppermint oil and is a great choice for those who want to reduce dryness or treat an itchy scalp.

What you’ll love: The hair oil is not overly oily and has a consistency that’s similar to baby oil. It has a pleasant smell. Besides helping with itchy scalp and dryness, it can stimulate blood circulation.

What you should consider: The scent is very strong at first, although it does fade after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cococare, 100% Natural Peppermint Oil

What you need to know: This 100% natural peppermint oil is great for multiple uses, including hair and skin care.

What you’ll love: When diluted with almond or jojoba oil, this peppermint oil works great as a topical product. It has a pleasant scent and leaves the scalp feeling fresh and tingly in a good way.

What you should consider: Since it’s highly concentrated, it may irritate sensitive skin when applied without a carrier oil.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

