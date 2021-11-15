Best white eyeliner

White eyeliner is useful for more than just lining your eyes. It can be applied under your brow bone or above your lips to make those features pop.

Which white eyeliners are best?

The latest makeup trend on TikTok dips into mystical belief, claiming that careful placement of white eyeliner can hypnotize your onlookers. There’s no scientific evidence that placing four white dots around your eyes will mesmerize anyone, but you can still impress with a luminescent makeup choice. White eyeliner, in either pencil or liquid form, is a staple piece of any makeup aficionado’s collection.

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Liquid Liner is waterproof, smudge-proof and transfer-proof, making it the perfect white eyeliner for any casual or formal occasion. The flexible brush applicator can apply classic and bold makeup styles.

What to know before you buy white eyeliner

White eyeliner could use an informational manual with all its forms, shades and finishes, and you might need some guidance in finding your perfect match. Whether this is your first time buying it or you’ve given up experimenting on your own, there are a few informational tidbits to keep in mind.

Type

Eyeliner is sold in several forms — liquid, felt-tip pen, pencil and mechanical pencil.

Liquid eyeliner can be sold with a felt-tip applicator attached to its cap or as a receptacle of cream or gel-based liquid. Liquid eyeliners are made of wax that dries after application. Due to its ingredients, liquid liner is more likely to hold throughout the day.

can be sold with a felt-tip applicator attached to its cap or as a receptacle of cream or gel-based liquid. Liquid eyeliners are made of wax that dries after application. Due to its ingredients, liquid liner is more likely to hold throughout the day. The felt tip of a pen is versatile and can be used to make thick and thin lines. The style of applicator prevents you from applying too much eyeliner, reducing the risk of flaking. Like liquid liner, the felt-tip pen should hold throughout the day.

is versatile and can be used to make thick and thin lines. The style of applicator prevents you from applying too much eyeliner, reducing the risk of flaking. Like liquid liner, the felt-tip pen should hold throughout the day. Standard pencil liners are the easiest eyeliner tool and the choice pick of makeup novices. They need to be sharpened consistently and will hold for about 3 hours after being applied. The time can be lengthened with makeup-setting spray or staying powder.

are the easiest eyeliner tool and the choice pick of makeup novices. They need to be sharpened consistently and will hold for about 3 hours after being applied. The time can be lengthened with makeup-setting spray or staying powder. A mechanical pencil, the retractable version of regular pencil eyeliner, holds for the same amount of time but does not need to be sharpened. The mechanical pencil and its standard counterpart are both more easily removed than liquid and felt-tip liners.

Finishes

Eyeliners come in several finishes — glossy, shimmery and matte. Each of these finishes is better suited for a different style, depending on the other makeup products you’re using. Both glossy and matte eyeliners are suited for popular cat-eye technique, but only matte should be used on your waterline, the space between your eyelashes and eyeball where people commonly place eyeliner. Keep in mind that a glossy eyeliner looks best when paired with a matte eyeshadow and vice versa.

Effects

Eyeliner is one of the most popular types of makeup, and even people who claim to know nothing about cosmetics use it. Makeup artists favor white eyeliner for its ability to make eyes look larger and brighter. Applying white eyeliner to your waterline can cover any redness, which is a useful trick for anyone suffering from tired eyes.

Removal

What goes on, must come off. As pretty as white eyeliner may be, you should never leave makeup on overnight. Use eye makeup remover or makeup removing cloths so every day can be a fresh new look.

What to look for in a quality white eyeliner

A quality white eyeliner applies smooth lines and holds its shape throughout the day. Many people prefer vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, two factors slowly becoming commonplace in the cosmetics industry.

Smooth application

Even if you opt for a pencil eyeliner, which tends to be less resistant to outside effects, it should perform an even application that can be preserved with setting spray or powder. No decent-quality eyeliner will clump on the first coat or flake within minutes of being applied.

Waterproof

White eyeliner is often applied to the waterline to create the illusion of having larger eyes. Eyeliner applied to this sensitive area is not only prone to sweating and humidity but the waterline itself. If your product is not waterproof, it runs the risk of smudging and fading quickly.

The only reasons not to go for waterproof eyeliner are if you have sensitive skin or do not have the patience and time to remove it at the end of the day.

Ingredients

All eyeliners are made from a concoction of wax, oil, pigments and preservatives. The natural, safest waxes are beeswax and carnauba wax. Natural oils include jojoba, hydrogenated vegetable and sunflower-seed. Avoid any eyeliner that boasts having a fragrance since this product will be touching your eyes.

How much you can expect to spend on white eyeliner

Drugstore brands cost between $5 and $10, but designer-brand eyeliners cost $30 and up.

White eyeliner FAQ

What type of white eyeliner is best for the waterline?

A. Use a pencil or mechanical pencil eyeliner for the waterline. The moisture of your eyes means liquid liner won’t be able to dry when applied here.

How can I keep white eyeliner from smudging?

A. Before applying the eyeliner, make sure to wash your face to clear away excess oil. Use a Q-tip to dry off the area, curl your lashes, and apply concealer. Once these precautionary steps are done, apply the eyeliner and use eye shadow or setting powder to lock your makeup in place.

What are the best white eyeliners to buy?

Top white eyeliner

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Liquid Liner (White)

What you need to know: This white liquid eyeliner has a waterproof matte finish that is also smudge-proof and transfer-proof.

What you’ll love: This liquid eyeliner has a brush-tip applicator that can be used to apply makeup to the eyes and body. It only takes 60 seconds to dry and the brand is certified by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, meaning it does not test products on animals.

What you should consider: NYX Professional says that this makeup can last for up to 3 days and testimonials corroborate that it is difficult to take off. You may need to purchase eye makeup remover to easily take it off at the end of the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white eyeliner for the money

Ruby Kisses Classic Liquid Eyeliner (White)

What you need to know: This classic liquid eyeliner has a felt-tip dip brush that is fast-drying, smudge proof and long-lasting.

What you’ll love: Lines can be drawn thick and thin by pressing down a little bit more on the felt brush. It dries very quickly and is easily removed without being prone to smudging.

What you should consider: It may take several coats to get your desired color opacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Maybelline New York Lasting Drama Light Eyeliner (White Luster)

What you need to know: This is a mechanical eyeliner pencil that promises to be long-lasting, smudge-proof and waterproof.

What you’ll love: This mechanical pencil has light coverage with a shimmery finish. Its tip is self-sharpening and it is good for applying around the eye and on the waterline.

What you should consider: The shimmery finish can stick to your eyelashes when applied to the waterline.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

