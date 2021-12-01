Best nude eyeshadow palette

Nude eyeshadow palettes are the foundation of your makeup collection, adding great base colors to your makeup routine with shades that are compatible with all skin tones.

Which nude eyeshadow palette is best?

Nude eyeshadow palettes are a staple of your makeup collection. Buy one with shimmer and a few dark shades, and it can take you from day to night. Get one with soft blushes and matte colors for an array of soft, contemporary looks that can carry you through casual and formal occasions. Nude eyeshadows never go out of style and form the foundation of many looks you’ll want to try.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, all-purpose nude eyeshadow palette, the MAC Art Library Palette: Nude Model is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a nude eyeshadow palette

Day or night

Not all nude eyeshadow palettes are created equal. Some lean into the subtle, matte, day-friendly shades that can be your day-to-day go-to. Others add shimmer options and darker earth tones to give you the tools for nice, evening-ready smokey eyes. Know your goals for your nude eyeshadow palette before choosing yours.

Warm vs. cool colors

Just because a palette offers an array of nude colors, it doesn’t mean they all will look good with your skin tone. Know your undertones — cool or warm — and look for a nude eyeshadow palette that offers you many great options.

Matte vs. shimmer

Most nude eyeshadow palettes offer a mix of matte shades and sparkly ones. While there is no hard and fast rule, mattes work best as part of your daytime makeup, and shimmery shades add sparkle to night looks. A mix of both may be your best bet.

What to look for in a quality nude eyeshadow palette

Color saturation

A nude eyeshadow palette doesn’t necessarily mean transparent, although it can. Some nude eyeshadows can be deeply color-saturated for an intense, smouldering look. Others can be lighter and buildable for more delicate, summery looks.

Good base colors that fit a range of occasions

Nude eyeshadows are at their best when they serve as a good foundation for a variety of looks. Most eyeshadow looks begin with a base color, and this is where nude eyeshadow palettes stand out. Look for a palette with a great base for a smokey eye and a good everyday look, and you’ll get great use out of it.

At least one color you’re totally in love with

While it’s great to dab at most of the colors on your palette, let’s face it — there’s always one that captivates your attention. You can build entire looks off this fave, so besides looking at the overall tone and range of the nude eyeshadow palette, look for this “love at first sight” shade when choosing a palette.

How much you can expect to spend on a nude eyeshadow palette

Drugstore-brand eyeshadow palettes will run around $20, while prestige department store palettes range from $50-$75.

Nude eyeshadow palette FAQ

Can I mix my nude eyeshadow palette colors with other colors, like blues and greens?

A. Absolutely. In fact, this is one of the strengths of a nude eyeshadow palette. Nude shades form the foundation of many different eyeshadow looks, giving a smooth base to layer on more dramatic colors. Still, bear in mind what other colors you regularly wear as you choose your nude eyeshadow palette.

How do I match my nude eyeshadow palette to the undertones of my skin?

A. You’re spot on in noticing that not all nude eyeshadow palettes are created equal. Not all nudes are warm, and if you have cool tones, you’ll want to find a nude eyeshadow palette that reflects that. A quick way to tell is by looking at your skin to see if it looks on the pink side. If so, your undertones are cool. If you often get compliments when wearing lavender or blues, chances are you’ve got cool undertones. Conversely, if you look great in oranges and yellows, you may have warm undertones.

What’s the best nude eyeshadow palette to buy?

Top nude eyeshadow palette

MAC Art Library Palette: Nude Model

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a workhorse of a nude eyeshadow palette, look no further than this 12-shade palette from premium makeup brand MAC.

What you’ll love: Ranging from the palest ivory to dark colors for a smoldery look, this palette offers a versatile mix of warm and cool colors.

What you should consider: The shimmery hues are all on the lighter side, so keep that in mind if you’re looking for a palette with sparkly options in darker colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top nude eyeshadow palette for the money

Physicians Formula Extreme Shimmer Shadow Nude Palette

What you need to know: This drugstore brand offers some surprises, and this palette is among its most innovative offerings.

What you’ll love: This palette is the perfect illustration that “nude” doesn’t have to mean boring or toned down. Six gorgeous, shimmery nude colors ranging from a dark crease color to dreamy gold-toned hues give you a wide range of options.

What you should consider: This is a deeply pigmented palette, so you’ll want to use a light hand, particularly with the darker colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Tarte Tartelette™ In Bloom Clay Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: Microshimmers and mattes give you a wide range of options as you create both day and night looks.

What you’ll love: This palette offers a breathtakingly beautiful array of colors that will quickly become your go-to. All you need to do is read the thousands of five-star reviews on this nude eyeshadow palette to see why it is a best-seller.

What you should consider: Some users noted a significant, sweet smell to this makeup. If you’re sensitive to smells, be sure to smell-test this before committing.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

