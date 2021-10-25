Best black and white eyeliner

Apply your eyeshadow before your eyeliner if you want a bolder look. If you want to be more subtle, smudge eyeshadow on top of eyeliner so it blends in more.

Which black and white eyeliners are best?

Eyeliner is a must-have in your beauty arsenal if you want to make your eyes pop. Not only does a quality eyeliner bring attention to your eyes, it also helps make them look more refreshed, bright and awake. Beauty aisles are chock full of eyeliner types and styles you can choose from. But choosing the best one for you can be challenging if you’re not sure where to even begin. Check out the best finds for eye-catching looks below.

What to consider when buying eyeliner

Liquid eyeliner

This popular option is typically used when people want to create their version of a dramatic cat eye. Although the learning curve can be steep, with enough practice you can learn to draw precise, opaque lines. One benefit of liquid eyeliner: once it dries, it won’t smudge.

Pencil eyeliner

Similar to a pencil you would write with, an eyeliner pencil will need to be sharpened as you would the traditional kind. This variety is great for subtle and natural eye makeup, although you can create bold and dramatic looks as well. Usually easy to use for anyone new to applying eyeliner.

Pen eyeliner

The ease of using a pen eyeliner is somewhere between that of an eyeliner pencil and liquid eyeliner. The felt or brush tip can be used to apply thin, precise lines to your eyelids for neutral makeup looks or edgier takes. Pen eyeliners can be found in colors that range from vibrant to black and white neutrals.

Gel eyeliner

New to the makeup market, gel eyeliner usually comes in a small pot that can be applied with an angled brush, like an eyeliner pen. This kind dries quickly, so if you want to smudge your lid line, move quickly once it’s applied.

Color eyeliner

A wide variety of colors are available. Matching your eyeshadow and eyeliner colors will help you create more neutral looks, while matching your eye color will create eye makeup that pops.

The best black and white eyeliners to buy

Top black eyeliner

Dior Diorshow On Stage Liquid Eyeliner

Inspired by runway backstage fashion, the liner features a hybrid tip that functions as a cross between a felt-tip pen and brush for precise application. Its fine tip is perfect for creating guideless lines with a single stroke and it features a shiny deep black shade that can be combined with more muted or saturated color palettes. The ultra-pigmented formula is water- resistant and is available in vinyl, matte and pearl finish.

Sold by Sephora

Top white eyeliner

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner

Never worry again about your eyeliner smudging or running — achieve sleek, smooth lines that will complement your brows and eyeshadow choice. This eyeliner glides on with ease, can stay on for up to 16 hours of wear and will complement any mood or occasion. The built-in sharpener will shape the richly pigmented pen as it moves through its tube for a more precise application.

Sold by Amazon

Top white pen eyeliner

Lily Lashes Power Liner Eyeliner and Lash Adhesive Hybrid

Despite being a multi-purpose product, this eyeliner lets you line your lashes like a pro quickly and with ease. Your liner will last all day and won’t smudge, clump or flake after application. Plus, if you want to try synthetic lashes you can use the same product to glue them and line them later. When applying the product, make sure to apply two layers to each eyelid for maximum hold.

Sold by Sephora

Top black pen eyeliner

Kaja Wink Stamp Wing Eyeliner Stamp & Pen

A dual-sided pen and stamp that uses a liquid smudge-proof, waterproof formula to create the best eye looks. The product’s versatility lets you style your lids for day or night makeup and it’s made for long wear. The formula is also completely and cruelty-free and doesn’t contain paraben, phthalates or other harsh chemicals that can irritate sensitive skin.

Sold by Sephora

Top black liquid eyeliner

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Liquid Liner

Get the perfect wing every time with this liquid eyeliner designed for expert-level precision. Draw bold winged looks or classic outlines with one of the brand’s top eyeliners. Complete any look you desire with NYX’s full range of eye makeup products such as mascaras, eyeshadows, synthetic lashes and eyebrow products. Be aware, however, that at times the liquid formula is hard to remove from your face.

Sold by Ulta

Top white liquid eyeliner

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Stila’s award-winning liquid eyeliner is easy to use and long-lasting. Its iconic felt tip is engineered to create the same flawless, precise line each time you apply your makeup. The liquid formula doesn’t smudge easily and won’t run even if your eyes water. This pen will stay on from morning to night and leave eyes looking beautifully defined.

Sold by Ulta

Top black pencil eyeliner

Covergirl Perfect Point Plus Self-Sharpening Eyeliner Pencil

Considered the best-selling eyeliner in the United States. The pencil is easy to apply, creating a perfect line every time. Its onyx black hue is the perfect shade for a variety of occasions and events. Available in three earth-tone shades, this self-sharpening pencil will give you complete control and versatility during your next makeup session.

Sold by Amazon

Top white pencil eyeliner

NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil

Can easily be retracted with just a quick twist after you finish lining and defining your lids. The smudge-proof formula glides on effortlessly and will last throughout the day regardless of how humid or hot the weather is. The bottom twisting mechanism doesn’t catch and takes out the hassle of having to resharpen your eyeliner pencil. Add pop to your lids in just one swipe.

Sold by Amazon

Top black gel eyeliner

Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil

Has a high-color payoff for maximum visual impact and won’t smudge during long-term wear. The deeply rich formula offers long-lasting color intensity and is sweat-proof, heat-proof and waterproof. The creamy color can be used to line your waterline or can be smudged for a goth glam look instead.

Sold by Amazon

Top white gel eyeliner

Maybelline New York Eyestudio Lasting Drama Waterproof Gel Eye Pencil

Deliver a flawless, precise swipe of instant color to your eye line. Formulated for all-day wear, it has a translucent gel base that makes for a smooth application. Long-lasting color intensity is smudge-resistant and waterproof.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ashton Hughes writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.