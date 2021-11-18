Best Ulta eyeshadow palette

Which Ulta eyeshadow palette is best?

You don’t need beauty school to find a great eyeshadow palette. Thousands of professional and amateur makeup artists have been more than happy to share their experiences so you don’t have to make the same mistakes they did.

The ULTA Everyday Faves Eyeshadow Palette has 12 natural eyeshadow colors in both matte and shimmer styles. These neutral colors are fit for any occasion, whether at home or out on the town.

What to know before you buy an Ulta eyeshadow palette

Even when narrowed down to Ulta-brand items, choosing between eye makeup options can be overwhelming. The number of eyeshadow palettes, finishes and colors may seem impossible to choose between. The best place to start is by having a general understanding of the cosmetic product.

What is Ulta?

This American company creates cosmetic and beauty products for women and men. They carry items like cosmetics, fragrances, hair and body products, as well as hair-care tools. Ulta features hundreds of brands and their own lineup. Recently, in August of 2021, Target began selling Ulta-brand items, bringing the brand to people who do not live near a physical store.

Eyeshadow singles vs. palettes

Eyeshadow products can be sold as single, one-color packages or in collections called palettes.

Palettes are often a better deal — buying 10 eyeshadow colors in one kit is far cheaper than buying 10 individual packages. The colors and finishes in a palette are specifically chosen because they complement one another and some palettes include a chart to show you how to apply the different shades. The downside is that you may not want every color in a palette and they can be pricey overall, due to the many included eyeshadows.

If you buy single eyeshadows, you will only be buying the colors that you want. However, this will be very expensive if you want to build up your collection and it will not be as organized as owning an all-in-one palette.

Finishes

All eyeshadow colors come in matte, shimmer, satin and metallic finishes.

Matte looks velvety and it results in a solid color with an airbrushed effect.

looks velvety and it results in a solid color with an airbrushed effect. Shimmer eyeshadow is colored and glittery.

eyeshadow is colored and glittery. Satin is slightly more oily than matte with a faint shimmer to it.

is slightly more oily than matte with a faint shimmer to it. Metallic has a color that is shiny, not glittery.

Some eyeshadows are made with a clear-colored base and are solely for adding glitter to your look. Be warned that this form of eyeshadow can be very messy.

What to look for in a quality Ulta eyeshadow palette

A flawless eyeshadow palette will shade your eyelids with an easily blended formula. The results should have a stunning effect free of any irritation or itching.

Color

This does not concern shimmery eyeshadows, but most matte, satin and metallic eyeshadows are meant to be opaque. The color should be bold, either in a single coat or with layering. If your eyeshadow advertises bright colors, but remains sheer after multiple coats, it is not a great product.

Easily blended

All eyeshadow palettes, regardless of the finish, should be easily blended. A variation of eyeshadows is meant to be applied to your eye, and they should be formulated to mix with a smooth consistency. If the reviews are good for your eyeshadow and you are still struggling to blend, check if your makeup brush is the issue. An old or dirty applicator could be the source of your blending woes.

Irritation-free

Eyeshadows are no different than other cosmetic products and you should gravitate towards natural ingredients like beeswax, jojoba oil, shea butter and antioxidants. Even if it is made with safe ingredients, glittery eyeshadow can irritate your eyes if you have more sensitive skin. Always be sure to research the list of ingredients and check for any possible allergens if a product has an unpleasant effect.

It is possible to suddenly develop an allergy to an eyeshadow that was not a problem before. Over time, repetitive exposure to certain ingredients will cause your body to have a painful reaction. Remember that your eyes are a very sensitive part of your body and it’s important to use healthy and safe products on and around them.

How much you can expect to spend on an Ulta eyeshadow palette

Standard-size Ulta eyeshadow palettes cost $12, which is $1 per eyeshadow color.

Ulta eyeshadow palette FAQ

How do I keep my eyeshadow from creasing?

A. You can use a primer or powder as a base before putting on your eyeshadow. Be sure that you are using good makeup brushes and applying multiple layers to minimize creasing.

How often should I replace my eyeshadow?

A. Eye shadow can last up to two years. However, bacteria can still grow and you should replace your cosmetic product every six months to a year to be safe.

What’s the best Ulta eyeshadow palette to buy?

Top Ulta eyeshadow palette

Ulta Everyday Faves Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This 12-color selection of natural eyeshadows comes in both matte and shimmer styles.

What you’ll love: There are orange, beige, taupe, brown and cream colors and the palette includes a large mirror on its lid. These eyeshadows do not crease and will stay on all day and night.

What you should consider: Some people reported their product being damaged during shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top Ulta eyeshadow palette for the money

Ulta Beauty Collection x Gilmore Girls Eye Shadow Palette Duo

What you need to know: A novelty duo eyeshadow palette featuring natural colors in shimmer, metallic and matte form.

What you’ll love: There are eight different colors in natural pinks and browns. It has two separate palettes, so one can be given as a gift or kept for yourself.

What you should consider: The color pigment is slightly faint.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Ulta Fish Are Friends Not Food Eye Shadow Palette

What you need to know: This eyeshadow collection is a collaboration with Disney and Pixar that features 12 shimmer and matte eyeshadow colors.

What you’ll love: Every color is a reference to “Finding Nemo” and includes vibrant colors that are reminiscent of the movie. There are neutral colors as well as yellow, orange, blue, and black.

What you should consider: The kit is more expensive than other 12-piece eyeshadow palettes.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.