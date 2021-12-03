Best MAC concealer

Most people base their concealer shade off their foundation shade. If your skin changes tone throughout the year, consider getting a backup concealer–one lighter and one darker than your usual shade.

Which MAC concealer is best?

Concealer is an essential part of your makeup routine when hiding dark circles under your eyes and covering blemishes. You need a product that applies easily and offers medium or full coverage to help minimize these imperfections for the appearance of flawless skin.

If you are looking for an affordable and very effective concealer, the MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a MAC concealer

Whether you are interested in cosmetic sets or concealers, you need to know what you’re looking for. Here are a few things you may want to consider before making a purchase.

Wear time

You want a concealer that is going to last for the long haul. Your makeup should stay in place from the office to a night on the town. In other words, it should have a long “wear time.” Concealer is no exception to this. Go for something with incredible wear time, like 24 hours of coverage.

Finish type

Some people want a concealer that gives them a dewy look, but a matte finish is often preferred or most popular. MAC has matte-finish concealers that cover up without making your skin appear too dry. This helps hide imperfections in your skin, and the non-drying formula keeps your skin nice and supple.

Coverage

The purpose of a concealer is to minimize imperfections on your skin. To accomplish this, you will need to look for at least medium coverage. Many people prefer to look for a buildable concealer because they can go from medium to full coverage with a few extra swipes of the sponge-tip applicator.

What to look for in a quality MAC concealer

Quality concealers all share a certain set of criteria of which to be aware. When deciding which MAC concealer is the right fit for you, consider how these features play into the product design.

Shade range

Nothing is worse than purchasing a concealer that doesn’t match your skin tone. You need makeup that comes in a wide color palette to match any skin tone so that you can avoid having to mix and match to get your perfect shade. Some MAC concealers come in more than 30 unique colors.

Easy application

You don’t want to make a mess trying to apply your concealer to those trouble spots on your face, right? Look for a concealer with easy-to-use applicators directly in the bottle and featuring a sponge tip. No more messes, and you can touch up on the go.

Formula consistency

You need a concealer with a consistency that is easy to apply and blend. Concealer blends away blemishes from the skin so that you give off a radiant glow that makes your skin appear smooth and clear. It should “melt” into your skin and look natural on your face.

How much you can expect to spend on a MAC concealer

If you want to invest in quality concealers, you may be wondering how much you can expect to spend. Some MAC concealers are $15-$20 while others are $20-$40. The price depends on the product you choose and the fluid ounces in the container.

MAC concealer FAQ

How long will the color hold with this concealer?

A. The answer to this question depends on which concealer you buy. Most MAC concealers are considered to be “long-wear” and last for up to 24 hours. However, there are some that only last half of the day, approximately 8 or 10 hours.

How do you pick the right shade?

A. You want your concealer to match your skin tone almost exactly. Under-eye concealers can be one or two shades lighter, but no more. Most people base their concealer shade off of their foundation shade. If your skin changes tone throughout the year, consider getting a backup concealer, one lighter and one darker than your usual shade.

What’s the best Mac concealer to buy?

Top MAC concealer

MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer

What you need to know: This medium-to-full coverage concealer is available in more than 30 colors to ensure you can find a shade that matches your skin tone.

What you’ll love: The easy sponge-tip applicator is great for building up to fuller coverage on those troublesome spots, and it lasts for a lengthy 24 hours with stay-true color. The formula is non-drying and oil-free (safe for all skin types).

What you should consider: The concealer provides a matte finish to draw the eye away from blemishes but may not be ideal if you want a dewy look.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Top MAC concealer for the money

MAC Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer

What you need to know: The MAC Studio Finish Concealer is easy to apply with just a few swipes of this matte-finish product.

What you’ll love: This concealer is great for combination or oily skin. The formula provides vitamins C and E, antioxidants to nourish the skin and SPF 35 protection to simplify your morning beauty routine.

What you should consider: It comes in fewer colors, so it can be difficult to find your perfect shade.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Worth checking out

MAC Pro Longwear Concealer

What you need to know: For long-lasting full-coverage, the Pro Longwear Concealer from MAC can be a great addition to your beauty routine with 24 hours of stay-true color.

What you’ll love: With this concealer, you can easily touch up your makeup on the go with a non-creasing, non-streaking, non-caking and transfer-resistant formula. Both dermatologists and ophthalmologists have tested it.

What you should consider: It may not be the perfect match for dry skin as it can drain the skin of moisture.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

