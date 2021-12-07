Best cologne gift set

Store your cologne in a cool, dark place to extend its life and prevent the sun from degrading the quality of your favorite fragrance.

Which cologne gift sets are best?

A cologne gift set makes for a great birthday or holiday present — for someone else or even yourself. Cologne gift sets are often made by famous brands such as Dior and Chanel and tend to be a better value than purchasing each product individually. Furthermore, a cologne gift set that allows the user to try different scents is ideal for anyone making their first foray into the world of fragrances, or someone transitioning to a new brand.

However, with so many options to choose from, finding the right cologne gift set for your needs and budget can be a challenge. If you’re interested in a simple, reliable gift set that is sure to impress, check out the Dior Sauvage Gift Set.

What to know before you buy a cologne gift set

Fragrance family

Each cologne is part of a larger fragrance family that indicates its overall scent profile. With so many different scented products in our daily lives, from hand sanitizer and soap to body wash and shampoo, avoiding a clash can be difficult. Consider which fragrance families you prefer, and try to purchase a cologne within the same or a similar fragrance family as the majority of your scented products.

Fragrance strength

When purchasing a fragrance gift set, make sure you know whether you want parfum, eau de parfum or eau de toilette. Parfum is the strongest and most expensive, although some find it to be too intense. Eau de parfum and eau de toilette have lower concentrations of perfume oils, and are far more common. If you can, test which concentration you prefer.

What to look for in a quality cologne gift set

Packaging

Top-quality cologne gift sets will come in boxes that are worthy keepsakes. Whether it be an exotic pattern or simple logo, keep an eye out for packaging that does the contents justice.

Ingredients

When searching for the best fragrances, be on the lookout for sustainably sourced, natural ingredients. Also examine the point of origin for the key ingredients. The best fragrance companies source ingredients from specific places for unique properties and integrity.

How much you can expect to spend on a cologne gift set

Entry-level cologne gift sets usually start at $20, while higher-end or multiproduct sets may cost between $90 and $150.

Cologne gift set FAQ

Does deodorant contain the same perfume oils as cologne?

A. In short, high-end deodorants that feature the same fragrance as a cologne usually contain a certain amount of pure perfume oil. However, because deodorant is meant to be applied directly onto the skin and is a preventative measure, rather than an enhancement like cologne, it also contains chemicals that neutralize body odor.

How often should I reapply my cologne?

A. Although your nose may become used to the cologne throughout the day, it’s likely that it’s still quite noticeable to others. However, reapplying a small amount of cologne at night, especially if you’re going to go out, is a great way to reinvigorate your aroma without overpowering your neighbors’ noses.

What are the best cologne gift sets to buy?

Top cologne gift set

Dior Sauvage Gift Set

What you need to know: This three-piece gift set from Dior is ideal for anyone looking to create a long-lasting, luxurious aroma to wear every day.

What you’ll love: Boasting notes of bergamot, peper and amberwood, this earthy scent is evocative of dewey woods in the morning. On top of the cologne, this set comes with a long-lasting deodorant stick and smooth aftershave balm infused with the same scent. Beyond ample application opportunities, the deodorant stick is easy to travel with. To top it all off, this gift set comes in an exquisite box that negates the need for wrapping paper.

What you should consider: If you don’t shave regularly, you may not have much use for the aftershave balm.

Top cologne gift set for the money

Jo Malone Cologne Discovery Gift Set

What you need to know: This budget cologne gift set contains five travel-size vials of Jo Malone’s signature scents, which makes it ideal for someone searching for the right fragrance.

What you’ll love: Choosing the right scent for yourself, let alone someone else, can be a challenge. This is where the Jo Malone Discovery gift set comes in. Complete with amazing packaging and five scents that are designed to be worn individually or in layers, this gift set is ideal for anyone on a budget or for anyone who doesn’t know exactly which scent they want.

What you should consider: Because this is a sampler pack, you may not end up liking all of the included scents.

Worth checking out

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Gift Set

What you need to know: Featuring an icon of Gucci’s fragrance line, this Guilty Pour Homme gift set comes with two ways to apply your favorite scent.

What you’ll love: With notes of lavender, orange and freshly cut cedar, this fragrance falls solidly in the masculine, warm and spicy fragrance family. Not only is Guilty Pour Homme easy to layer, it’s incredibly long-lasting. To top it all off, this fragrance is great for day or nighttime wear.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that using the shower gel in conjunction with the cologne makes the scent a bit too strong.

