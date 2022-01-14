Best vanilla perfume

Vanilla perfume provides a classy and timeless fragrance that works for anyone. Spray a few sample bottles before deciding on your signature scent.

Which vanilla perfumes are best?

Finding the perfect perfume can be a challenging task. While some scents are floral or sweet, others are spicy and strong. Whether you’ve been wearing perfume for years or are new to spritzing it on, you can never go wrong with a classic vanilla scent. It goes well with everything and smells great on everyone.

If you are looking for a great vanilla perfume, check out Dior Addict.

What to know before you buy vanilla perfume

Size

Perfume comes in several sizes, so you can select the product that best suits your needs. If you are new to wearing perfume or don’t wear it very often, look for a smaller size with less fluid ounces. If you’re just not sure about the scent, you can see if the brand you like offers samples or travel sizes. That way you can try it before you commit. A small size, like a rollerball, also makes a good product to have on the go to touch up throughout the day.

If you wear perfume a lot or know that the scent is one you want to wear long-term, choose a bigger size. Typically, you will get more for your money with the larger item. Sometimes you can find bundles that will include both full-size and trial-size products. These are usually packaged as gift sets and may have lotions and body creams included.

Potency

Not all vanilla perfumes are created equally. While they all have vanilla as the base, they’ll often be mixed with hints of other smells. Just because the bottle says that it’s vanilla, that doesn’t mean that it will smell exactly like another vanilla perfume you’ve sniffed. Always make sure that the smell suits you and works with your body chemistry.

Staying power

Perfume is usually made from a mixture of ethanol alcohol and oil. The alcohol acts as a diffuser and helps to dilute the perfume oil. Although the alcohol is odorless, it can overpower the scent of the perfume if the content is too high. You’ll want to look for a perfume that has less than 80% alcohol content to ensure a longer staying power once the perfume is sprayed on your skin.

What to look for in vanilla perfume

Other scents

Vanilla perfume usually contains additional scents to break up the sweetness. Notes of citrus, sandalwood and jasmine are all popular additives found in vanilla perfumes. Surprisingly, tobacco is also commonly thrown into the mix. It’s a good rule of thumb to read the description before making a selection, as these additions can make the perfume take on a smell that you might not like.

Strength

Some perfumes are very strong and one squirt will go a long way. Others, like body sprays, are a bit weaker and will take more spritzes to create the same effect. While some individuals like to have a signature scent that stays with them wherever they go, others prefer something a bit more mild. It’s always good to test it out when you can and see how your body reacts to the formula. As the body temperature heats up, the scent can get stronger, so you’ll want to keep that in mind when picking out your perfect potion.

Bottle

Many perfumes come in a beautiful bottle that is meant to be displayed. Some people like to collect the bottles and create art from the gorgeous glasswork. If this is important to you, look for a line that offers eye-catching packaging.

If you are not planning to store your scents in an open area, the design of the bottle may be less of a priority. Instead, look for a product that is a little less flashy, but still provides an exhilarating smell when it’s sprayed.

How much you can expect to spend on a vanilla perfume

The price can vary depending on the fluid ounces, the craftsmanship of the bottle and the brand, but on average, you can expect to spend between $19-$260.

Vanilla perfume FAQ

Is vanilla perfume unisex?

A. Vanilla perfume is gender-neutral and can be enjoyed by anyone. Vanilla is a common, everyday scent that everyone can wear effortlessly. If you are selecting a perfumed vanilla body product, like lotion or shaving cream, it creates a subtle base for incorporating other subdued scents since it complements many other smells.

Does vanilla perfume go bad?

A. Most perfumes will have an expiration date, but it will vary depending on the chemical composition of the formula. While some have a shelf life of a year, others can last much longer. You’ll always want to store your perfume properly, preferably in a cool, dry place to promote a longer-lasting product.

What’s the best vanilla perfume to buy?

Top vanilla perfume

Dior Addict

What you need to know: It’s bold, vibrant, and has hints of cinnamon and orange blossom.

What you’ll love: It arrives in a beautifully designed bottle, ideal for displaying on a dresser. The strong scent will stay with you all day and night.

What you should consider: It has notes of sandalwood, so make sure that is a scent that agrees with you.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top vanilla perfume for the money

Cremo Spice and Black Vanilla Cologne

What you need to know: Infused with notes of tobacco, this perfume is a combination of sugar and spice.

What you’ll love: It’s a stain-free formula, so you don’t have to worry if you mist your clothes. This perfume smells luxurious and is an excellent choice for a night out on the town.

What you should consider: The vanilla is very strong, so a little goes a long way.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

What you need to know: This perfume is warm, rich and smells divine.

What you’ll love: It’s available in two different sizes. With notes of ginger, this scent is unique and refreshing.

What you should consider: It tends to fade easily, so you might need touch-ups while wearing it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

