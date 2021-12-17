Best Overtone hair color

Overtone has many colors to choose from: pinks, reds, blues, orange, yellow, green, silver, brown and black.

Which Overtone hair color is best?

As exciting as it is to dye your hair an electric blue or neon pink, the hues never last for long. Overtone is a hair color company that arose to combat fast-fading hair dyes. It provides long-lasting hair colors in pigmented conditioner formulas that are salon-quality and affordable.

If you’re looking for a healthy alternative to traditional hair dye at a reasonable price, Overtone’s Haircare Vibrant Purple Coloring Conditioner is a conditioning cream that works on platinum blond, medium blond and red hair colors. It only takes 10-15 minutes to safely brighten your hair into a blue-violet color with cool undertones.

What to know before you buy an Overtone hair color

What is Overtone?

Despite what a first glance tells you, Overtone does not sell hair dye — it sells pigmented conditioners that do not have the harsh chemicals and heavy alcohols often found in traditional hair dyes. All products are semi-permanent and suitable for all hair types and colors.

Every single ingredient and product is PETA-certified: cruelty-free and vegan.

How it works

Overtone hair color isn’t formulated for one-time use. It’s usable every time you wash your hair, maintaining the color up to 20 washes. If you have dark hair, a hair bleaching agent might be necessary beforehand to guarantee the color comes out correctly.

How to apply

Your hair can be wet or dry, though Overtone recommends dry hair for a brighter pigment. After rubbing Overtone into your hair, let it sit for 3-5 minutes or 10-15 minutes depending on the directions on your product. Unlike traditional hair dyes, leaving the dye in your hair for longer than the recommended time frames doesn’t do any harm. The final step is just as simple as the rest of the process — rinse the conditioner away with warm water.

What to look for in a quality Overtone hair color

Compatibility

Every Overtone product is made for specific hair types and colors. Before purchasing a pigmented conditioner, check that it is appropriate for your hair color and texture. The conditioners specify if they work on red, platinum blond, light brown, medium brown, dark brown or all hair colors. All products also list if they work on fine, thin, curly, wavy, chemically processed or damaged hair.

Do not buy a box without looking at a color chart for the specific dye color. Your hair color and texture will affect the results of the conditioner, and it is unlikely that your hair will turn out exactly like the model photo. Use the comparison chart photos in the item description to determine how the color will turn out on your hair. Some colors show up better on brunettes, but some take better to blond hair.

Ingredients

Most conditioning formulas use plant-based oils: coconut, jojoba, avocado and evening primrose oil. They also use organic products such as shea butter and aloe vera. All Overtone conditioners have rosemary and spearmint fragrances, a considerable upgrade from the chemical smell of traditional hair dyes.

Mix and match

Many Overtone hair colors can be mixed and matched with other colors in their collection. Pick colors that mix well together to keep things fun and interesting, such as purple and pink or teal and black.

How much you can expect to spend on an Overtone hair color

All Overtone hair coloring conditioners cost $21-$25 per container.

Overtone hair color FAQ

Can you use Overtone on wigs or extensions?

A. Overtone works on natural hair and human hair wigs and extensions, though it is recommended to do a strand test before dyeing your entire head.

Does Overtone have bleaching ingredients?

A. Overtone conditioners are semi-permanent colors that do not bleach hair. They do not contain damaging ingredients found in hair bleach, including ammonia, bleach and developer.

Can you use Overtone on kids and pets?

A. The conditioners are safe for children, but the color may not show up if a child has untreated hair. The company recommends using its For Brown Hair line to ensure the color pigments shine through your child’s natural hair. Do not use these conditioners on your pets. The colored pigment is not meant for consumption, and your animal can accidentally ingest the product.

What’s the best Overtone hair color to buy?

Top Overtone hair color

Overtone Haircare Vibrant Purple Coloring Conditioner

What you need to know: This purple hair coloring conditioner is safe for all hair types and works on platinum, light and medium blonds as well as redheads.

What you’ll love: This vegan and cruelty-free formula has no ammonia, parabens or sulfates. It is made with organic shea butter, jojoba seed oil and linseed oil along with other natural ingredients. The result is a blue-violet color with cool undertones, and reviewers share that it mixes well with the blue and pink Overtone conditioners.

What you should consider: It does not show up well on gray hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Overtone hair color for the money

Overtone Haircare Blue For Brown Hair Coloring Conditioner

What you need to know: This blue hair color uses safe ingredients and suits all hair types and all hair colors from light to dark brown.

What you’ll love: This hair color is a vibrant blue with cool undertones and works on all hair types and textures. A color chart reveals how it looks on medium blond, red, medium brown and dark brown hair. It is made with coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil and adds pigment to dark hair without damaging it. It is a cheaper option in the Overtone hair coloring conditioners lineup.

What you should consider: It may not add color if you have very dark brown hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Overtone Haircare Rose Gold For Brown Hair Coloring Conditioner

What you need to know: This rose gold hair color has varying results on many different shades of hair and is made without ammonia, parabens or sulfates.

What you’ll love: This hair coloring conditioner is made with coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil and has no damaging chemicals found in traditional hair dyes. It works on medium blond, red, medium brown and dark brown hair colors and results in hues ranging from cherry pink to dark mahogany. The color can be mixed with other colors to create exciting new shades.

What you should consider: You must follow the color chart to be sure of how your hair will turn out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

