It’s a big year for both Disney and Charlotte Tilbury. The iconic animation studio turns 100 in 2023, while the cosmetics brand celebrates its 10-year anniversary. And what better to mark this momentous occasion than a collaboration?

The Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury collection brings a Disney spin to some of Charlotte Tilbury’s most-loved products. While you won’t find any Charlotte Tilbury palettes in the mix, there’s a Disney version of Charlotte’s Magic Cream and the Beauty Light Wand. These products make great gifts for Disney fans — or for yourself.

Who is Charlotte Tilbury?

Charlotte Tilbury is a makeup artist who started her career back in the ’90s. Among other achievements, she created the cover looks for a huge number of top fashion magazines, including more than 100 issues of “Vogue.” But, Charlotte Tilbury is also the name of her cosmetics brand. Charlotte Tilbury the company has been running since 2013, making this year its 10th in business. Since its inception, it’s become a big name in luxury beauty, selling makeup and skin care products.

What is the Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury collection?

The Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury collection is a collab between Disney and Charlotte Tilbury. It all came about because Disney is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2023, while Charlotte Tilbury is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

But, you might be wondering how these two facts add up. Well, Charlotte Tilbury is all about celebrating the magic of confidence, while Disney’s movies often feature magic in a more real sense. Whether or not you consider this a tenuous link, the fact is we have some special-edition Disney-themed Charlotte Tilbury products to enjoy, and that’s magical enough in itself.

The collection includes some special-edition Charlotte Tilbury products. Charlotte’s Magic Cream and three shades of the Beauty Light Wand have been given a Disney makeover to honor the occasion. Then, you’ll find some limited-edition beauty kits containing two or more products that work together in harmony. Charlotte Tilbury also released a Disney-themed makeup bag, which has unfortunately already sold out.

Getting Disney-inspired makeup looks

Charlotte Tilbury has curated 10 makeup looks inspired by Disney characters using products from the Disney100 line, as well as other Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skin care. Whether you see yourself as an Elsa, Moana, Mirabel or Prince Charming, there’s an option for you. You can find information via the link above about which products you need to achieve each look, as well as videos with some tips. However, you won’t get a full tutorial unless you sign up for one of the free Team Tilbury Disney look masterclasses.

Best products from the Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury collection

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream Disney100 Edition

This award-winning moisturizer contains a stable of eight active ingredients, each with its own skin care properties. This includes a bionymph peptide blend to make skin appear smoother and plumper, camellia oil for hydration, and aloe to calm and soothe. The Disney version comes in a reusable jar adorned with a Tinker Bell design.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Disney100 Edition in Pink

Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Light Want is a highlighter wand that brings glow and definition to cheekbones and more. This pink shade is a classic that acts as a blush and a highlighter. It comes in a Disney version with Tinker Bell packaging.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Disney100 Edition in Spotlight

Another key part of the Disney100 collection is the Beauty Light Wand in spotlight. It’s a pale, shimmery gold shade that provides high-gloss highlighting on cheekbones, foreheads and wherever else you need it. It’s the perfect shade to bring a touch of magic to your look.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Disney100 Edition in Gold

The final Beauty Light Wand shade that’s been given the Disney100 makeover is gold. This is a deeper, richer gold than the spotlight hue, so it’s perfect when you want your look to pop. It brings a gorgeous shine to your skin, blending effortlessly with other makeup.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Disney100 Edition Duo

Why have one of something good when you can have two? This kit contains two Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury collection Beauty Light Wands, letting you blend two shades or have a choice, depending on the look you want to achieve. You can pick your own shades out of the three available.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand Disney100 Edition Trio

Can’t decide which Disney100 Edition Beauty Light Wand to buy? This kit contains your choice of three, so you can have one of each hue. Each shade has its uses in your beauty arsenal, so it makes sense that true fans of both Disney and Charlotte Tilbury would want all three.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury Magic Fairy Glow Duo

This magical pairing includes one pot of Charlotte’s Magic Cream and one Beauty Light Wand (you choose the shade) from the Disney100 collection. This pairing is exactly what you need for skin that glows and sparkles like magic.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand and Hollywood Contour Duo

Billed as part of the Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury collection, this cheek kit includes a Disney100 version Beauty Light Wand and a Hollywood Contour Wand. You can choose from two contour shades and three highlighter shades.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Limited-Edition Flawless Beautiful Glow and Push Up Lashes Trio

In addition to the Disney version of the Beauty Light Wand, this kit also contains travel-size versions of the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and the Push Up Lashes Mascara. It’s a great chance to try both at a discounted price.

Disney/Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Limited-Edition Magic Skin and Beautiful Glow Trio

Containing everything you need to get beautifully glowing skin, there’s a little bit of magic in this kit. You’ll get the Disney100 X Charlotte Tilbury versions of Charlotte’s Magic Cream and Beauty Light Wand, plus Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation. Since you choose the shades, you can tailor this kit to your needs and preferences.

