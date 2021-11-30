The best way to apply concealer is on top of your foundation rather than underneath it. This prevents the concealer from sinking into your skin and provides longer-lasting coverage.

What is the best way to use concealer?

When it comes to applying makeup, most people are aiming to smooth out their skin texture and accentuate different areas of the face, but some types of makeup are designed to hide blemishes rather than highlight your best features.

Concealer is a useful tool to have in your regular makeup kit, but it can be tricky to know exactly how to apply it. Whether you’re reducing the appearance of acne or dark circles under the eyes, understanding how to use concealer for best results goes a long way.

What is concealer?

Concealer is a type of makeup that’s applied to the skin on the face. Unlike foundation, concealer is applied to specific areas of the face where discoloration or blemishes exist to reduce their appearance. For this reason, concealer often has a slightly heavier and thicker consistency than foundation.

Types of concealer

There are different types and consistencies of concealer. The right one for you depends on the texture of your skin and the foundation you use.

Liquid concealer : Most concealers come in liquid form, although the consistency of the liquid can vary from one concealer to another. Many liquid concealers come in cylindrical tubes with a brush or doe-foot applicator included as part of the cap for easy application. Other liquid concealers can be pumped from the container onto your fingers or a brush. Liquid concealers are ideal if you only need light coverage or you need to cover larger areas, such as underneath the eyes.

Stick concealer: Some heavier concealers come in the form of a solid stick contained in a tube. Generally, you twist the tube to expose the stick of concealer, much like lipstick. Stick concealer is often oil-based and thicker than liquid concealer. It’s more suitable for areas that need more thorough coverage.

Cream concealer: Some concealers lie in the middle in terms of coverage and come in the form of semi-solid creams. Usually, cream concealers come in small pots and a concealer brush is used to apply them to the skin. The advantage of cream concealers is that they’re “buildable,” meaning you can apply multiple layers, depending on how much coverage you need.

Concealer-application methods

There are a few different ways you can apply concealer, depending on where you’re applying it on your face and the type of concealer you’re using.

Use your fingers

For liquid or cream concealers, the best method is often to use your fingers. You can apply a small amount of concealer to your index fingertip and gently pat the concealer onto your skin. Since your skin is warm, this method can make heavier concealers easy to apply by heating them up and making them easier to pat and blend in.

With a concealer brush

Concealer brushes are small, flat brushes used to apply liquid and cream concealer to the face. Apply a small amount of concealer to one side of the brush and gently pat the concealer onto the skin. You can smooth the concealer out toward the edges, using the brush to blend it in.

Apply with a makeup sponge

Makeup sponges, or blenders, are small egg-shaped sponges designed for applying makeup. Apply some concealer onto the narrower end of the blender and pat it onto the skin in short sharp motions. Repeat until the concealer is sitting on the skin and before using the sponge to gently blend out the edges of the concealed area.

Tips for flawless concealer application

Choose the right color

For areas on your forehead, cheeks, or chin, choose a concealer that matches your skin tone as closely as possible. If you need concealer underneath your eyes to cover dark circles, go for a concealer that’s a shade or two lighter than your natural skin tone to brighten the area.

Apply over foundation

Concealer is best applied on top of your foundation, so it’s important to pat it onto the skin and blend out the edges gently. It’s also a good idea to source concealers with a consistency that works with your foundation.

For example, if your foundation is water-based, then you’ll want to go with a water-based concealer. Otherwise, an oily concealer might split your foundation where you apply it and cause it to crack. Similarly, if you have a matte foundation, you should select a matte finish concealer. Foundations with any kind of shine or shimmer should also be matched with a similar concealer.

Apply to clean, dry skin

A common challenge when it comes to concealer is finding one that sits on top of your skin or your foundation and doesn’t fade or flake off. Part of the solution to this is providing a proper base for your makeup. This means using a cleanser and moisturizer that suit your skin type and allowing the concealer to sit on the skin as designed.

Don’t overdo it

When it comes to concealers, less is more. Use small amounts, and if you need extra coverage, find a concealer that you can build on. Applying too much concealer can result in a “cakey” look on the skin.

What you need to buy for applying concealer

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

This medium coverage liquid concealer is perfect for dark under-eye circles and skin discoloration on the face. It’s available in 30 different shades so you can easily find your closest match.

Sold by Ulta and Sephora

Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Concealer Duo Stick

Perfect for full, long-lasting coverage for dark circles and blemishes, this concealer in stick form has a creamy texture and is easy to apply.

Sold by Ulta and Sephora

Maybelline Fit Me Liquid Concealer

This water-based concealer provides light, buildable coverage that’s suitable for all areas of the face, including under the eyes. It’s also fragrance-free for sensitive skin.

Sold by Ulta, Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

