Best Becca highlighter

In 2015, YouTuber Jaclyn Hill used Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector in one of her videos, and the highlighter became Sephora’s top-selling product online almost immediately.

Which Becca highlighter is best?

Becca Cosmetics officially closed its doors at the end of September 2021. Some formulas found a new home with other brands, and others simply need to be snapped up while they’re still available. Regardless, selecting the right Becca highlighter for you can involve a lot of different factors, including form, color, finish and how subtle or dramatic you’d like your makeup to look.

If you’re looking for a high-quality Becca highlighter that will last all day, the Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter is the top choice. This cult-favorite pressed powder highlighter blends seamlessly, creating a glowing shine without appearing glittery. The shade Champagne Pop is flattering to all skin tones.

What to know before you buy a Becca highlighter

Choosing the right Becca highlighter can be a daunting task as there are many different factors to consider.

Ability to purchase long term

In February 2021, Becca Cosmetics took to social media to announce that it was officially closing its doors at the end of September due to accumulated challenges. Due to the cult popularity of many Becca products, Smashbox Cosmetics quickly announced that it would be taking on certain Becca items and releasing them as part of its range. This means that some Becca highlighters are available long-term and indefinitely through Smashbox. However, others are still widely available online. This will presumably be for a limited time until previously manufactured stock runs out.

Ingredients

If you have sensitive skin or are prone to irritation from makeup or cosmetic products, you should always check the ingredients for known allergens before applying. Formulas that include synthetic fragrances, parabens, sulfates or mineral oil can cause redness or irritation and should be avoided. Always apply a moisturizer and makeup primer before using makeup. This will create a barrier between the products and your skin and minimize the chance of any adverse reaction.

Skin tone

Becca Cosmetics is famous for its Champagne Pop shade of highlighters as it is suited to all skin tones. The soft gold and pinky peach undertones in this shade neutralize your skin’s undertones, warming and lifting your complexion. If you prefer to choose a more focused or specific color or shade, a good rule of thumb for highlighters is to select one around two shades lighter than your skin tone for the most natural-looking results. Selecting a highlighter that is too light will appear ashy, but if you choose a highlighter that is too dark, it will just blend into your bronzer and foundation without leaving an impression.

What to look for in a quality Becca highlighter

Form

There are various forms of Becca highlighters to choose from, including liquid, cream and pressed or loose powder. For the best results, you should match the form of your highlighter to that of your foundation. Choosing a highlighter in powder form is essential if you are using a powder foundation, as a cream or liquid formula will wipe off and move your foundation. Powder highlighters often give a shinier or more shimmery appearance than liquid and are best suited for oily or combination skin types. You can be more flexible with your highlighter form if you are using a liquid foundation, as your highlighter will blend on top after your foundation sets, though a liquid or cream formula will give you the best results. Both cream and liquid formulas are particularly suited to dry or combination skin types.

Finish

Becca highlighters have a variety of finishes to choose from depending on the makeup look you are creating. Choose a highlighter with a glitter or shimmer finish, or one that can be built or layered, to create a bold and intense look. If you prefer a more natural or subtle highlight to brighten your complexion for everyday use, select one with a matte or glitter-free finish.

How much you can expect to spend on a Becca highlighter

Becca highlighters vary in price depending on size, form, finish and whether the item is a collaboration with another cosmetics brand. You can typically expect to pay $20-$45 per highlighter.

Becca highlighter FAQ

Where should you apply highlighter?

A. While highlighter placement and application is a matter of preference, a good rule is you should apply highlighter to the areas of your face that would naturally catch the light. You should apply a highlighter above your cheekbones so your face appears lifted. You should swipe a smooth line of highlighter down the bridge of your nose to make your face look slimmer and your nose more defined. Accentuate your eyes by putting two small dots of highlighter in the inner corners.

Should your highlighter be applied after foundation?

A. You should always apply powder and cream highlighters on top of foundation, regardless of whether the foundation is liquid or powder. Liquid highlighters can often be mixed into your liquid foundation for an all-over glow or applied before your foundation for a more subtle shine, but this depends on the specific product you are using.

What’s the best Becca highlighter to buy?

Top Becca highlighter

Smashbox X Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter

What you need to know: This cult-favorite pressed powder highlighter was quickly snapped up by Smashbox Cosmetics upon Becca announcing its closure, so it is available for purchase indefinitely. The shade Champagne Pop is famously suited to all skin tones.

What you’ll love: This highlighter blends seamlessly, creating a glowing shine without appearing glittery. The formula is free of parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil and sulfates SLS and SLES.

What you should consider: The powder is quite delicate and needs to be stored safely.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta, Macy’s and Amazon

Top Becca highlighter for the money

Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter

What you need to know: This natural finish liquid highlighter evens out skin tone and contains SPF 20+ to help protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. It is available in a range of colors and shades, though many of the shades are flattering on all skin tones.

What you’ll love: It is easy to blend with other makeup products and is formulated with vitamins, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory ingredients to repair skin cells and prevent free radical damage.

What you should consider: This highlighter was not picked up by another company upon Becca Cosmetics’ closure, so it will presumably become unavailable when existing stocks run out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skin Love Glow Glaze Stick

What you need to know: This roll-on stick highlighter delivers a light, dewy glow with a low glitter finish. It comes in a universal shade for all skin tones.

What you’ll love: Easy to apply and the small tube is compact for traveling or touch-ups throughout the day. It is free from sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

What you should consider: This highlighter was not picked up by another company upon Becca Cosmetics’ closure, so it will presumably become unavailable when existing stocks run out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

