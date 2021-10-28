Best Nars foundation

Be cautious when applying foundation. Start small and assess. If you apply too much, it will look caked on. Even worse, it will draw attention to the areas you were trying to cover.

Which Nars foundation is best?

Nars Cosmetics is a French company founded by Francois Nars in 1994. It began with a dozen lipsticks and grew rapidly into the heavyweight company it is today. Nars foundations are available in a tremendous variety, and all are excellent choices when paired with the correct skin type. This, of course, can make it all the more challenging to select the correct foundation.

A good place to start is Nars Sheer Glow Foundation. This satin-finish foundation works well for most skin types; several of its ingredients actively improve the health of your skin.

What to know before you buy a Nars foundation

Skin types

Like any foundation, Nars foundations are designed to work best with one or two skin types in mind.

Baseline: The baseline skin type is what all other skin types are compared against. It has enough moisture to not be dry without being considered oily.

Oily: Oily skin generates more of the body’s natural oils than baseline skin, which can lead to acne. Nars foundations made for oily skins contain no oil-based ingredients and many have some ability to absorb oil..

Dry: Dry skin generates less of the body’s natural oils, which can lead to flaking or itchiness. Nars foundations made for dry skin usually contain ingredients meant to both moisturize the skin and provide luster to boost one’s appearance.

Mature: Mature skin types combine dry skin with wrinkles and lines. Some Nars foundations are specifically made for mature skins, but most dry skin-intended Nars foundations will work just fine.

Combination: People with combination skin have separate areas of skin that generate more, less or average amounts of the body’s natural oils, in addition to the possibility of wrinkles and lines. They should look for Nars foundations that have elements designed for both dry and oily skin.

What to look for in a quality Nars foundation

Formula

Powder: Powder-based Nars foundations are typically best when applied lightly, so those looking for a thicker application should select from one of the other formulas instead. They’re also not recommended for dry skin types.

Stick: Nars stick foundations contain a cream applied either directly from the stick or dabbed on with a finger. They’re excellent for on-the-go touch-ups and are available for both dry and oily skin.

Liquid: The most common formula for Nars foundation because they’re easy to apply and easy to design for any skin type. They can get a little messy, so they’re best applied at home instead of on the go.

Tinted moisturizer: Tinted moisturizers are less-colorful variations of liquid formulas, so they have the same pros and cons as liquid, but appeal to those who desire a less intense color.

How much you can expect to spend on a Nars foundation

As one of the more recognizable cosmetics brands, Nars tends to cost a little bit more than similar or generic foundations. The lowest you’ll typically pay for a Nars foundation is around $35 and you might need to reapply them if your day is long. The $45 range of Nars foundations will last a little longer, while anything above $50 or so should not only last an entire day but also fully cover anything you’re trying to cover.

Nars foundation FAQ

Is it safe for you to use a Nars foundation if you have acne-prone skin?

A. Generally speaking, yes. All Nars foundations are non-comedogenic (they don’t block your pores) and are tested by dermatologists. That said, everyone’s skin is different; it’s always a good idea to test a new cosmetic on a small area to check if it will cause any adverse effects. It’s also wise to avoid using oil-containing cosmetics in general if you have acne-prone skin.

How do you increase the amount of time a Nars foundation will last on your skin?

A. There are several steps you can follow to help add some time between reapplications or eliminate them all together. First, start your application process with a good primer; it gives the Nars foundation something to stick to and also hydrates your skin. Second, apply the Nars foundation. Third, gently dust your Nars foundation with a good setting powder. An optional fourth step if you really need your Nars foundation to last is to apply a setting spray.

What’s the best Nars foundation to buy?

Top Nars foundation

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation

What you need to know: The ingredients contained in this Nars foundation actively assist your skin’s health.

What you’ll love: Tons of different shades make it easy to match this Nars foundation to your skin.

What you should consider: If you prefer to use a pump dispenser, you’ll need to buy one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top Nars foundation for the money

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

What you need to know: This Nars foundation packs in the value by serving as both a moisturizer and as minor protection against the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

What you’ll love: There are plenty of shades are available to choose from, so you don’t worry about not finding a good match.

What you should consider: The moisturizing properties can adversely affect oily skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Nars Velvet Matte Foundation Stick

What you need to know: A perfect Nars foundation for those constantly on the go.

What you’ll love: Multiple methods of application mean you can apply it whichever way is easiest for you.

What you should consider: There isn’t much product in this Nars foundation stick, so you’ll need to buy more sooner rather than later.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

