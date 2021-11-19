Best Urban Decay eyeliner

Urban Decay produces great eyeliners but is best known for its eye-shadow palettes in neutral, matte and metallic earth tones.

Which Urban Decay eyeliner is best?

Urban Decay first impressed the world with its infamous “Naked Palette”, a set of eyes shadows that profited over one billion dollars. Although it made its mark in makeup history with that palette, the eye shadows are not the only remarkable products in its lineup.

Urban Decay Cosmetics’s 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil has thousands of reviews and nearly five stars everywhere it is sold. It comes in almost 30 colors in a creamy formula that will last all day and all night. In addition, it can be drawn as a precise line or smudged for a smokey look, making it a must-have in any beauty aficionado’s makeup bag.

What to know before you buy Urban Decay eyeliner

Urban Decay is an American cosmetics company revered for its beautiful pencil, liquid and glitter eyeliners. This makeup brand is made with ingredients free of irritants, and the company follows an ethical code in regards to animals, making it well worth your time and interest.

What is Urban Decay?

The French cosmetics company L’Oreal purchased Urban Decay, a purveyor of lip, eye, complexion and body products, in 2012. Urban Decay is now a branch of L’Oreal and is most well known for its eye-shadow palettes. This brand of higher-end cosmetics is well known for its use of celebrities as its ambassadors, and you might recognize names like Ruby Rose, Nicole Richie and Lizzo.

Types and finishes

Urban Decay makes three types of eyeliner — pencil, liquid pen and glitter.

Pencil liners are the standard eyeliner choice and are used by experienced and inexperienced makeup artists alike. They do need to be sharpened with a pencil sharpener regularly to keep their application smooth and precise.

are the standard eyeliner choice and are used by experienced and inexperienced makeup artists alike. They do need to be sharpened with a pencil sharpener regularly to keep their application smooth and precise. Liquid pens have a felt tip like a thin marker. The felt tip contains a liquid liner that can be applied in thick and thin strokes, depending on how much pressure you place on it. This style of eyeliner is commonly used to make the “cat-eye” makeup look. It will apply wet but dry and harden after a few moments, making it more resilient than pencil liner.

have a felt tip like a thin marker. The felt tip contains a liquid liner that can be applied in thick and thin strokes, depending on how much pressure you place on it. This style of eyeliner is commonly used to make the “cat-eye” makeup look. It will apply wet but dry and harden after a few moments, making it more resilient than pencil liner. The glitter eyeliner is a product unique to Urban Decay. It is a clear glitter formula in liquid liner form that is used for adding sparkles to your makeup.

Their eyeliners can come in several different finishes;

Matte is silky and opaque.

is silky and opaque. Glossy is shiny with high pigment.

is shiny with high pigment. Shimmer is less pigmented but has a lot more glitter.

is less pigmented but has a lot more glitter. Satin is like matte but with more glitter.

is like matte but with more glitter. Metallic is like matte but shinier.

Ingredients

All Urban Decay products stick to a guideline, ingredients-wise. They do not contain parabens, which are thought to cause hormonal imbalances in men and women. Also, they are PETA-certified cruelty-free and vegan — its products are not tested on animals, and it does not use animal products.

What to look for in a quality Urban Decay eyeliner

The best Urban Decay eyeliners will have high color pigments and be long-lasting. The price is a bit higher than other brands of makeup, but it is for a reason. All of the eyeliners are excellent options, but there are a few that are especially worth the cost.

Color pigment

A quality eyeliner by this company, whether pen or pencil, should have a highly pigmented color. Urban Decay has many standard eyeliner colors, such as white, black and brown, but they also have vibrant shades like green, red and blue. All of these colors should be as vibrant as the pen or pencil that they came from.

Long-lasting

These eyeliners are known for their unwavering durability. Unlike other liners, you do not need primer or setting spray to make it stay put. The top products are also waterproof and unbelievably resilient against humidity, rain and tears.

Worth the money

More expensive does not necessarily mean better. Luckily, with these top eyeliners, you will get what you paid for. A great Urban Decay eyeliner doesn’t have much criticism on the price, as people are happy to splurge when their experience is a happy one.

How much you can expect to spend on Urban Decay eyeliner

All Urban Decay eyeliners cost $22 per individual product.

Urban Decay eyeliner FAQ

Are Urban Decay products hypoallergenic?

A. This company does not test any of its products for allergens, and they do not claim to be hypoallergenic.

Is Urban Decay a luxury brand?

A. This company’s products are high-end but not luxury. Its products are made with safe and vegan ingredients, and the company is cruelty-free, making it a step up from cheaper cosmetics. The prices are higher than drugstore brands but still affordable for most.

What’s the best Urban Decay eyeliner to buy?

Top Urban Decay eyeliner

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

What you need to know: This is a waterproof pencil liner that comes in multiple colors and finishes.

What you’ll love: There are almost 20 colors to choose from, each with at least 50 percent moisturizing ingredients such as vitamin E, jojoba oil and cottonseed oil. The color is bold and smooth and incredibly long-lasting.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta

Top Urban Decay eyeliner for the money

Urban Decay Cosmetics Perversion Waterproof Liquid Liner

What you need to know: This is a semi-matte black liquid liner.

What you’ll love: This liner is waterproof, sweatproof, smudge-proof and transfer-resistant. The brush tip is very small and flexible, giving you full control over the application.

What you should consider: It only comes in one color and one finish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Ulta

Worth checking out

Urban Decay Cosmetics Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

What you need to know: This eyeliner is a clear gel that is filled with glitter, perfect for embellishing any makeup look.

What you’ll love: It has a water-based formula that can be layered but will still dry quickly and stay put. The brush has a very thin tip that can easily apply the six different color options. It contains peach, cucumber and carrot extract for moisturizing the skin.

What you should consider: This eyeliner is not for you if you are not a fan of glitter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s and Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.